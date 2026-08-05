The 2020 SARS-2 pandemic forced billions of people to be more consciously aware of monitoring and protecting their respiratory health. Although exact mortality statistics are debated, and will probably never be known with any final certainty, health officials acknowledge that co-morbidities, such as asthma, severe allergies, bronchitis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and weakened or impaired respiratory system exacerbate Covid-19 infections and are major contributors to more serious infections and deaths.

As we age, our respiratory system undergoes significant changes that can make breathing difficulties more common and more serious. The gradual decline in lung elasticity, a weakening of respiratory muscles, and reduced immune function all contribute to an increased vulnerability to respiratory illnesses. What might seem like minor breathing irregularities in youth can become chronic and debilitating conditions later in life. For older adults, understanding how respiratory illnesses develop and how to prevent them is critical for maintaining quality of life and longevity.

One of the key issues affecting respiratory health is improper breathing. This can become a habit and more prevalent with age. In today’s fast-paced world, many people habitually breathe incorrectly. Frequently, we breathe shallowly from the chest or even unconsciously holding our breath when stressed. This inefficient breathing pattern can contribute to lung strain and a higher risk of infections and respiratory diseases. In older adults, this is particularly concerning, as poor respiratory efficiency can lead to a cascade of health problems such as reduced oxygenation of the body, increased fatigue, and even cognitive decline.

Respiratory illnesses can range from mild conditions causing occasional shortness of breath to life-threatening diseases that significantly impair daily functioning. Among these, asthma, bronchitis, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are some of the most common. Each poses unique challenges for aging individuals, particularly in terms of management and prevention.

Asthma

Asthma is a chronic respiratory condition that periodically impairs breathing, causing symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest tightness, wheezing, coughing, and excess mucus production. In 2022, the CDC estimated that 8.3 percent of Americans—approximately 26.4 million people—live with asthma; therefore, it is one of the most common chronic diseases in the U.S. While it is often associated with childhood, asthma can persist into adulthood and even develop later in life, particularly in response to environmental triggers and declining lung function. Among older populations, asthma is often underdiagnosed or mistaken for other respiratory conditions such as COPD. Misdiagnosis can often lead to inadequate or problematic treatment.

The conventional approach to asthma treatment involves prescribing corticosteroid inhalants. This may help manage inflammation but it does not address the root causes of the disease. Renowned food allergy specialist Dr. James Braly has suggested that the frequent use of asthma medications may be linked to the alarming 300 percent increase in asthma-related mortality in the U.S. over recent decades. With the incidence of asthma nearly doubling in the past decade, it is clear that a broader, more holistic approach is needed. This is equally true for aging individuals who may have multiple underlying health conditions contributing to their symptoms.

Asthma in older adults can be triggered by several factors, including allergens, pollutants, and even emotional stress. Studies suggest that over-vaccination in childhood may increase asthma risk, and excess body weight has also been linked to a higher likelihood of developing asthma. For aging adults, weight management, environmental awareness, and stress reduction become key strategies for minimizing asthma symptoms.

Bronchitis

Bronchitis, another common respiratory disorder due inflammation of the bronchi or the airways leading to the lungs. This inflammation can be acute (short-term) or chronic (long-term), with the latter being particularly concerning for older adults. Chronic bronchitis is often linked to childhood infections, smoking, exposure to air pollution, and long-term respiratory infections. Symptoms include a persistent dry cough, excessive mucus production, fever, chest and back pain, and difficulty engaging in physical activity.

In older adults, bronchitis can significantly impact mobility and daily life. A person with chronic bronchitis may struggle with walking briskly or engaging in physical exertion. This can contribute to reduced physical fitness and a greater risk of complications such as pneumonia. The presence of lung infections and symptoms such as blue-tinged skin—an indication of reduced oxygen and increased carbon dioxide in the blood—may signal severe respiratory distress, requiring immediate medical attention. Given that aging bodies have a harder time clearing mucus and fighting infections, older adults with bronchitis must be particularly vigilant about prevention and management strategies.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Formerly COPD was commonly known as emphysema. It is one of the most serious respiratory illnesses affecting older adults. This progressive lung disease is primarily associated with smoking and exposure to chemical pollutants that lead to the gradual obstruction of the airways. Unlike asthma, which involves periodic airway narrowing, COPD results in a permanent restriction of airflow thereby making breathing increasingly difficult over time.

