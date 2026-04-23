Dorothy, you are among the roughly 92 million Americans who take statin drugs largely for managing their cholesterol levels and to reduce their cardiovascular risks. Statins are the most widely prescribed medications. Therefore, it is expected that a considerable number of people will have adverse reactions. On the other hand, it is difficult to determine the exact causes for people’s particular reactions.

Statin allergic reactions are rare but do occur. More common is a condition called “statin intolerance”, which can be due to other biochemical reactions or genetic factors. It is known that certain genes, notably the SLCO1B1 gene, which is involved in the liver’s uptake of statin drugs, plays a role in statin-muscle complications and muscle pain. Also, people suffering from mitochondrial dysfunction, Coenzyme Q10 deficiency, hypothyroidism, or liver or kidney impairment are more susceptible to statins’ adverse reactions.

Statins have been shown to reduce CoQ10 levels, so it is wise to supplement with CoQ10. Long-term CoQ10 deficiency can impair the body’s cell’s energy production and lead to mitochondrial dysfunction. There is some evidence that this may be one factor in the muscle fatigue and weakness among statin takers.

Adverse musculoskeletal-related symptoms are the most frequent adverse effects. Up to 20 percent of patients taking statins report muscle-related side effects, which can include pain, stiffness, cramping and a general weakness in the muscles. If there is a dramatic muscle weakness, it may be accompanied by an elevation in creatine kinase levels – which should be checked. If a person is experiencing muscular problems, it is important to have it properly diagnosed by a medical processional to assure it is not an early sign of rhabdomyolysis, a dangerous breakdown of muscle tissue. This condition can lead to acute kidney failure and can be life-threatening. People on high doses of statins are at a greater risk. If taking statins, I also recommend periodic testing of liver enzyme levels.

Other more serious statin concerns are changes in the body’s insulin sensitivity and glucose metabolism, especially in persons who are notably overweight. Long-term statin use has also been observed to trigger peripheral neuropathy. This will manifest as unusual or sudden numbness, tingling or burning sensations in the limbs.

People taking statins often ask me to recommend natural and safer alternatives. Despite statin’s risks, they are very effective in lowering LDL levels and reducing the risks of major cardiovascular events like heart attacks and strokes. Statins can have a 50 percent effectiveness depending on the particular drug and dose. Of course, a person’s other lifestyle factors like caffeine, drinking, smoking, lack of exercise and sleep, etc will have an impact on statins’ effectiveness.

There is no single natural alternative supplement that can act as a magic bullet with a similar success rate. But people can follow specific natural protocols to dramatically improve their lipid profiles and reduce cardiovascular risks and thereby either decrease or discontinue statin use.

These would be my recommendations for supplements and foods that have a direct impact on lowering LDL cholesterol and inhibiting cholesterol absorption in the intestine:

Red yeast rice contains a naturally occurring monacolin K, a biomolecule identical to the statin drug lovastatin. I recommend taking this moderately because overuse can have some similar statin side effects.

Regularly consuming soluble fibers, such as oats, barley, psyllium, is crucial for lowering LDL.

Niacin or vitamin B3 in standard doses will raise good HDL cholesterol and reduce LDL as well as triglycerides.

Omega 3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA) either in fish oil or plant-based are very effective in lowering triglycerides and will provide a variety of cardiovascular benefits. it does have a little impact on lowering LDL

Although Coenzye Q10 will not lower cholesterol, it is crucial to take supplements if you are continuing with statin drugs.

Plant sterols and stanols, collectively called phytosterols, are among the most well-studied natural compounds for normalizing cholesterol levels and are frequently recommended in integrative approaches to cardiovascular care. Biochemically they are similar to cholesterol but plant-derived. They can effectively displace cholesterol during digestion and reduce the amount that enters the blood stream. Unfortunately the standard American diet doesn’t provide sufficient phystosterols – only as much as 400 mg daily – whereas therapeutic levels are between 2-3 grams. The richest natural sources of sterols and stanols are found in plant-based fats and whole foods. Although vegetable oils, particularly corn, soybean, sunflower and canola, contain the highest concentrations, I don’t recommend these oils due to their other negative health risks. I suggest extra virgin olive oil, which is a cornerstone of the Mediterranean diet, which has repeatedly been shown to have powerful cardiovascular benefits and modestly lowers LDL. Nuts and seeds, such as almonds, walnuts, pistachios, and sunflower seeds are excellent sources and also provide beneficial fatty acids. Legumes, including lentils, chickpeas and beans provide both plant sterols and fiber. Among the fruits and vegetables, avocado stands out. Other sterol sources include broccoli and other cruciferous vegetables, carrots, berries and citrus fruits.

Other foods and herbs shown to modestly reduce cholesterol include berberine, garlic and green tea extract or EGCG supplements.

Although they have not been strongly proven to have a direct impact on lowering cholesterol, there are other highly recommended natural nutrients to support the body’s overall capacity to reduce heart and vascular disease risks. I recommend they be taken as supportive adjunctive therapy to the others listed above. These include:

Alpha-lipoic acid and N-acetylcysteine (NAC) are both potent antioxidants and the former will strengthen mitochondrial energy metabolism. These will improve lipid parameters thereby making it easier for the body to reduce and expel cholesterol.

L-carnitine will facilitate the transport of fatty acids into the cells’ mitochondria for energy production, which will in turn increase lipoprotein reduction. This amino acid also offers other benefits in individuals with metabolic or cardiovascular dysfunction.

Finally, having adequate levels of essential minerals, notably potassium and magnesium, is often overlooked in cholesterol management. Potassium supports normal blood pressure regulation and vascular function. Magnesium is involved in endothelial health, glucose metabolism and in stabilizing the cardiac rhythm. Deficiencies in either mineral are associated with increased cardiovascular risk.

Taken together, these natural interventions offer a very effective spectrum of benefits that extend well beyond cholesterol reduction alone. Although no thorough research or reliable study has been conducted to measure all of these natural nutrients, foods and minerals collectively effects for reducing LDL cholesterol, in my own experience when taken properly together they are every bit as affective as statin drugs if not greater.

I should also note, it is important to follow the recommended dosage of supplements listed on the packaging, and to work with a medical professional to have expert guidelines for their use.

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