You Are the Magnet

I believe it is possible to succeed at almost everything in life. I also believe we do not tend to give enough attention to understanding how to achieve this success and examine the ways we ourselves are the primary cause for our lives unfolding the way they do. To understand how and why success manifests in our lives, we must look at a principle called attracting success.

Imagine that we are magnets or magnetized energy. When any thought — positive or negative — is sent out into the universe, the universe responds and returns the thought back to us. If we have prepared ourselves to receive whatever we have asked for, the universe responds to our request and we become more successful. Through this unity of request and response, we can have everything we want: health, happiness, joy, an expansion of consciousness, and clear awareness.

Now, I want to be precise about what I mean by this, because the principle of attracting success has been badly distorted in our culture. Social media is flooded with manifestation content — millions of posts and videos promising that if you think positively enough, if you write your desires in a journal, if you repeat affirmations into a mirror, the universe will deliver a luxury apartment, a perfect relationship, and a six-figure income. That is not what I am talking about. That is magical thinking dressed in spiritual language, and it is being marketed to a generation that is desperate for hope and is being sold fantasies instead.

What I am talking about is something the philosopher William James described over a century ago as the most important discovery of his generation: that human beings, by changing the inner attitudes of their minds, can change the outer aspects of their lives. James was not talking about wishing. He was talking about the relationship between attention, intention, and action. Where you direct your attention determines what you perceive. What you perceive determines the choices available to you. And your choices determine the life you build. This is not mysticism. It is the architecture of consciousness. And it can be learned.

However, there is a caveat to this concept of attracting what we need: everything that we do not want, yet continue to exert our thoughts toward, the universe will also provide. In fact, this is what most often happens, because we entertain more thoughts about what we do not want than about what we do. How often do we hear: I do not want to be lied to. I do not want to be cheated or manipulated. I do not want to be broke and owe more bills. But these negative wants are exactly what we end up manifesting, because we have fed what we do not want with so much energy.

Consider how the algorithms that govern your digital life operate on exactly this principle. Every click on a story about something that frightens you tells the algorithm: give me more of this. Every hour spent scrolling through content that makes you anxious, envious, or outraged is an act of attention — and the algorithm responds by giving you more of what you attended to. You are, quite literally, manifesting your feed. You are attracting into your awareness the exact energy you are putting out. The technology has made the ancient principle visible and measurable in real time. And most people are using it, unconsciously, to attract exactly what they do not want.

“A man is what he thinks about all day long.”

— Ralph Waldo Emerson

One Intention at a Time

I am going to offer some practical steps to stimulate you to think differently. Interpret them as they best suit you. Ultimately you are the architect, the designer of the answer. I merely frame the questions. We cannot change the patterns and ways our lives unfold if we remain in the same mindset and hold the same energy that has brought us to the point we find ourselves in now. If a person is rich, powerful, and famous but still feels empty, frustrated, and lonely, making more money and achieving more success will not bring them any closer to a fulfilled life.

So what can you do to make the principle of energy exchange a positive force in your life? First, you need to decide what you really want to do. Then focus on that with clear intention to the exclusion of everything else. Our culture takes pride in a person’s ability to multitask, but you should perform only one exercise at a time, with one intention at a time. Never focus on what you do not want. Only on what you do want.

This is more countercultural now than it has ever been. We are living in the age of the split screen, the multiple browser tab, the notification that interrupts the task that interrupted the thought that interrupted the meal. The average knowledge worker is interrupted every three minutes. It takes twenty-three minutes to return to full focus after an interruption. Do the arithmetic: most people never achieve full focus at all during a working day. They are living in a state of continuous partial attention — a phrase coined by the technology researcher Linda Stone — and continuous partial attention produces continuous partial results. It is the enemy of intention. It is the enemy of manifestation. It is the enemy of every principle in this chapter.

The Buddha, twenty-five hundred years ago, placed right intention as the second step on the Eightfold Path — second only to right understanding. He understood that the quality of your attention determines the quality of your life. Not the quantity of your activity. Not the impressiveness of your to-do list. Not the number of tasks you can perform simultaneously. The quality of your attention. When you bring your full, undivided, unhurried attention to a single intention, you are practicing what the Buddha taught. When you scatter your attention across seventeen screens and forty-three obligations, you are practicing the opposite. And you will manifest accordingly.

