Gary Null’s HEALTH EMPOWERMENT Newsletter

Gary Null’s HEALTH EMPOWERMENT Newsletter

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Susan P ...
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Powerful article - I can't think my way into right action - I need to act my way into right thinking. Somedays, I act better than I feel but thru prayer, meditation, movement, 12 step recovery work, I eventually am restored to healthy mind, body & Spirit ...

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