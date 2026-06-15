During the first month of life, newborns do not know that a world beyond themselves exists. As children grow, so do their interactions with the world. But in some instances, a child’s ability to interact with the environment and people stays limited. This severe behavioral problem is known as autism. In some cases, children may be developing normally, reaching milestones, and then regress, reportedly often after a routine vaccine or exposure to another toxin.

Autistic children are extremely withdrawn and tend to live in their own fantasy worlds. They are often unable to express themselves verbally, and do not make eye contact. According to studies performed by the Autism Research Institute in San Diego, autistic children tend to have weak immune systems, which causes decreased resistance to infections, particularly upper respiratory and ear infections, as well as autoimmune problems.

There have been some gendered differences found in children with autism spectrum disorders. A 2015 systematic review found that attention to detail, repetitive behaviors and restricted interests are more common in males than females, while intellectual disability and epilepsy are more common in females than males with autism spectrum disorders.