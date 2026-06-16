Everybody wants to be healthy. Recent medical peer review studies confirm the theory of proper disease preventions as the path toward wellness. Yet, what is proper disease prevention? The response to this question is the answer to all health questions. But the answer is hard to receive when our conditioning is contrary to a lifestyle which produces optimal health. In this compilation of Gary's popular videos, you will obtain critical information on a wide variety of personal health topics.
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Seven Steps To Total Health - "Beginning The Process"
-Gary Null PhD
Jun 16, 2026
Everybody wants to be healthy. Recent medical peer review studies confirm the theory of proper disease preventions as the path toward wellness. Yet, what is proper disease prevention? The response to this question is the answer to all health questions. But the answer is hard to receive when our conditioning is contrary to a lifestyle which produces optimal health. In this compilation of Gary's popular videos, you will obtain critical information on a wide variety of personal health topics.
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