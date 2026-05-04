Gary Null’s HEALTH EMPOWERMENT Newsletter

Gary Null’s HEALTH EMPOWERMENT Newsletter

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The Plutocracy Report
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Dear Gary,

Your latest essays come across as quite removed from the reality that many people without significant wealth have to navigate. To be honest, the tone feels increasingly delusional and pompous. We do not exist in the world you paint. You must look through the lens of the struggling American to relate with us.

Vince Marcanti

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