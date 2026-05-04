Share

How To Unclutter Your Life - It’s Time To Take Out The Garbage.

The adventure of changing the world begins first with uncluttering what doesn’t belong. When you feel sad, angry, or helpless, how often do you blame the world? The world is not at fault. The problem is that you are not allowing your authentic self to be present to make choices that can help the world. We can all make a difference, but we cannot make a difference out there until we make a difference inside. The conditioning that separates you from yourself and from your bliss is also what alienates us from each other. Every human being has bliss inside, waiting to be recognized and embraced.

Learn to be patient and comfortable with uncertainty, because freedom from fear brings peace of mind. It has been said that patience is the master virtue, because if you have acquired the habit of being patient, all other virtues will follow more readily. If we think of patience as the palm of the hand, then kindness, courage, and humility are the fingers that radiate naturally from it.

The philosopher Erich Fromm distinguished between having and being as two fundamental orientations of human existence. In the having mode, we experience life through possession, control, and certainty — we want to have knowledge, to have relationships, to have security, to have answers. In the being mode, we experience life through presence, openness, and participation — we are willing to not know, to be changed, to be surprised. Bliss belongs entirely to the being mode. And the shift from having to being is the fundamental shift that this entire essay, and this entire book, is asking you to make.

A Word I Didn’t Grow Up With

I first heard the word in Bill Moyers’ PBS series, Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth. Campbell talked about bliss. That is not a concept I grew up with. My world was work, effort, obligation, endurance. Bliss was not in the vocabulary. And so I began to wonder: What is bliss? What does it mean? What keeps us from it? What manifests it?

What I came to understand, over years of thinking about this, is that bliss has more to do with what we must undo or not do than with what we must do. It is not something you achieve. It is something you uncover — by removing, layer by layer, the conditioning, the fear, the accumulated debris of a lifetime spent performing for other people’s expectations.

Bliss is about having the courage to release immature notions that make us toxic to ourselves and others. It is about letting go of fear instead of drawing our defense mechanisms out like samurai swords. When we live in fear, we bury our heads in the sand indefinitely, like an ostrich. And while taking a brief vacation to regain perspective can be helpful — like fasting from the news every so often — consistent withdrawal will soon leave you unprepared for the adventure of life as it unfolds.

The ancient Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu understood this with the quiet precision that characterizes the Tao Te Ching. He wrote that in the pursuit of learning, every day something is acquired. In the pursuit of the Tao, every day something is dropped. Less and less do you need to force things, until finally you arrive at non-action. When nothing is done, nothing is left undone. That sounds paradoxical to the Western ear, trained as we are to believe that progress means addition, accumulation, more. But Lao Tzu was describing bliss: the state that remains when everything false has been released.

Compare this to your nutrition choices. By eliminating a few foods from your diet — meat, wheat, dairy, sugar — you could feel better almost immediately. You do not need to add a host of complicated supplements and activities. You need to stop doing the things that are destroying your health. I find that people who simply stop doing what is toxic remain just about as healthy as those who do damaging things and then try to compensate by detoxifying and supplementing. Removing what is harmful improves your health even if you do nothing else.

Apply that same concept to bliss. Purge your preconceived notions, your conditioning, the mental clutter that narrows the mind and wreaks havoc with your emotional states. Bliss is a natural state. Conditioning is not. Your conditioned responses act as a firewall separating you from your birthright. No baby is ever born with a negative attitude. But over time, fear, depression, anxiety, neurosis, and prejudice develop — all conditioned responses. And fortunately, anything that is a result of conditioning can be reversed.

“In the pursuit of learning, every day something is acquired. In the pursuit of the Tao, every day something is dropped.”

— Lao Tzu

Is Your Cup Already Full?

I want to ask you a series of questions, and I want you to sit with them. I will give you some of my own insights, but my view is no more valid than yours. These questions are intended to prod you to think deeply. When you find a quiet moment, reflect, and ask yourself what each one means.

First: Are you willing to release your conditioned beliefs?

We believe in many things throughout our lives that may not be true. Sources of false information include our families, our teachers, our friends, the books we read, the media we consume, and our own misinterpretation of our experiences. Once you believe something, are you capable of changing your mind if evidence to the contrary becomes available? Or has your cup become so full that there is no room for anything new?

There is a famous story in the Zen tradition. A renowned professor visits a Zen master. The master asks: Tea? The professor says yes. The master begins to pour, and continues pouring. The hot tea runs over the rim of the cup, spilling everywhere. The professor, shocked, cries: Enough! And the master says: You are like this cup. You are so full of your own opinions and conclusions that nothing more can be added. How can I show you Zen unless you first empty your cup?

