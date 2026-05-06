Gary Null’s HEALTH EMPOWERMENT Newsletter

Gary Null’s HEALTH EMPOWERMENT Newsletter

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Steve Mitzner's avatar
Steve Mitzner
7h

After losing my Dad, Wife, & best friend to iatrogenic medicine and my grandsons' MMR-induced, near-death, atusin-inducing jab! Then learning that our Big Pharma "medicine" had to pay only $62 Billion in fraud fines, and is the leader in cause death!) My [jab pimping] GP best explained the how and why of the system, when I asked him, "How can you trust our 62 billion in fraud fines/ big pharma medicine?" With a, that's a dumb question, look, he confidently answered, "That's not a lot of money for them," i.e., totally ignoring the fraud issue, meaning, it's all about the Money! (Never mind the mass death issue!) BUT what benefit would a happy, healthy 100-year life be, only to spend your next Eternity, in Satan's Hell? Inquiring minds should want to know!

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