“It is better to conquer yourself than to win a thousand battles.”

— The Buddha

Surrender the Negative to Make Room for the Positive

Are you prepared to receive the energy you have requested, or are you still blocked? In other words, even though you have the desire to receive something, are you capable of actualizing it when it does return to you?

Many people dream and fantasize about being more complete and more wholesome in their lives, but they have yet to surrender their negative energies to allow new positive energies a place to anchor. They continue to vibrate with insecurity, fear, anger, and irrational thoughts — reactionary energies they have mastered from their past. We have all mastered negative energy. Now it is time to learn mastery of positive energy instead.

Because no two opposite energies are capable of sharing the same space at the same time, the degree to which you can surrender everything that holds you back is the degree to which you can open yourself to grow. Very often fear prevents us from being prepared, so it is crucial to overcome fear by surrendering the energy associated with memories that condition you to be fearful.

Here is a very helpful exercise. Make a list of everything you want to rid yourself of and then focus on each thing’s positive manifestation. If I do not want to be overweight, then I focus only on what it means to be healthy and vital. If I do not want to be sick, then I focus on what it means to be well. If I no longer want to feel depressed, I make an effort to focus on feeling present and engaged. If I am angry at people and want to rid myself of hostile thoughts, I focus on loving others. Always focus on the positive aspect of what you want to remove and master that positive energy. Then that new energy will vibrate, and like a magnet you will attract the positive thoughts and needs you put out into the universe.

The Stoic philosopher Epictetus taught this principle with characteristic directness: it is not things that disturb us, but our judgments about things. The event is neutral. The energy we assign to it is our choice. And if we can choose the energy we assign, we can choose the reality we attract. This is not denial. It is not pretending that bad things do not happen. It is the recognition that our response to what happens is the only variable we control, and that response determines everything that follows.

The neuroscience now supports what Epictetus intuited. Research in neuroplasticity has demonstrated that the brain is not fixed. It rewires itself in response to sustained attention. The neural pathways you use most frequently become stronger. The ones you neglect atrophy. If you spend years rehearsing anger, the anger circuits become superhighways. If you begin, deliberately and patiently, to rehearse compassion, the compassion circuits grow. You are not stuck with the brain your conditioning gave you. You can build a new one. But you have to choose which circuits to feed, and that choice must be made daily, intentionally, against the powerful current of habit.

“It is not things that disturb us, but our judgments about things.”

— Epictetus

Unclutter and Visualize

We can actualize and materialize our needs through visualization. Before we practice visualization, we need to find some quality time to quiet the mind. Our lives are usually so cluttered that we cannot properly focus. We unclutter our situation by identifying what we no longer want in our lives and then, with concerted intention, take back the time these things occupy in our everyday routines. It might mean removing the television, the radio, the doomscrolling, or not engaging in meaningless conversations. When you do that, you will be amazed at how many extra hours you free up in your day for more meaningful activity.

Henry David Thoreau understood this with the clarity of a man who had actually done it. He wrote: Our life is frittered away by detail. Simplify, simplify. He retreated to Walden Pond not because he hated civilization but because he wanted to see what would remain when the clutter was removed. And what remained was clarity, creativity, and a connection to the natural world that most of his contemporaries, buried in their busyness, had lost entirely.

The average American home now contains over three hundred thousand items. The average American spends seven hours a day on screens. The average American checks their phone ninety-six times a day. Every one of those items, every one of those hours, every one of those checks is occupying space — physical, temporal, and mental — that could be given to visualization, to intention, to the quiet work of building the life you actually want rather than maintaining the life you accidentally accumulated.

Visualization itself has been validated by modern neuroscience in ways that would have astonished previous generations. When you vividly imagine performing an action, the motor cortex of your brain activates in patterns nearly identical to those produced by actually performing the action. Olympic athletes have used visualization for decades — mentally rehearsing every stride, every turn, every moment of a race — and the research consistently shows that mental rehearsal combined with physical practice produces better results than physical practice alone. The brain does not distinguish cleanly between a vividly imagined experience and a real one. This is why visualization works. It is not magic. It is neuroscience. And it requires exactly the conditions that modern life is designed to prevent: stillness, focus, and uninterrupted time.

