Share “We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act but a habit.”

— Aristotle

The Essay We Don’t Want to Read

This is a short essay, but don’t let the length fool you. It may be one of the most personally confrontational things I’ve written in a long time, because it’s about something that is sitting right in front of every single one of us, something we encounter in the mirror each morning and then quietly agree not to discuss. We manifest it every day, until it becomes so habitual that it feels congenital — as though we were simply born this way, and there’s nothing to be done.

What I’m talking about is duality. The double life. The public self and the private self, so estranged from each other that the person living inside them can barely recognize one from the other. We are not talking about complexity here, or nuance, or the normal human experience of wearing different hats in different rooms. We are talking about something deeper and more dangerous: the systematic concealment of who we truly are, a performance so relentless and so practiced that we eventually lose the thread back to our own authentic center.

Carl Jung called it the ‘Shadow’ — that vast, unacknowledged territory of the self where we banish everything we are ashamed of, everything we’ve been told is unacceptable, everything we would prefer the world not see. And his warning was unambiguous: what we refuse to own in ourselves, we project onto others, or we bury alive within us until it poisons everything it touches. ‘One does not become enlightened,’ Jung wrote, ‘by imagining figures of light, but by making the darkness conscious.’ That is the work most of us are spending our lives avoiding.

I want to talk about that avoidance today. I want to talk about what it costs us — individually, medically, spiritually, and collectively. And I want to do so through the lens of real people I have known and loved, because this is not an abstraction. It has a face. It has a name. It ends in suffering that didn’t have to happen.

The Hoarder and the Healer: What We Refuse to Let Go

If you have ever watched a documentary about hoarding, you’ve noticed something consistent: the people who fill their homes floor-to-ceiling with objects they will never use are almost always suffering from depression. Their children walk in, overwhelmed and heartbroken, and ask the only question that makes sense to them: Why? And then they help clean it up, and for a moment it seems like a breakthrough. What the documentaries almost never show is the follow-up visit, a year or two later, because the answer is almost always the same: it’s all back. Every bit of it.

That pattern — that recidivism — is not a failure of willpower. It is the signature of something far deeper. Physical hoarding is the external expression of emotional hoarding. These individuals are not collecting newspapers. They are collecting unprocessed trauma. They are stockpiling unresolved grief, unexpressed rage, unacknowledged betrayal, pain from experiences that were never metabolized and released.

The ancient Stoics understood this clearly. Marcus Aurelius, who led an empire through wars, plagues, and personal losses that would have broken most people, wrote in his private journals what he would never say in public: “You have power over your mind, not outside events. Realize this, and you will find strength.” He was not speaking to generals or senators. He was speaking to himself. Reminding himself, daily, that the interior life is the only life we can actually govern. The hoarder has ceded that interior governance entirely.

“The most common form of despair is not being who you are.”

— Søren Kierkegaard

Kierkegaard saw this as the foundational spiritual crisis of his time, and it is no less the crisis of ours. When we spend our lives performing a self that is not our authentic self — when we invest all our energy in the image rather than the reality — we experience what he called ‘the sickness unto death:’ not biological death, but the slow death of the self that goes unlived. My friend was living that sickness. She dressed it beautifully and brought it to every meeting. But it was there, in the shape of every unread newspaper piled to the ceiling.

The Mechanics of the Double Life

Here is what I have come to understand after decades of working with people who are living in duality, and believe me, that is most of us. The architecture of the double life rests on one foundational misunderstanding about energy: we believe we can inhabit two opposing states simultaneously. We cannot.

You can be happy or sad. You can be positive or negative. You can be kind or unkind, generous or withholding, present or absent. But you cannot be both at the same time. One energy is always dominant, and the other is subordinate. And whichever energy you have allowed to become dominant — whether through deliberate cultivation or through years of passive habit — will dictate the texture and the meaning of every moment of your life.

The problem is that we invest enormous sophistication in concealing which energy is truly dominant. We develop entire systems of rationalization. We master excuses. We construct narratives that make our dysfunction look like philosophy. We take our avoidance and rebrand it as discretion. We take our fear and call it wisdom. We take our refusal to change and call it consistency. We become, in the language of existential philosophy, what Jean-Paul Sartre called ‘bad faith’ — the condition of deceiving ourselves about the nature of our own freedom, of pretending we have no choice when in fact we have chosen, repeatedly and deliberately, not to change.

And the public self — the activist, the photographer, the community builder — provided a different kind of shortcut: the feeling of meaning, of relevance, of being needed and seen and valued. You can master the art of giving purpose to a cause, while giving nothing to yourself. You can be completely empowered in service to others while being utterly disempowered in your own private life. This is one of the most seductive and ultimately devastating forms that duality takes, because it looks so virtuous from the outside.

