Gary Null’s HEALTH EMPOWERMENT Newsletter

Gary Null’s HEALTH EMPOWERMENT Newsletter

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Will Tuttle's avatar
Will Tuttle
3h

Beautifully written, Gary - really appreciate your holistic vision, and yes, our technology is dumbing us down, and as you say, it's our responsibility to proactively invest our daily minutes wisely!

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Susan P ...'s avatar
Susan P ...
8m

Technology will rob us of our Humanity if we don't use it wisely. Self-Care = Soul Care - getting right with our Creator daily allows me to get right with me. G.O.D. = GreatOutDoors - I spend much time in Nature, clears my mind. Thank you Gary for your powerful article. In God we Trust ...

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