“Simplify, simplify.”

— Henry David Thoreau

The Principle of Effortless Action

When we are living in the proper location, doing the right work, acting with the right attitude, and making the correct choices, we feel how effortless life can be. We are often told we must work hard and exert a lot of energy. But this is incorrect, because the very act of trying to force something to happen frequently prevents it from happening. Why? Because force’s companion is fear.

Instead, you need to allow events to unfold effortlessly, which happens when you connect with your intentions in the present.

Think how many times you have tried to remember someone’s name. Wait a minute. I think I have it. Gee. I almost had it. The more we try, we still cannot remember, until we give up and then it suddenly comes to us. This shows us that when we force effort, we constrict energy, and when we relax, we expand our energy. As our energy expands while we are relaxed, our thoughts expand simultaneously. So the intent behind our actions must be supported by our capacity to relax and to act with ease.

The ancient Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu called this principle wu wei — effortless action, or non-forcing. The Tao does nothing, he wrote, yet nothing is left undone. This sounds paradoxical to the Western ear, trained as we are to believe that harder effort produces better results. But Lao Tzu was describing something that modern psychology has now confirmed: the state of flow.

The psychologist Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi spent decades studying the moments when human beings perform at their absolute best — the moments of total absorption in which time disappears, self-consciousness vanishes, and the person becomes one with the activity. He found that flow does not occur under conditions of maximum effort. It occurs under conditions of optimal challenge — when the difficulty of the task is matched to the skill of the person and the person is fully present. It is a state of effortful ease, where the trying has been replaced by being. Athletes call it the zone. Musicians call it being in the pocket. Lao Tzu called it wu wei. And it is available to anyone who is willing to stop forcing and start flowing.

This is the opposite of hustle culture — the contemporary gospel that glorifies exhaustion, that treats sleep deprivation as a badge of honor, that measures human worth by productivity metrics. Hustle culture is the ideology of force. It produces burnout, chronic illness, broken relationships, and a generation of young people who feel like failures because they cannot sustain an unsustainable pace. The principle of effortless action does not mean doing nothing. It means doing the right thing, at the right time, with the right energy, and trusting the process enough to let the results unfold without white-knuckling the outcome.

“The Tao does nothing, yet nothing is left undone.”

— Lao Tzu

Do Not Give Power to Your Past

Finally, do not give power to your past. When you disconnect from the influences of your past, you can then create a sustainable, successful life. The moment you surrender your power to the past, all the energy held in past memories is carried into the present. Then what happens? You discover you are manifesting your past, literally, even viscerally.

When people say they feel sick to their stomach when they think about some incident in their past, they are indeed being accurate, because every cell in their bodies holds past memories, and will hold them for the entire life of the cell. Any thought we entertain or situation we encounter that triggers a past memory, regardless of how far removed, replays the memory all over again.

The neuroscientist Bessel van der Kolk has demonstrated this with clinical precision. The body keeps the score, he writes. Trauma is stored not just in the mind but in the muscles, the organs, the nervous system. A sound, a smell, a phrase, a tone of voice can activate a trauma response decades after the original event. The body does not distinguish between then and now. It responds to the memory as though the event is happening in the present. And when that happens, all of your carefully cultivated positive intentions are overwhelmed by a nervous system that has been hijacked by the past.

Only about five percent of our day is spent in the present moment with clear, conscious presence. The rest of the time we are in the throes of reacting to everything, continuing to recreate our predictable patterns of behavior. Do you trust authority or challenge authority? Do you do what you are told without question, or do you question everything you are told? How you answer these questions will reveal the degree to which you can move forward and grow.

The science of epigenetics has shown that the influence of the past extends even further than our own biography. The stress responses, the dietary patterns, the emotional habits of your parents and grandparents — going back as many as seven generations — are encoded in your DNA as silent instructions, shaping your impulses in ways you cannot see without deliberate effort. You are not only carrying your own past. You are carrying the unresolved past of your ancestors. And the only way to release that inheritance is to become conscious of it — to name the patterns, to feel the stored energy, to grieve what needs grieving, and to choose, deliberately and daily, to respond from the present rather than react from the past.