COPD progresses slowly and symptoms worsen as oxygen levels in the blood decline. In its advanced stages, COPD patients may require supplemental oxygen to maintain normal bodily functions. While the primary damage occurs in the lungs, complications in the intestines and liver can exacerbate the disease. Advanced stage COPD creates further health challenges for aging individuals. Managing COPD requires a combination of medical treatments, lifestyle changes, and supportive therapies to slow its progression and improve quality of life.

Treatment

Pharmaceutical treatments remain the conventional approach to managing respiratory illnesses, with medications such as beta-2 agonists, corticosteroids, and anticholinergics being widely prescribed. However, these drugs come with significant side effects, that can be particularly concerning for older adults who may already be managing multiple health conditions or taking additional medications. Side effects such as increased heart rate, weakened bones, and suppressed immune function can also create additional risks for aging individuals.

Fortunately, there are natural interventions that can help manage respiratory conditions and improve overall lung health. Proper nutrition, weight management, and stress reduction all play essential roles in maintaining a healthy respiratory system as we age.

Nutrition

A nutrient-rich diet is essential for maintaining respiratory function and reducing the risk of respiratory illnesses. In particular, adults in their middle age and later years should ensure adequate intake of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that support lung health.

Vitamin C plays a crucial role in collagen synthesis in order to maintain the integrity of lung tissues. Vitamin D has been linked to improved respiratory function and may reduce the risk of infections, particularly in older adults who are often deficient due to reduced sun exposure. Zinc is another essential nutrient that supports immune function and helps the body fight respiratory infections.

Diets high in chlorophyll-rich foods, such as wheatgrass, celery, and parsley, can help cleanse the lungs and support oxygen transport. Similarly, omega-3 fatty acids, found in oil-rich fish, flaxseed oil, chia and other nuts and seeds have anti-inflammatory properties that may alleviate asthma symptoms and reduce the severity of other respiratory conditions. Studies have also linked the rising incidence of asthma to changes in dietary fat consumption. Excessive polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) lead to an overproduction of inflammatory compounds. By increasing omega-3 intake and supplementing with gamma linolenic acid (GLA), individuals may be able to better regulate respiratory inflammations in the lungs. Radishes, horseradish and fresh lemon juice are healing to the lungs and should be eaten often. Foods can be eaten raw or lightly cooked.

For older adults, managing food allergies and intolerances is also an important consideration. Food sensitivities can exacerbate respiratory symptoms, and an anti-allergenic diet can help identify and eliminate problematic foods. Studies show that three-quarters of asthmatic children and nearly half of all asthmatic adults see symptom improvement when allergens are removed from their diet. For aging individuals who experience unexplained breathing difficulties, working with a physician trained in complementary medicine can help determine whether dietary adjustments may be beneficial.

Older adults with respiratory illnesses may benefit from additional supportive measures. Consuming cold-pressed extra virgin olive oil in the morning. This helps to eliminate toxins in the intestines, liver and lungs. Valuable additions to the diet includes herbs and spices such as onion, garlic, ginger, cardamom, cumin, cloves and cayenne have natural anti-inflammatory and immune-supporting properties, making them valuable additions to the diet.

By adopting a comprehensive approach to respiratory health, including proper nutrition, stress management, and lifestyle modifications, aging individuals can reduce their risk of respiratory illness and improve their overall well-being. While medical treatments may be necessary in some cases, integrating natural and preventative measures can provide a powerful defense against respiratory decline and enable adults to maintain vitality and independence well into their later years.

Supplements

A variety of nutritional supplements can be helpful in preventing and alleviating respiratory illnesses. Among the vitamins, beta-carotene (50,000 IU or lower if skin turns orange), vitamin C (up to 10,000 mg divided into five doses), vitamin D (10,000 IU) and vitamin E (300 IU) can reduce airway inflammation. These should be taken with Coenzyme Q10 and quercetin.