“He who has a why to live can bear almost any how.”

— Friedrich Nietzsche

Nietzsche was right about the why. But there is a corruption of that insight available to those of us who are not yet ready to do the deep interior work: we find an external why — a cause, a movement, a community — and we use it to avoid finding our own. We become warriors for justice in the world while practicing profound injustice against ourselves. The cause becomes a magnificent hiding place. And we are always, always, tethered and pulled back by the unresolved self we left behind.

The Rat Race and Its Dead Rats

Let me offer you another portrait of duality, because this particular condition does not belong only to activists or hoarders. Walk with me into any major financial center in this country, and I will show you another version of exactly the same phenomenon.

I know people who work on Wall Street, or who work in the high-stakes corporate world that Wall Street represents. And to a person, there is no time in their schedules for themselves. Every hour has been colonized by the demands of a life organized around overcoming insecurity through the accumulation of external validation. They get ahead. They make the money. They do not take time to enjoy what they have worked for. Their friendships atrophy because friendships require presence, and presence is the one thing they cannot afford. Their health erodes. So they go to a gym at night — not with joy, not with any sense of the body’s beauty or capacity, but with grim, joyless, mechanical determination, running on a treadmill as though they were chasing the very demons they are trying to outrun.

They dress the part. They maintain the apartment or the house that says the right things to the right people. They take their laptop to bed. The last act before sleep is one final email, demonstrating to someone or to no one in particular that they are trying harder than anyone else. They wake up and do it again.

What is the end stage of the rat race? Dead rats.

We have tens of millions of Americans whose sense of meaning and relevance is entirely dependent on external performance. And the cruelest irony is that they know, in some corner of themselves, that it is not real. The surgeon who is ‘the best there is’ knows that his reputation is the thing holding the terror at bay. The executive who is ‘the go-to person’ knows that the day she stops performing, the phone will stop ringing. It is all — all of it — a very expensive, very exhausting form of concealment.

Ralph Waldo Emerson saw this tendency taking root in American culture in the nineteenth century and wrote with urgent precision about it. He called it conformity — not merely social conformity, but the deeper conformity of the self to its own performance, the way we begin to live for the approval of others rather than for the truth of our own experience. ‘To be yourself in a world that is constantly trying to make you something else,’ he wrote, ‘is the greatest accomplishment.’ He was right then. He is more right now.

The Mastery of Dysfunction

There is another category I want to name, because it is perhaps the most psychologically sophisticated of all the forms duality takes, and because it can be genuinely difficult to identify from the outside. I am talking about people who have mastered their dysfunction so completely that they have turned it into an identity, a social role, and a claim on other people’s attention and resources.

You know this person. We all do. Everything is a complaint. Everything is a wound. Every experience becomes evidence of how unfairly they have been treated, how uniquely they have suffered, how the world has conspired against them in ways it has conspired against no one else. And the people around them — the friends, the partners, the family members — are selected precisely because they will tolerate and even encourage this performance, because they have their own reasons for being needed, their own compensatory satisfactions in the role of eternal rescuer.

No healthy person wants to be around that mindset indefinitely. No balanced person wants to marinate in constant blame and complaint. And here is the biological fact: your genes actually change in part in response to the emotional environment you inhabit. Your immune system responds to the chronic stress of toxic relationships and toxic emotional patterns. The science of epigenetics has confirmed what the great spiritual traditions told us long before the science existed: we become the energy of the environments we choose to remain in.

Viktor Frankl survived the Nazi death camps — survived Auschwitz, survived the loss of nearly everyone he loved, survived experiences that should have extinguished every reason to continue. And what he found in those camps was not evidence that suffering makes us victims, but evidence that suffering, rightly engaged, can make us free. He wrote: ‘Between stimulus and response there is a space. In that space is our power to choose our response. In our response lies our growth and our freedom.’ The person who has mastered their dysfunction has collapsed that space entirely. They have decided, however unconsciously, that there is no choice. And that decision — that is the real prison.

“Between stimulus and response there is a space. In that space is our power to choose our response. In our response lies our growth and our freedom.”

— Viktor Frankl

Think, too, about what we have seen in Hollywood, in Washington, in the corridors of every institution where power is concentrated and the culture of silence has been cultivated like a crop. Everyone knew about Harvey Weinstein. Not a rumor, not a suspicion — a fact that circulated in private conversations for decades. Everyone knew about the patterns of abuse in countless other cases that have since come to light. And the reason no one said anything — the reason the silence held for so long — is that those people were living their own duality. They said they believed in dignity and justice, and they cashed the checks and attended the parties and kept their mouths closed. That is duality at the institutional level. And when it finally breaks — as it always does — the same people who said nothing suddenly say, ‘Well, we all knew.’

