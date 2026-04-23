Gary Null’s HEALTH EMPOWERMENT Newsletter

Gary Null’s HEALTH EMPOWERMENT Newsletter

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Steve Mitzner's avatar
Steve Mitzner
Apr 23

Years ago, I read Your Doctor is a Liar. It used only Lipitor's insert packet to explain the ineffectiveness and dangers of Statins, I.e., it can kill and harm you, but has a very low chance of helping you! IF you can believe the insert packet! (Not to mention fraudulent pharma's fraudulent cholesterol sales scam!) Then my quack GP tried to scam me into taking the crap! I ask him, “How can you trust our 62 billion in fraud fines, Big Pharma?” With a confused look on his face, he said, “That’s not a lot of money for them.” Indicating where his heart is, i.e., it’s about the money, stupid!

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The Scam Doctor's avatar
The Scam Doctor
3d

Niacin can make cholesterol panel numbers look slightly better, but it does not translate into improved human outcomes. Niacin also has a bigger and more common side effect profile than statins, so it is no longer recommended.

You might be interested in learning the actual risks of statins here:

https://thescamdoctor.substack.com/p/the-full-laypersons-guide-to-cholesterol?r=6hgshq

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