The Zen teacher Shunryu Suzuki, who brought Zen Buddhism to the West in the 1960s, built an entire teaching around this parable. He called it ‘beginner’s mind’ — the quality of approaching every experience as though it were the first time, without the filters of assumption and expertise. In the beginner’s mind there are many possibilities, he wrote. In the expert’s mind there are few. Bliss requires beginner’s mind. It requires the willingness to say: I do not know. I may have been wrong. Show me.

This is more difficult now than it has ever been in human history, because we are living in an era in which our conditioning has been automated. The algorithms that govern your social media feeds, your news recommendations, your search results, your streaming suggestions — all of them are designed to do one thing: confirm what you already believe. The European Union, in 2026, found that TikTok’s infinite scroll, autoplay, and algorithmic recommendations constituted an addictive design that violates online safety rules for young people. Seventy-nine countries have now restricted or banned smartphones in schools to reduce distraction and problematic use. Nearly one in three adolescents show increasing patterns of addictive screen use. The average teenager now spends five hours a day on social media — five hours — in an environment engineered not to inform, not to educate, not to connect, but to hold attention at the expense of reflection.

That is the opposite of emptying your cup. That is having your cup filled, continuously, by a machine that knows exactly what flavor of confirmation you prefer, and pouring it without stopping until there is no room left for doubt, for questioning, for the uncomfortable encounter with an idea that does not already belong to you.

The philosopher Socrates established the foundational principle of Western intellectual life: the only thing I know is that I know nothing. That was not false modesty. It was method. It was the recognition that genuine understanding begins with the admission of ignorance. We have built a civilization that makes that admission almost impossible, because the algorithms ensure that we never feel ignorant. We feel confirmed. We feel validated. We feel right. And we have never been more lost.

The Illusion of Permanence

Do you cling to the notion of permanence to resist change?

Life is impermanent. That is not what we believe early in life. Teenagers do not worry about impermanence because they have not yet been forced to confront it directly — unless they lose a pet or a grandparent dies. There is sorrow and there is grief, but buoyancy soon returns. The older we get, the more impermanence haunts us, because we begin to envision death encountering us somewhere on our path, though we never know how or when it will come. We know we cannot escape, and yet we try to convince ourselves that we can somehow elude the ultimate change.

If we do not want life to be over, then we will feel betrayed, because we did not desire the end. But once you allow yourself to realize that life is impermanent, you will regret that your lifelong loyalty to the illusion of permanence prevented you from accessing your real self. Instead, you became society’s cutout pattern of you.

The Buddha made impermanence — anicca — one of the three marks of existence, alongside suffering and the absence of a fixed self. Everything that arises passes away. This is not a philosophy of despair. It is a philosophy of liberation. Because if nothing is permanent, then nothing has the power to hold you captive unless you grant it that power. Your suffering is impermanent. Your fear is impermanent. Your conditioning is impermanent. And your bliss — unlike the structures built to suppress it — does not depend on conditions. It is what remains when the conditions are released.

We wanted a permanent home and a permanent job and a permanent relationship because we imagined we could have a permanent life. Up until recently, society enforced this notion aggressively. Your values were the ideals you accepted from society’s model: find one relationship, have a home and live there forever, work loyally at one job, be obedient to the rules, and you would be rewarded for your compliance. Until the 1970s, most people took a job thinking that was it. You were considered irresponsible if you changed jobs. If you had more than two jobs in a lifetime, people wondered what was wrong with you. Now you might have two jobs in a year.

One of the problems with the permanence paradigm is that after the establishment tells you that you have a permanent this and a permanent that, you wake up one day and realize you do not. By then you have already given your loyalty to the illusion, and that loyalty has left you frustrated and bewildered. Today even pension funds, once regarded as permanent sacred trusts, are not always safe. You have paid allegiance to something that is not legitimate. You can honor the system, but unfortunately, the system does not always honor you.

The Greek philosopher Heraclitus understood this twenty-five hundred years ago. No man ever steps in the same river twice, he said, for it is not the same river and he is not the same man. Everything flows. Everything changes. The only constant is change itself. And the person who resists change does not prevent it — she simply ensures that when it arrives, as it always does, it arrives as a catastrophe rather than a transition.

Certain types of people embrace change, and others resist it. You cannot have both permanence and change. We know in our hearts that nothing stays the same. We know that the deepest pool stagnates without circulation, that muscles atrophy without movement, that brain cells die if we do not think and challenge ourselves. Yet the last thing most people want, once they are comfortable with what they are doing, is change. We think change equals pain. And so millions of people who know they could do better and know what needs to change will not take those steps.

END OF PART 1 -

Stay Tuned For Part 2 - Tomorrow