The woman on the New York subway, burning to death while hundreds of people stood and watched. Not one person threw a coat over her. Not one person intervened. And these are not monsters. These are people who have so thoroughly normalized the suppression of their authentic moral impulse — who have so completely disconnected their stated values from their actual behavior — that in the moment of genuine crisis, nothing bridges the gap.

Stop pretending. You are what you do. Not what you intend, not what you believe, not what you say to your friends or post on your social media. What you do — when no one is watching, when the cameras are off, when the meeting is over and the door closes — that is who you are.

A Nation Living in Two Minds

Now I want to scale this up. Because duality is not merely a personal pathology. It is a collective one. And we have built entire social, political, and institutional systems around it.

The average American says they do not want to die early, and then does everything possible to die early. They say they care about their health, and then they fill their shopping cart with things that are not food. They say they care about community, and then they spend their evenings alone, in front of screens designed to keep them fragmented, reactive, and isolated. They say they care about democracy, and then they allow themselves to be herded, election after election, into choosing between two versions of the same fundamental betrayal of democratic values.

I’m a good Democrat. I’m a good Republican. I’m a good conservative. I’m a good liberal. These are the self-administered labels of people who have decided that identity is easier than thought, that belonging to a tribe is a substitute for developing genuine convictions. And every one of these labels, in our current political reality, requires its holder to perform a staggering daily act of cognitive dissonance — to look at what is actually being done in the name of their values and to call it something it is not.

When you support a war, any war, without genuine moral examination of the human cost to real people in real places, you are living in duality. When you stand for justice in the abstract while participating in systems of injustice in the particular — when you invoke the rights of the marginalized and then look away from fifty million food-insecure Americans, from over two million homeless children, from the twenty million families who lost their homes in 2008 without a single meaningful intervention from the government that bailed out the banks — you are living in duality.

The philosopher Immanuel Kant proposed what he called the categorical imperative: act only according to principles that you would be willing to see become universal law. Ask yourself whether your choices, your silences, your compliances, could function as universal laws without producing a world you would want to live in. Most of what we do, individually and collectively, fails that test catastrophically. And we know it. That is why we work so hard not to look.

Thoreau, sitting in his small cabin beside Walden Pond, was doing something that most of us have been taught to regard as eccentric: he was trying to see clearly. ‘I went to the woods,’ he wrote, ‘because I wished to live deliberately, to front only the essential facts of life, and see if I could not learn what it had to teach, and not, when I came to die, discover that I had not lived.’ That sentence should land with the force of a diagnosis. Because the discovery, at the end, that one has not lived — that one has performed a life rather than inhabited it — is the specific grief of the double life. It is what I heard in the silence of my friend who died at sixty-one.

“Most men lead lives of quiet desperation and go to the grave with the song still in them.”

— Henry David Thoreau

That song. The one still inside you. The one you have been saving for the right moment, the safer moment, the moment when you have resolved enough of the internal conflict to finally let it out. That moment does not arrive on its own. You have to choose it. You have to choose it today, and tomorrow, and the day after that. Because duality is a daily practice of avoidance, and authenticity — real, sustained, costly authenticity — must be a daily practice of courage.

Violence, Distraction, and the Culture of Numbness

A society that has lost its connection to its own authentic experience needs increasingly extreme stimulation to feel anything at all. We have built a culture of spectacle — of reality television engineered around humiliation and conflict, of sports entertainment that has normalized physical violence as a form of communal bonding, of political theater that substitutes outrage for engagement. We watch people hurt each other and call it entertainment. We watch institutions fail ordinary people and call it news. We cycle through outrage and apathy with the efficiency of a machine.

Plato described this in the Republic through the allegory of the cave: prisoners chained so they can only see the shadows on the wall in front of them, mistaking the shadows for reality, and when one prisoner is freed and sees the sun, he is at first blinded and then returned to the cave where the others believe he has gone mad. The cave is comfortable. The shadows are familiar. The sun is too much.

We have updated the cave. Now the shadows are high-definition and algorithmically curated to maximize engagement. The prisoners are not chained by iron; they are chained by the invisible architecture of platforms designed to hold attention at the cost of reflection. And the person who turns away from the screen and looks for the sun — for real relationship, for genuine community, for the slow, inconvenient, irreplaceable work of being present to one’s own life — is regarded with suspicion, or pity, or simply with incomprehension.

