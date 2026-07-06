Share

If you’re one of approximately 35 million Americans who suffer from migraines, you know how debilitating this condition can be. Lasting several hours to as long as a few days, migraines are headaches marked by throbbing pain on one side of the head and associated symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and sensitivity to light and sound. Shortly before the headache begins, some people also experience auras—flashes of light, blind spots, and tingling in the arm or leg.

Sleep disturbances and depression also may be present. Dr. John Allocca, a medical research scientist and author of The Migraine-Depression Solution, emphasizes the connection between migraines and mental health conditions. In an article published in the International Guide to the World of Alternative Mental Health (www.alternativementalhealth.com), he explains, “During the headache, one may experience mood changes with feelings of being rejected and often seriously depressed. At times one may be unsociable, rejecting companionship or the presence of others, becoming irritable and rejecting any demand to make a decision.” He goes on to say that migraine and depression, as well as insomnia, “have similar mechanisms and pathways, all resulting from a loss of serotonin and norepinephrine.”

Migraines typically begin prior to young adulthood, and are three times more common in women than men. They are believed to be caused by abnormalities in certain nerve pathways and chemicals in the brain. Specifically, a decrease in serotonin causes the trigeminal nerve to release neuropeptides. These substances travel to the outer covering of the brain, where they cause blood vessels to dilate. Among the many triggers of migraine attacks are stress, environmental changes, hormones, sleep changes, medications, and sensory stimuli. Foods also may play a role. Foods containing tyramine, such as red wine, aged cheese, and smoked fish; nitrates, including hot dogs and bacon; and monosodium glutamate (MSG); and caffeine are commonly implicated, as are chocolate, nuts, aspartame, and fermented or pickled items.

Conventional treatment usually consists of pain-relieving medications, preventive medications, and avoiding triggers. Complementary medicine offers a host of other remedies, including dietary and environmental changes; herbal, vitamin, and mineral supplements; homeopathy; acupuncture; and biofeedback.

Dr. Mary Olsen, a chiropractor, suggests general guidelines for treating migraines brought on by different factors. Diet is a good place to start. “Since migraines don’t necessarily follow immediately after ingesting a food, it may be difficult to make a connection between a particular food and the resultant headache. We often have patients keep a food diary to record what is eaten and their physical reactions. If we suspect that a particular food is troublesome, the patient is asked to place a sample of that food under the tongue. If there is a sensitivity, a muscle that tested strong previously will weaken. The pulse is also evaluated for such changes as increases in intensity or frequency. Treatment can be as simple as removing the offending food.” If environmental exposure is suspected, houseplants may be helpful. “Different plants have the ability to absorb different toxins,” Dr. Olsen explains. “For example, spider plants absorb the formaldehyde released from particleboard, plywood, synthetic carpeting and new upholstery, while chrysanthemum protects against the toxic effects of lacquers, varnishes and glues.”

Dr. Olsen also advocates the use of the herb feverfew. “Feverfew has sedative qualities,” she says, “and can be taken as a tea. One cup per day is usually effective.”

According to Dr. Jennifer Brett, “When feverfew is taken with magnesium in does of 250 to 500 milligrams daily, as well as with ginkgo biloba, most people notice a significant reduction in the number of migraines, even to the point of disappearance. This includes people who suffer daily migraines. Many people come to me who have had no success with more conventional treatments. After I start them on the feverfew and magnesium, they get a significant reduction in the number of headaches and the severity of pain. Even when they have headaches, they tend to be less frequent and less painful.” Feverfew should not be used by pregnant women.

The Clinician’s & Patient’s Guide to Mental & Physical Well-Being Dr. Emily Kane, in an article published by the American Association of Naturopathic Physicians in Health World Online, adds her recommendations, with the reminder to first consult with a nutritionist or naturopath: vitamin B-complex injected into the muscle every two to ten days; omega-3 fatty acids (such as raw flax or linseed oil, one teaspoon daily); omega-6 fatty acids, found in fish, and olive oil; vitamin B3, 500 milligrams at the start of the migraine; magnesium in doses of 400 to 800 milligrams daily; and Quercetin, 500 milligrams per day.

Dr. Kane also suggests the following herbal tea, which can cleanse the system and thereby prevent or decrease migraines:

1 part hops

1 part chamomile 1/2 part oat straw 1/2 part catnip 1/2 part skuillcap

1/4 part peppermint leaf

You can make this formula yourself by adding a heaping tablespoon to a cup of water that has just boiled and steeping it for three to five minutes. You can add honey to sweeten. Drink this tea two to three times a day.

Among the homeopathic remedies that have been useful in relieving migraines are arnica montana, lachesis, natrum muriaticum, nux vomica, phosphorus, pulsatilla, rhus toxicodendron, sepia, silica, and thuja occidentalis. These substances are matched to the particular symptoms a person exhibits. Dr. Kane says there are many inventive forms of hydrotherapy that involve applying cold to the head and heat to the feet. For example, cold wet packs on the forehead, back of the neck and head will constrict the blood vessels so that less blood flows into the head. Soaking the feet in a hot footbath that contains peppermint and apple cider vinegar as well as water will bring the blood away from the head and into the feet, and also cool and cleanse the blood. When the headache is severe, try alternating hot and cold, using towels that are soaked and then wrung out and applied to the face and head. The last application should be cold.

Acupressure is based on the principle that a vital energy, called qi (chi), flows through the body. The primary cause of pain is an imbalance in this energy. The goal of the healer is to balance the client’s energy so that pain and discomfort do not manifest, or if they do appear, will be relieved. The practitioner concentrates on certain pressure points to modulate the flow of energy.

A point known as Wind Gate is effective for migraines related to the change of seasons. It is actually two points located at the highest point of the neck just below the hairline on either side of the muscles that run up the spine. Other points useful in people with migraines are the fleshy area between the thumb and forefinger and the area below the bottom of the big toe.

Biofeedback is a technique that teaches a person to consciously keep regular bodily processes that are normally involuntary, such as heartbeat, brain waves, blood pressure, and muscle tension. The processes may be monitored by electronic equipment or by natural observation, such as holding a finger over an artery. With practice, the person learns to makes changes on his own. Using thermal control, a biofeedback technique, people may be able to control migraines by raising their finger temperatures with a digital-temperature device. This appears to work by increasing blood flow, which is decreased by nervous tension. Another biofeedback technique places sensors on the temples, over the temporal arteries. People learn to diminish their migraines by changing their pulse rates.