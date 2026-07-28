Gary Null’s HEALTH EMPOWERMENT Newsletter

Gary Null’s HEALTH EMPOWERMENT Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arnold Gore's avatar
Arnold Gore
10m

Sadly this has been going on for years. The Federal Communications Commisssion (FCC) was ordered by the DC Circuit Court of Appeals(one layer below tha Supreme Court) to

Reevaluate the 11,000 health studies submitted to them back in August 2021 to date nothing has been done on that but new wireless broadband has been expanded relentlessly .

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gary Null · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture