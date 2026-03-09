Many medical practitioners and the public at large are finally acknowledg-

ing what the natural healing community has known for ages: a good diet cannot

only promote health, but also prevent and treat disease. Today it is customary

to talk about how food choices affect overall well-being and help ward off heart

problems, cancer, diabetes, stroke, osteoporosis, depression, and myriad other

ailments. Most people are also aware that a healthy diet can decrease the risk of

disease by reducing predisposing conditions such as obesity, high blood pres-

sure, and high cholesterol.

Eating a balanced diet is the most effective way to ensure that our bodies

receive the nutrients we need. Unfortunately, the typical American diet does

not meet most of the requirements for good health. Part of the problem relates

to the types and proportions of foods people eat. Just as important to our health

is how the foods are grown and processed as they make their way to our grocery

shelves and kitchen tables.

Eating properly means selecting unprocessed or minimally processed foods.

You want to avoid pesticides, dyes, and wax coatings. Many of our diets need

to be adjusted to include more complex carbohydrates, fewer proteins, and less

fat. A wide assortment of whole grains, legumes, vegetables, fruits, nuts, and

seeds supplies multiple nutrients. Sometimes supplements are necessary. Juices

from watermelons, raspberries, pomegranates, and tomatoes are filled with phy-

tochemicals that help repair DNA and prevent cancer. We should be thinking

about our diets as part of our daily health routines.

Nutrition is the way the body makes use of foods to meet its needs for

growth, repair, and maintenance. There are six major groups of nutrients: car-

bohydrates, fats, proteins, vitamins, minerals, and water. Along with an under-

standing of these basic nutrients, you also need to be aware of the air you

breathe, the balance of enzymes in your body, and the function of antioxidants

in helping your body to combat disease and degenerative processes. You need

all of these nutrients every day. How much you require depends on your health

as well as your energy needs.

Carbohydrates

Until recently, carbohydrates have gotten bad press. This is because the

highly sugared and refined carbohydrates such as candy, soft drinks, and

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sweetened cereals have been lumped together with the complex carbohydrates

such as fruit, nutritious starchy vegetables, whole grains, and tubers. We now

know that we need carbohydrates. They are the most important source of en-

ergy for all of our activities. The foods in which they are found are also im-

portant sources of vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients.

Carbohydrates come in two forms: complex and refined. Complex carbo-

hydrates are starches and fibers in foods such as cereals, legumes, nuts, seeds,

vegetables, and tubers. They exist in these foods just as they are found in nature,

having undergone minimal or no processing.

Refined carbohydrates, on the other hand, have been tampered with in a

very substantial way. “Refined” may in fact be an overly refined way of putting

it. Having been processed by machinery and industry, they are merely skeletons

of the complex carbohydrates found in nature. Refinement is a recent innova-

tion in our long history of evolution, food consumption, and food delivery.

When carbohydrates are refined, they are stripped of their outer shell (the bran

layer that contains most of the fiber), their oil, and a B vitamin–rich germ

(found at their cores). Refined carbohydrates also may be bleached, milled,

baked, puffed, or otherwise processed. Refined carbohydrates may not be good

for us. What’s worse, they may harm us. They contain little or no fiber, so

overreliance on them as a source of energy can lead to poor intestinal health

and myriad digestive disorders. Also, overconsumption of refined sugar is

linked to obesity, diabetes, and other blood-sugar disorders.

Fats

Americans get nearly half their calories from fat. Overindulgence in fatty

foods has taken its toll by contributing to weight gain as well as degeneration

of the heart and blood vessels. The American Heart Association and others rec-

ommend that we reduce the amount of saturated fat and cholesterol in our diets

to decrease blood cholesterol levels, prevent heart disease, and reduce the risk

of certain cancers. However, we should not avoid fats completely; they are es-

sential elements of a sound diet.

Fats contain an alcohol called glycerol and fatty acids. The body can man-

ufacture certain fatty acids. Others can only be obtained from foods. There are

two types of fats: saturated and unsaturated. Saturated fats are found in animal

food sources such as meat and dairy products. Although needed by the body in

small amounts, they have been associated with increased blood levels of “bad”

LDL cholesterol and an increased risk of developing cardiovascular diseases and

atherosclerosis.

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The unsaturated fats are primarily found in grains, legumes, seeds, nuts,

and the oils derived from them. They provide us with the essential fatty acids

that the body cannot make on its own, including the omega-6 family derived

from plant oils, and the omega-3 family derived from fish oils, as well as some

plants such as flaxseed. Both are important to good health. However, the stand-

ard American diet today contains too much omega-6 and too little omega-3, an

imbalance that may be responsible for an increased risk of inflammation asso-

ciated with heart disease, asthma, stroke, and cancer.

