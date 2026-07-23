Preventing Brain Damage - Health and Healing - 7-23-26

HEALTH NEWS

The humble garnish that fights cancer: New science reveals parsley’s potent secret

Birdsong and walks in the forest tied to significant mental health benefits

Frequent cannabis users wake with higher cortisol levels, study finds

Nicotinamide riboside chloride: A potent neuroprotector and therapeutic candidate for alcohol-induced cognitive impairment

Repeatedly losing and gaining weight may accelerate muscle loss

The humble garnish that fights cancer: New science reveals parsley’s potent secret

Xuzhou Clinical School of Xuzhou Medical University (China), July 21 2026 (Natural News)



Parsley’s compound apigenin fights cancer by targeting a key protein (VEGF) that tumors use to build blood vessels, effectively starving them and halting growth without harming healthy tissue.



This research focused on aggressive bladder cancer, a disease with a high recurrence rate, showing apigenin’s potential to disrupt cancer progression.



The findings are part of a broader scientific validation of parsley, with other studies indicating apigenin’s effectiveness against cancers like breast cancer.



Beyond apigenin, parsley is a nutritional powerhouse, rich in vitamins K, C and A and acts as an anti-inflammatory and antioxidant.



The research challenges a purely drug-centric health model, advocating for greater investment in studying the preventive and therapeutic power of whole-food compounds.

The study targeted bladder cancer, a disease notorious for its high recurrence rate; even after initial treatment, up to 70 percent of patients see the cancer return. The compound demonstrated a precise ability to disrupt cancer progression by targeting a specific protein known as VEGF, a key driver of tumor growth. By interfering with this protein, apigenin effectively slowed cancer development. Most notably, it achieved this without damaging healthy, non-cancerous tissue—a significant advantage over many conventional chemotherapy drugs that cause widespread collateral damage to the body.

Birdsong and walks in the forest tied to significant mental health benefits

North Carolina State University, July 21 2026 (Eurekalert)

A new study finds the sounds and sights of nature are associated with significant positive effects on mental health compared to loud, urban environments.

The study, by North Carolina State University researchers, compared the experience of hearing different types of sounds in natural and urban environments to determine their effects on the listeners’ emotions.

Study participants were asked to wear noise-cancelling headphones while sitting in either a reclaimed nature trail isolated from development or a busy urban area. The headphones would play either the sounds of traffic or birdsong

For participants who were in a green space listening to the birds, there were significant effects. Positive emotions went up, negative emotions went down, stress went down, and perceptions of feeling restored went up more than any other combination. On the other hand, there was the complete opposite when participants in a gray, urban area listened to the sounds of cars, and more mixed reactions when the sounds and areas were mismatched.

Frequent cannabis users wake with higher cortisol levels, study finds

Oregon State University, July 22 2026 (Medical Xpress)

Research suggests people who often use cannabis start their day with higher cortisol levels than people who don’t, indicating a relationship between frequent cannabis use and a possible dysregulation of the body’s daily stress rhythms.

The Oregon State University researchers note that stress is a primary motivation to use cannabis and is linked with problematic use. While cannabis may provide short-term stress relief, its chronic use might negatively affect stress-response systems over time, they say. The study is one of the few to examine the link between frequent cannabis use and the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis, the major neuroendocrine system that governs the body’s response to stress.

The study is centered around what’s commonly known as CAR, or cortisol awakening response. CAR is the cortisol rise that all people experience in the morning, peaking around 30 minutes after they wake up.You measure people’s cortisol right after they awaken, measure it again a half-hour later, then subtract the first number from the second number. The difference is considered a marker of the body’s ability to prepare for the stressors of the day.

The collaborators found CAR to be similar among both cannabis users and nonusers, but cannabis users had a higher starting point—that is, they woke up with more cortisol circulating through their bodies. This may serve as a neurobiological marker of problematic cannabis usee.

Nicotinamide riboside chloride: A potent neuroprotector and therapeutic candidate for alcohol-induced cognitive impairment

Chongqing Medical University (China) July 21 2026 (Eurekalert)

Excessive alcohol consumption is a major contributor to cognitive impairment and neurodegenerative disorders, yet effective therapies that directly target alcohol-induced neuronal injury remain unavailable. Mounting evidence suggests that mitochondrial dysfunction plays a central role in alcohol-mediated brain damage, but the mechanisms responsible for mitochondrial failure are not fully understood.

A new study published in Genes & Diseases demonstrates that nicotinamide riboside chloride (NRC), a precursor of nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD⁺), protects neurons from alcohol-induced injury by restoring mitochondrial quality control through coordinated activation of the mitochondrial unfolded protein response (UPRmt) and mitophagy.

By utilizing in vivo mouse models subjected to alcohol liquid feeding alongside in vitro HT-22 neuronal cells, the researchers systematically evaluated cognitive behaviors and underlying mitochondrial dynamics. The behavioral and molecular data conclusively revealed that excessive alcohol exposure significantly exacerbates cognitive impairments, evident through increased escape latency and a notably thinned hippocampal dentate gyrus (DG) zone. Crucially, the study uncovered that alcohol forces destructive mitochondrial fragmentation, evidenced by an increased number of abnormally small, fragmented mitochondria and a severe accumulation of reactive oxygen species (ROS).

To directly counter these severe neurodegenerative effects, the researchers explored the therapeutic potential of NRC supplementation. Remarkably, in vivo and in vitro evaluations confirmed that the administration of NRC successfully reversed the aggravated pathology, fundamentally mitigating alcohol-induced cognitive impairments and suppressing the widespread inflammatory and apoptotic responses. At the cellular level, NRC treatment completely reversed the structural damage, forcefully promoting mitochondrial elongation, restoring a healthy rod-shaped morphology, and rescuing both ATP production and mitochondrial membrane potential.

Repeatedly losing and gaining weight may accelerate muscle loss

University of California at San Francisco, July 21 2026

Repeatedly losing and gaining weight may do more than frustrate dieters - it also accelerates muscle loss in middle-aged people, according to new UC San Francisco research that comes as weight-loss medications transform obesity treatment.

In a study published in Radiology, the researchers found that people whose weight repeatedly fluctuated lost significantly more thigh muscle over four years than people whose weight remained relatively steady, even though both groups finished the study at about the same overall weight as when they began.

People whose weight repeatedly fluctuated lost nearly four times as much thigh muscle over four years as those whose weight remained relatively steady. The loss was about 3.7% of thigh muscle volume in weight cyclers, compared with about 1% in non-cyclers, after accounting for age, sex, baseline BMI, physical activity, diet, and other health factors.

This tells us that understanding how to protect muscle while people are losing weight is important for overall health.