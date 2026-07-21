Professor. John Vervaeke Interview

Prof. John Vervaeke is an award winning professor of psychology at the University of Toronto and the university's former director of its Cognitive Science Project. His areas of focus include the psychology and nature of reasoning and rationality, Buddhist psychology and the cognitive science of consciousness. He currently directs the University of Toronto's Consciousness and Wisdom Studies Laboratory. Prof Vervaeke is the host of a 50 part lecture series on Youtube entitle, "Awakening from the Meaning Crisis", which is also the title of his most recent book, and another series called "After Socrates". The series and book map the course of the dark wave of nihilism that as now overwhelmed our civilization and much of the world. He is also the co-author of books of "Zombies in Western Culture A 21st Century Crisis" and a 4-part books series "Mentoring the Machines" which tackles our future in the brave new world of artificial intelligence. His website is JohnVervaeke.com