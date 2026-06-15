Anxiety is an extremely prevalent condition. Pathological anxiety disorder is one of the most common diagnoses given in the field of psychiatry. Specific phobia is the most common anxiety diagnosis. Other anxiety diagnoses include medication-induced anxiety disorder, social anxiety disorder and panic disorder with or without agoraphobia. Anxiety is diagnosed approximately twice as often in women as in men.1 2 3

Anxiety could arguably be described as a fundamental part of the ethos of the modern world. Modern civilization is marked by extreme poverty, homelessness, low wages for a majority of workers who are forced to struggle for survival, inflated cost of housing and of living, and the degradation of the middle class. Life is frequently punctuated with traumatic societal and world events. Disruptive technologies are changing the nature of the economy without adequate protections for the labor force. Colossal power is concentrated in the hands of a few self-seeking oligarchs. People are experiencing widespread alienation and the breakdown of cultural norms and societal bonds. Continual wars and political polarization have been normalized. People are daily faced with circumstances in their personal lives and in media portrayals which understandably, perhaps even intentionally, inspire anxiety about their individual futures and the future of the country and the world. We are collectively, it might seem, is in the throes of a material and spiritual crisis.