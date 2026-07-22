Stress Management with Gary Null - Part 1

We live in a very stressed society today. There is stress on the job, with the family, at school, on the road - even vacations cause stress.



In this documentary, you'll learn how to de-stress your body, how to let go of tensions, how to listen to your body. You'll learn how emotions have a physiological basis and how thought influences your health and well-being. You'll also learn how to deal with anger, fear and rejection. And how to get rid of the excess stress that the body can't handle.



Gary Null, author, lecturer, and nationally syndicated radio host, takes you on an authoritative tour of alternative methods of de-stressing your body. You'll meet experts in the fields of chiropractic, therapeutic massage, aromatherapy, re-birthing, core bio-energetics, the Pilates Method, meditation, tai chi, qi gong, qi akido, hatha yoga, hypnosis and self-hypnosis.