As stated above, vitamin C has shown effectiveness in stimulating the immune system and in providing relief for cold and flu symptoms. In addition, vitamin C levels protect bronchial tissues from oxidative damage. Lastly, the blood of asthma patients has lower levels of vitamin C than that of persons who do not have the disease. The suggested dosage of vitamin C is four 1000-mg capsules three times per day.

A review of the published literature about vitamin D’s immunomodulatory effects and the vitamin’s relationship to asthma shows that a vitamin D deficiency was correlated with higher risks of asthma exacerbations.

Taking higher levels of vitamin E is associated with lower blood IgE concentrations and a lower frequency of allergen sensitization. Tocopherol (vitamin E) and tocopherol acetate inhibit the formation of leukotrienes (substances that regulate allergic and inflammatory reactions) that, when overexpressed, can lead to bronchial constriction and other respiratory reactions.

By preventing the release of histamine, quercetin, a flavonoid, assists in reducing allergic reactions, asthma and hay fever by blocking histamine’s release.

Nutrients that can help asthma specifically include bee pollen and honey (particularly in attacks brought on by hay fever). Its noteworthy that honey’s respiratory benefits are significantly increased when taken with curcumin. Bromelein, an enzyme found in pineapples, alleviates inflamed bronchi and is even more potent when combined with quercetin and vitamin C.

Magnesium deficiency has been associated with an increase of allergies and asthma. Magnesium can open the bronchioles, relax the muscles inside the air tubes, and stop an acute asthma attack quickly. The recommended dosage for adults is 1000-1500 mg. However, since magnesium has a laxative effect, it is best taken throughout the day with meals, rather than all at once. When magnesium is combined with calcium, vitamin C and the B vitamins in an intravenous “cocktail,” serious asthmatic symptoms subside within minutes.

In one European study on people in the age range of 16 to 50, researchers discovered that selenium protected against asthma. The drop in the blood levels of selenium throughout the United Kingdom and other European Union members may be the reason asthma is on the increase in those countries.

Selenium and zinc possess immunomodulatory properties, including activity of white blood cells that can inhibit topical asthma. There is some evidence that a selenium deficiency may trigger the onset of asthmatic symptoms.

L-methionine, L-cysteine, N-acetyl-cysteine and glutathione peroxidase help repair damaged tissue in the lungs by counteracting the effects of smoke and other environmental toxins by protecting cell membranes from the ravages of free-radical damage.

N-acetyl-cysteine (NAC) in particular has been shown to support respiratory health in conditions associated with the increase of mucous. An Australian study concluded that NAC can improve the outcome of people with acute respiratory distress and lung injury due to a Covid-19 infection. Its antioxidant effect has also been shown to be beneficial for reducing symptoms from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

In more recent years there is strong evidence for a link between asthma and an unhealthy gut microbiome. Therefore include fermented foods in your daily diet or take a probiotic supplement. A healthy microbiome also strengthens the immune system. Excellent probiotic sources include yogurt or kefir, sauerkraut, kimchi, miso, kombucha and tempeh.

Botanical Herbs

There are numerous herbs that may be beneficial to people with respiratory illnesses. Garlic, for one, helps fight infections. Mullein tea has historically been used in France to treat inflammatory conditions of the lungs. Easter lily is another old bronchial remedy used to expel heavy stagnant mucus from the lungs, and can be purchased as a flower essence. Yerba Santa is a Southwestern herb that grows in semi-desert regions. Its shiny leaf is covered with a resin and helps clear out the lungs’ membranes and linings. It is especially good for people worn out from a deteriorating cough. For this reason, it has been used for the treatment of tuberculosis.

Ginger relaxes the trachea and airway muscles thereby improving respiration. One squirt of ginger extract into the mouth will clear the bronchi within minutes. 6-gingerol, an important phytochemical in ginger, has been shown to decrease allergy-related lung inflammation.

Other good herbs for respiratory clearing are white pine, spruce, marshmallow root, lungwort and comfrey. Licorice root fights coughs and lung congestion, and is a demulcent (it coats and soothes). In fact, it has been known to be as effective as codeine. Licorice’s active ingredient glycyrrhiza, taken along with boswellia and curcumin, can also successfully manage bronchial asthma. Passionflower and chamomile reduce a variety of inflammatory cytokines and IgE by suppressing the proliferation of undesirable smooth muscle cells that interfere with the airway. Horseradish, taken with more soothing herbs, helps to get rid of lung debris.