The unsaturated fats are further categorized as polyunsaturated and mono-

unsaturated. Avocado oil and olive oil, both of which are high in monounsatu-

rated fats, help protect the heart by lowering “bad” LDL cholesterol levels and

raising “good” HDL cholesterol. However, high levels of HDL are not always

protective. Extremely high HDL levels of greater than 95 mg/dL can in some

cases paradoxically increase mortality.1

Trans fats are created by partial hydrogenation, the process by which oils

are made more solid. Seed oils, such as soybean, corn cottonseed and sunflower

oils, warrant caution for being overly refined and processed. Cold pressed, un-

refined oils always have far less risks, especially if stored properly.2 Many types

of margarine, shortening, pastries, and prepared foods contain trans fats. They

have been found to increase the risk of coronary artery disease. Some manufac-

turers and restaurants have come up with healthier alternatives to trans fats that

work just as well. In 2006, New York City was the first government to adopt a

law banning trans fats from restaurants; this followed similar action at the state

level in California. In 2015, the FDA ruled that partially hydrogenated oils—

the primary source of trans fats—were no longer “generally recognized as safe.”

Internationally, several nations, including Canada, Denmark, Switzerland and

Thailand, have enacted full bans.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) recommends in its

Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2020-2025 that we consume less than 10 per-

cent of calories from saturated fatty acids and less than 300 mg per day of cho-

lesterol. Total fat intake should be between 25 to 35 percent of calories, with

most from polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fatty acids. However, the

USDA has no specific limits for daily cholesterol intake.

Proteins

Meat has become the most prominent and expensive source of protein in

the average American diet. Despite the belief by many people that we should

be getting our protein from meat, there are a variety of other sources, including

eggs, dairy products, grains, legumes, nuts, and seeds. In fact, there is no need

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whatsoever for any animal proteins in our diets. Plant-based proteins are com-

pletely compatible with our lives. Grains, legumes, nuts, and seeds are more

than adequate.

Proteins are the building blocks of life. They are the basic materials from

which all our cells, tissues, and organs are constructed. The optimal intake of

high-quality proteins allows the body to grow and maintain healthy bones, skin,

teeth, muscles, and nerves. Protein is also an important source of energy.

Amino acids are the chief components of protein. The body itself can create

some amino acids. Eight amino acids cannot be created by the body, and there-

fore must be obtained from the diet. Known as the essential amino acids, they

are threonine, valine, tryptophan, lysine, methionine, histidine, phenylalanine,

and isoleucine. Amino acids are vital for certain vitamins and minerals to be

utilized. All the necessary amino acids must be present simultaneously in suffi-

cient amounts so that cells can make the proteins they need to grow.

The current recommendation according to both the USDA and NIH is that

adults should consume 10 to 35 percent of their calories from protein. Pregnant

and lactating women may need more.

Vitamins

Vitamins act as cofactors or catalysts in enzyme reactions throughout the

body. They enable those enzyme reactions to proceed at a faster pace than they

would if the vitamin was not present. Vitamins exist in one of two forms: water-

soluble and fat-soluble. Water-soluble vitamins dissolve quickly and cannot be

stored in the body. As soon as they are exposed to water or blood they dissolve

and then are excreted. The fat-soluble vitamins are stored in the fatty tissues

and don’t dissolve. They can accumulate in the body. They do not need to be

replenished every day but can accumulate into toxic doses in the fat tissues, and

are harder to get out of the body. The fat-soluble vitamins are A, D, E, and K.

All the rest are water-soluble.

In 2023, 58 percent of American adults reported taking dietary supple-

ments with multivitamins and vitamin D being the most common. Thousands

of different products are on the market today. Research has shown that supple-

ments can not only help reverse nutritional deficiency, but also maintain phys-

ical as well as emotional health in many people.

Minerals

Minerals serve as the building materials for bones, teeth, tissue, muscle,

blood, and nerve cells. They help spur many biological reactions in the body

and maintain the fragile balance of fluids. We need minute amounts of

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minerals. They constitute only 4 or 5 percent of our total body weight. Among

the important minerals are calcium, chromium, iodine, iron, magnesium, man-

ganese, potassium, selenium, sodium, and zinc.

Water, Air, Enzymes, and Antioxidants

The environment from which we gain sustenance can also have an adverse

effect on us. Consider the life-giving and life-supporting elements of the world

around us. Although it comprises 50 to 70 percent of our body weight, water

is too often overlooked or taken for granted when we consider amounts of water

needed and proper balance of nutrients necessary for good health. Similarly, we

must pay attention to the quality of the air we breathe and the very activity of

breathing itself. Antioxidants oppose the oxidation of substances within the

body. They have been identified as important factors in helping us live longer,

fight heart disease and lung problems, and combat cancer. They work, in part,

by battling the degenerative processes associated with free radicals. Free radicals

are the toxic agents produced by the processing of oxygen. They can damage a

cell’s DNA and have been linked to certain symptoms of aging. Antioxidants

protect the body by trapping free radicals and preventing the degenerative pro-

cesses associated with their reactions. Based upon bioavailability, the most pow-

erful antioxidants, in order of potency, are quercetin, vitamin E, curcumin, vit-

amin C, resveratrol, epigallocatechin in green tea (EGCG), coenzyme Q10, ly-

copene and selenium.3