We are, as I said, a screwed-up nation. Not irredeemably so. Not permanently so. But genuinely, measurably, consequentially so. And we will not change anything, not a single structural problem, not a single systemic injustice, not a single failing institution, until enough of us are willing to recognize our own role in the dysfunction, our own daily contribution to the collective performance of being something we are not.

The Way Through

So what do we do? I am not going to give you a list of ten steps. I am going to give you a principle, and I am going to trust you to apply it with the full intelligence you possess but may not be consistently using.

Begin with honesty. Not the performed honesty that we offer in confession or therapy or in the moments when we want credit for our self-awareness. Real honesty. The kind that does not require an audience.

Be honest about what you eat, and whether it feeds your cells or punishes them. Be honest about what you watch, and whether it expands your consciousness or contracts it. Be honest about the company you keep, and whether those people call you toward your best self or confirm you in your worst habits. Be honest about what you claim to believe and what you actually do. Hold those two things up next to each other and look at the distance between them without flinching.

Then begin, one choice at a time, to close that distance. Not perfectly. Not permanently. Not with the kind of self-dramatizing transformation that makes for a good story at a dinner party. Quietly, persistently, daily. Replace one negative with one positive. Tell one truth you have been keeping from yourself. Choose one relationship that pulls you toward wholeness instead of one that keeps you comfortable in fragmentation.

The great Hindu text, the Bhagavad Gita, contains this instruction: ‘Let right deeds be thy motive, not the fruit which comes from them.’ Do the right thing because it is right, not because it will be recognized or rewarded. Act from your authentic center because that is who you are, or who you are choosing to become. Not for the demonstration. Not for the cause. Not for the applause. For the irreducible fact of your own humanity.

“Your task is not to seek for love, but merely to seek and find all the barriers within yourself that you have built against it.”

— Rumi

Rumi understood the interior life with the precision of a surgeon and the tenderness of a parent. The barriers are real. They were built for reasons — to protect you from pain, from disappointment, from the particular losses and betrayals that every human life contains. They did their job. But they have long since stopped serving you. And the work now is not to find something outside yourself that will finally make life feel complete. The work is to dismantle, carefully and courageously, what you built in fear, so that what you are can finally breathe.

Do not try to save the world before you have cared for yourself. I know this sounds selfish to those who have constructed their identity around their selflessness. It is not selfish. It is the foundational truth of every serious spiritual tradition ever developed by human beings. You cannot pour from an empty vessel. You cannot bring light from a place that is dark. You cannot model wholeness for your children, or your community, or the causes you believe in, if you are fractured and concealing it.

The psychologist Abraham Maslow spent his career studying not what goes wrong with human beings, but what goes right — studying the people who were, by any reasonable measure, thriving. He called it self-actualization: the process of becoming most fully what you are capable of being. And he found, again and again, that self-actualizing people share a cluster of characteristics: they are comfortable with reality, even when it is uncomfortable. They have a deep acceptance of themselves and others. They are spontaneous, creative, and genuinely autonomous in their values. They have what he called ‘peak experiences’ — moments of profound joy and connection that are not manufactured or performed but simply arise from the experience of being fully present in one’s own life.

This is available to you. Not as a distant aspiration, not as the reward for some future version of yourself who has finally gotten everything right, but now, in the ordinary texture of an ordinary day, if you are willing to bring your full, undefended self to it.

A Final Word

My friend is gone. Sixty-one years old. The photograph taken a month before she died barely looked like her. But I remember her as she was when I first met her — the sparkle, the wit, the warmth, the way a room changed when she walked into it. All of that was real. It was not the performance. It was the person. And the tragedy is not that she had darkness alongside that light — we all do. The tragedy is that she never allowed those two realities to meet, never brought the private self into conversation with the public one, never let the light touch the darkness that needed it most.

You have a choice she did not fully make. You can make it today.

Ninety percent of the American population, by my estimate, lives somewhere on the spectrum of duality. That is not a condemnation. It is a diagnosis, and diagnoses are the beginning of treatment, not the end of hope. The fact that you are listening, the fact that you are here, the fact that some part of you recognizes what I am describing and feels the recognition as discomfort rather than dismissal — that is the beginning.

Know thyself. It is the oldest instruction in the Western philosophical tradition, carved above the entrance to the Oracle at Delphi, and Socrates staked his life on it. Not know your reputation. Not know your brand. Not know how you appear to others. Know thyself — the actual self, the one beneath the performance, the one that is alive in you right now, waiting.

Go find it. Treat it with the same generosity and care and passion that you have given so freely to causes, to relationships, to the world outside yourself. You have earned that generosity. You are worth that care.

And then, from that grounded and honest place, go do some good in the world. You will be astonished by what becomes possible.

“The unexamined life is not worth living.”

— Socrates

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