For asthma patients, the following are also recommended: cayenne pepper, ginkgo biloba, lobelia and slippery elm bark. In addition, wild cherry will work as an expectorant to release mucus, while the relaxation of muscles can be achieved through the use of antispasmodic nervones, such as skullcap and valerian, as well as crampbark.

Echinacea is effective in reducing the duration and the severity of the symptoms of the common cold, coughs, bronchitis and upper respiratory infections. The herb may stimulate the activity of immune cells and enhance the body’s defense mechanisms against respiratory infections.

Including foods in the diet that are high in another flavone luteolin, such as broccoli, green pepper, parsley and thyme can inhibit the overproduction of mucous specifically during an asthmatic flare up. In addition, although perhaps controversial to many natural health practitioners, there is very sound research out of Japan and South Korea that caffeinated coffee may prevent the onset of adult asthma later in life. This was particularly noticeable among women. Caffeine has long been known as a bronchodilator to open the pathways to the lungs and to reduce muscle fatigue.

Green tea extract has anti-asthmatic properties, especially by decreasing cytokine activity in the lungs and increasing a specific Th1 cell that is an important anti-asthmatic biomarker.

Eucalyptus oil has antimicrobial properties and may act as an expectorant, helping to loosen mucus and ease congestion. It is often used in inhalation therapies for respiratory relief.

Aromatherapy

The inhalation of volatile herbs with expectorant properties, such as eucalyptus, hyssop and thyme, helps clear the lungs of mucus. In addition, a potpourri of lavender, figwort, mullein, horehound and lungwort can be heated and the steam inhaled. Lavender essential oil is particularly beneficial for inhibiting mucous cell hyperplasia and suppressing cytokines. Another essential oil that has been shown to have anti-inflammatory properties targeting chronic asthmatic respiratory disease is bergamot peel, which is widely used in traditional Chinese medicine. Bergamot will improve the lungs’ airways and inhibit collagen deposits.

A South African study that investigated the potential efficacy of 369 essential oils to measure their anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory activity for relieving and treating respiratory tract infections noted combinations of cypress, tea tree, hyssop, rosemary, marjoram and myrtle to be particularly effective.

Homeopathic Remedies

There are several homeopathic medicines that homeopathic physicians frequently prescribe to restore respiratory health. These include:

Ipecacuanha: for violent coughing, chest restriction and choking. Natrum sulphuricum: for chest rattling that worsens in damp weather. Spongia tosta: for dry hacking coughs with wheezing and hoarseness in the cold air. Adrealinum: for expanding the bronchial passages. Belladonna: for alleviating difficulties in breathing difficulty Soidago virgaurea: for reducing heavy mucus and coughing.

Please review these short draft sections for a chapter dealing with respiratory illnesses and biological aging. They deal with breathing, stress and a personal strategy to for prevention. Please only re-contextualize these and put into the context of aging and as self help suggestions for older adults in their middle and senior years. Do not remove any names, years, organizations, publications, statistics and numbers. Keep all the details and examples given. You are only being asked to re-contextualize this section for a readership of older adults and respiratory conditions risks and consequences related to aging.

Additional Prevention Strategies

As we age, maintaining optimal respiratory function becomes increasingly important. The natural decline in lung elasticity, changes in muscle strength, and increased susceptibility to inflammation all contribute to a greater risk of respiratory illnesses in middle-aged and senior adults. In addition, external factors such as air pollution, allergens, stress, and modern environmental exposures can further compromise lung health. However, proactive strategies such as breathing exercises, stress management, and mindful avoidance of respiratory irritants can help adults maintain their lung function and overall well-being.

Breathing Techniques

Breathing efficiency often declines with age thereby increasing i susceptibility to respiratory conditions such as asthma, bronchitis, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Inefficient breathing patterns can weaken lung capacity over time and lead to increased difficulty in recovering from infections or respiratory distress.

