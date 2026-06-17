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Heat exhaustion and heatstroke (also known as sunstroke or heat hyperpyrexia) come from an overexposure to the sun or high temperature.

Today, in the context of increasingly extreme weather events, heat-stress-related illness is becoming a greater public health concern.1 With ozone depletion, unsafe levels of UVA, UVB and even UVC2 radiation are more extreme than the body can tolerate, and extra care should be taken to limit direct exposure to the sun, especially around midday. While the United Nations and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are reporting that the ozone layer is on track for recovery by 2040,3 4 an independent expert has found otherwise. Using state-of-the-art equipment, a 40-year environmental metering veteran, with 20 years’ experience in government and 20 years as a private consultant, found levels of UVB radiation greatly exceeding levels previously reported or considered safe, as well as significant levels of UVC radiation, which with a healthy ozone layer would never reach the earth.5 Ozone depletion is thought to be due in part to geoengineering. UVC radiation is considered toxic.