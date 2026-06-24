Seven Stages to Total Health: Exercise (Part 1)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript6Seven Stages to Total Health: Exercise (Part 1) Gary NullJun 24, 20266ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksGary Null’s HEALTH EMPOWERMENT NewsletterSubscribeAuthorsGary NullRecent PostsHow To Shop Healthy - Part 2 8 hrs ago • Gary NullSeven Steps To Total Health - "Beginning The Process" Jun 16 • Gary NullSeven Steps To Total Health - Detoxification Jun 15 • Gary NullGary Null - Regis Philbin Interview Jun 13 • Gary NullGary Null - PBS Reel Jun 12 • Gary NullHealth and Healing | Kombucha Jun 10 • Gary NullSeeds of Death Jun 9 • Gary Null