Several breathing techniques have been developed to improve lung function, particularly for those suffering from asthma and other breathing difficulties. One of the most widely recognized is the Buteyko Breathing Technique (BBT). BBT emphasizes slow, nasal breathing to prevent airway dryness and sensitivity. Since nasal breathing naturally filters and humidifies the air before it enters the lungs, this technique can help prevent irritation and inflammation that commonly trigger of respiratory distress in adults. Although BBT has gained popularity in recent decades, its principles have long been recognized in Eastern traditions such as yoga and meditation, where controlled breathing is used to enhance lung function and overall vitality.

Another effective approach is the Papworth Method. This technique focuses on full diaphragmatic breathing. This technique can be particularly beneficial for older adults who experience reduced lung expansion due to aging-related stiffness in the chest wall. Practicing diaphragmatic breathing throughout the day also improves oxygen exchange, reduce breathlessness, and enhance overall respiratory efficiency.

Incorporating these breathing techniques into daily routines helps maintain lung function, improve oxygenation, and reduce susceptibility to respiratory infections.

Stress Management

The relationship between stress and respiratory health becomes more pronounced with age. Studies have shown that stress, anxiety, and depression exacerbate respiratory conditions. Inner-city clinics, for example, report higher rates of depression among patients with asthma; this highlights the role of emotional stress in respiratory health. Older adults who live alone or deal with chronic illnesses may experience heightened stress levels that weaken immune function and increase vulnerability to respiratory illnesses.

Managing stress through relaxation techniques can significantly improve lung function and reduce the frequency and severity of respiratory symptoms. Deep yogic breathing has been shown to replace feelings of chest tightness with a sense of calm and a reduction of stress-induced breathing difficulties. Other effective stress-reduction methods include meditation, biofeedback, self-hypnosis, and acupuncture.

For older adults, incorporating stress management techniques into daily life provides long-term benefits by improving both mental and respiratory health. Activities such as gentle yoga, tai chi, or even guided breathing exercises can help regulate the autonomic nervous system, reducing the fight-or-flight response that can contribute to breathlessness and respiratory distress.

What to Avoid

As individuals age, their lungs become more sensitive to allergens, pollutants, and environmental toxins. For this reason is in important to make efforts to \ minimize exposure to known respiratory irritants. One of the most important steps in preventing respiratory conditions is identifying and eliminating allergens in our food and immediate home environment. While any food can potentially trigger an allergic response, certain items are particularly problematic for individuals prone to respiratory issues. Dairy products, eggs, chocolate, wheat, corn, citrus fruits, and nuts are among the most common dietary triggers for asthma and other respiratory conditions. Additionally, preservatives and food additives, such as yellow dye #5, sulfites found in alcoholic beverages, and MSG used in some processed foods, can exacerbate respiratory symptoms.

Salt intake should also be moderated, as excessive sodium consumption has been linked to increased airway inflammation and fluid retention. Artificial sweeteners, commonly found in diet sodas and processed foods, should be avoided altogether due to their potential to trigger inflammatory responses in sensitive individuals.

Fast food consumption, particularly among those with a history of asthma, has been associated with more severe respiratory symptoms. Although this may begin in childhood, the risk often extends into later life as well. A diet rich in whole, organic foods that are free from pesticides and additives can help support respiratory health and reduce inflammation.

Electromagnetic Fields

Emerging research suggests that exposure to electromagnetic fields (EMFs) from modern technology may play a role in respiratory issues. Reports from as early as the 18th century described symptoms resembling asthma and breathlessness in individuals exposed to static electricity from Leyden jars, an early form of electrical storage. This historical observation gains significance in light of modern studies indicating that prolonged exposure to high magnetic fields may be linked to increased asthma risk.

For adults, it may be beneficial to minimize unnecessary exposure to electromagnetic fields by reducing the use of wireless devices, particularly in the bedroom at night. Simple lifestyle changes, such as turning off Wi-Fi routers when not in use, using wired internet connections, and limiting prolonged cell phone use, may help reduce potential respiratory effects associated with EMF exposure.

Maintaining respiratory health in middle and senior years requires a proactive and multifaceted approach. By integrating these preventative and therapeutic strategies into daily life, adults can enhance their respiratory resilience, reduce the risk of chronic lung conditions, and improve overall well-being.