Gary Null’s HEALTH EMPOWERMENT Newsletter

Gary Null’s HEALTH EMPOWERMENT Newsletter

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Alice Hesselrode's avatar
Alice Hesselrode
4h

another great inspiring essay. thank you.

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Tessa Lena's avatar
Tessa Lena
9h

Gary, you are one of the few people who seem uncorruptible. What you wrote here is God's truth, to my senses. I am delighted to know of you, and I mean it, I am delighted emotionally and intellectually. What a beautiful work this is.

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