Viktor Frankl, who survived the Nazi death camps, demonstrated that even in conditions of absolute powerlessness, the human being retains one freedom: the freedom to choose one’s response. Between stimulus and response, he wrote, there is a space. In that space is our power to choose. In our response lies our growth and our freedom. That space — between what happened to you and how you respond — is where self-empowerment lives. It is the only space that matters. And no amount of past trauma, no amount of ancestral conditioning, no amount of algorithmic manipulation can close that space unless you allow it.

“Between stimulus and response there is a space. In that space is our freedom and our power to choose our response.”

— Viktor Frankl

Success in the Age of Displacement

Now I want to address something that previous versions of this chapter could not have anticipated, because it did not yet exist at this scale: What does self-empowerment mean in an era when the very concept of success is being redefined by forces beyond any individual’s control?

Artificial intelligence is projected to displace over a hundred million jobs globally within the next decade. Forty percent of white-collar work may be automated in the next two years. Entire professions — paralegals, copywriters, data analysts, customer service representatives, junior programmers, radiologists — are watching their economic foundations dissolve in real time. A generation that was told to go to college, get a degree, enter a profession, and work hard is discovering that the rules have changed mid-game, and no one who changed them is offering a new set.

In this environment, the principle of attracting success through self-empowerment is not a luxury. It is survival. Because the external structures that once provided a framework for success — the stable career, the pension, the thirty-year mortgage, the predictable arc from education to employment to retirement — are collapsing. And when the external framework collapses, the only framework that remains is the internal one: your clarity, your adaptability, your creativity, your capacity to define success on your own terms rather than on terms that were handed to you by a system that no longer honors the contract.

The philosopher and essayist Ralph Waldo Emerson saw this coming a hundred and eighty years ago. In his essay “Self-Reliance,” he wrote: Trust thyself: every heart vibrates to that iron string. He was not counseling isolation. He was counseling the development of an inner authority that does not depend on external validation — an authority rooted in self-knowledge, in clarity of purpose, in the willingness to define your own path even when the culture around you is collapsing into conformity and panic.

That is what self-empowerment means now. Not hustling harder within a broken system. Not optimizing your productivity to compete with a machine. Not performing success for an algorithm. But knowing who you are, what you value, what you can offer, and building a life around that knowledge with the same discipline, focus, and patience that this entire chapter has been asking you to cultivate.

“Trust thyself: every heart vibrates to that iron string.”

— Ralph Waldo Emerson

Conscious Creation Begins Now

So consciously strive to get clear about your unique, individual needs apart from other demands and reactivity, and concentrate on manifesting that positive energy. You will be amazed as what you visualize begins to inhabit your life.

The journey from where you are to where you want to be is not a dramatic leap. It is a daily practice. It is the practice of choosing one intention over many distractions. It is the practice of focusing on what you want rather than what you fear. It is the practice of surrendering the negative to make room for the positive. It is the practice of uncluttering your life so that your mind has space to create. It is the practice of relaxing into effort rather than forcing through fear. It is the practice of releasing the past so that the present can breathe.

The Sufi poet Rumi, writing in the thirteenth century, described it with the simplicity of someone who had lived it: What you seek is seeking you. That is not wishful thinking. That is the deepest truth about the relationship between attention and reality. When you clarify what you want and align your energy with that clarity, you begin to notice opportunities that were always there but invisible to you because your attention was elsewhere — consumed by fear, by the past, by the scroll, by the noise. You did not create those opportunities through positive thinking. You created the conditions under which you could finally see them.

And that is enough. That is everything. Because a life built on clarity, on honest intention, on the daily practice of choosing presence over distraction and growth over comfort, is a successful life by the only measure that matters: it is yours. Not the algorithm’s. Not the culture’s. Not your parents’. Not your conditioning’s. Yours.

And it begins now. Not when the economy recovers. Not when the political landscape improves. Not when AI stops disrupting your industry. Not when you have more money, more time, more certainty. Now. In this moment. With whatever you have. From wherever you are.

That is self-empowerment. And no machine, no algorithm, no economic disruption can take it from you, because it was never outside you to begin with.