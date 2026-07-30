Science for Hire (Documentary)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.511Science for Hire (Documentary) -Gary Null PhD Gary NullJul 30, 2026511ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksGary Null’s HEALTH EMPOWERMENT NewsletterSubscribeAuthorsGary NullRecent PostsCorporate Science, An Existential Threat Trailer Jul 29 • Gary NullGary Null's Interview With Dr. Kary Mullis on the Greg Gutfield Show - 7-28-26Jul 29 • Gary NullSEEK THE TRUTH IN EVERYTHING Jul 28 • Gary NullThe New Healthy Woman Jul 24 • Gary NullBenefits of Swimming - Health and Healing - 7-24-26 Jul 24 • Gary NullFinding Happiness: In An Unhappy World Jul 23 • Gary NullPreventing Brain Damage - Health and Healing - 7-23-26 Jul 23 • Gary Null