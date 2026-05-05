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The Greek philosopher Heraclitus understood this twenty-five hundred years ago. No man ever steps in the same river twice, he said, for it is not the same river and he is not the same man. Everything flows. Everything changes. The only constant is change itself. And the person who resists change does not prevent it — she simply ensures that when it arrives, as it always does, it arrives as a catastrophe rather than a transition.

Certain types of people embrace change, and others resist it. You cannot have both permanence and change. We know in our hearts that nothing stays the same. We know that the deepest pool stagnates without circulation, that muscles atrophy without movement, that brain cells die if we do not think and challenge ourselves. Yet the last thing most people want, once they are comfortable with what they are doing, is change. We think change equals pain. And so millions of people who know they could do better and know what needs to change will not take those steps.

The Leitmotif of Your Emotions

Do you become entangled in your emotions and compare yourself mercilessly to others?

Ask yourself which of your feelings discourage you. How you live creates either a positive feeling or a negative feeling that plays through your life like a recurring operatic theme — a leitmotif. Once you have established that there is a feeling undermining you, then you have to ask: How did I end up manifesting this? Why do I get angry? What makes me angry? How often do I get angry? Is what I do with my anger constructive or destructive?

Or perhaps the question is: Why am I envious? Do I feel that what I have or what I am or what I think is second-rate? Am I always comparing myself to others? Where does that come from? Did my parents compare me to my siblings, my cousins, my schoolmates? Did my teachers compare me to other students? Did my coach compare me to my teammates? Or were the comparisons more subtle, barely traceable? Why can I not just accept that whatever I am and whatever I feel is me?

The trouble is, we do not question how we become tangled in these emotional critiques. There is a fine line between objective comparison — a detached, detailed observation of differences and similarities with no emotional component — and judgmental criticism, which may be severe, hostile, disapproving, faultfinding, and deeply emotional. If you have been primed from childhood to judge things and people, including yourself, harshly — even if camouflaged by humor — the only way to stop is to become aware of the condemnation. Take notice.

The psychologist Albert Ellis, the founder of Rational Emotive Behavior Therapy, spent his career demonstrating that it is not events themselves that cause our suffering but our beliefs about those events. He called the irrational beliefs that generate emotional turmoil ‘musturbation’ — the tyranny of the must: I must be perfect. I must be loved by everyone. I must never fail. These demands, Ellis showed, are not reflections of reality. They are conditioned scripts, installed by the culture, by the family, by the educational system, and they produce suffering as reliably as any toxin.

Bliss disappears when your negative emotions surge. And when you engage in envy, fear, jealousy, worry, and anger, there is always a consequence to yourself first. You stay attached to everything you create. If you are worrying about someone, you are also the victim of that worry. If you are angry with someone, you are also the victim of your own anger. Everything you try to send out there clings to you automatically. You could have all those emotions in a single day. None of them are constructive.

And now we have added an entirely new dimension to the problem. In 2025, a survey found that eighty-three percent of Generation Z believe they can form deep emotional bonds with artificial intelligence, and eighty percent said they were open to the idea of ‘marrying’ an AI companion. The number of AI companion apps surged by seven hundred percent between 2022 and 2025. People are spending hours each day talking to chatbots — not for information, not for productivity, but for companionship. For the feeling of being heard. Meanwhile, one in three people in industrialized countries report chronic loneliness, and the U.S. Surgeon General has declared loneliness a public health epidemic with mortality risks comparable to smoking fifteen cigarettes a day.

Think about that for a moment. We are so conditioned to avoid the vulnerability of real human connection — so afraid of the mess and inconvenience and risk of genuine relationship — that we are turning to machines that simulate empathy rather than enduring the discomfort of being known by another person. Research published in The Lancet Psychiatry found that AI interactions cannot satisfy the psychological and physical need for proximity — the body knows the difference, even when the mind is willing to pretend. The algorithm does not love you. It processes you. And the bliss that comes from genuine connection — from being truly seen by another human being, with all your imperfections visible and accepted — cannot be downloaded. It can only be earned through the ancient, irreplaceable practice of showing up.

The Zen of the Ordinary

Zen Buddhism places great emphasis on surrendering the belief that you are special so that you can revel in the most ordinary, simple joys of life, which you now barely notice — a breeze, a walk, an orange, a smile, washing your hands. In Zen, these are just as special as you are, because they are you. The drab peahens of life suddenly become peacocks displaying a feast of riches before you, but only when you relate simply to the ordinary objects, people, and moments of life as they appear — not when you are focused superficially on how special you are, and how inferior or superior others are by comparison.

The Japanese aesthetic concept of wabi-sabi deepens this insight. Wabi-sabi is the art of finding beauty in imperfection, of honoring the worn, the asymmetrical, the incomplete. A chipped tea bowl is not ruined. It is alive. A faded garden is not neglected. It is honest. The culture of social media, of curated perfection, of filters and edits and carefully staged photographs of lives no one actually lives, is the precise negation of wabi-sabi. It is the insistence that everything must be polished, optimized, and presented for approval. And the cost of that insistence is bliss — because bliss lives in the cracks, in the imperfections, in the moments that are too small and too real to photograph.

Slow Down and Reconnect

We have become a nation destitute of strong relationships. There is too much stimulation and too much busyness, so little time, so many malls, so many screens. We need to slow down and learn from the life we live. We need to stop over-cluttering our lives and seeking perfection, and to become more nurturing in our relationships.

We have the ability to look at our history, culture, and institutions to see what mistakes we have made as a society and as individuals within that society. The same errors that cause us to fail as a nation doom us as families and as individuals. The moment we abandon eternal truths, either individually or collectively, we fail. So let us discover what once worked; old lessons can be brought back as new. Do not steal. Do not lie. Do not cheat. These commandments are just as life-giving as they were when they were first received. They tell us how to interact with one another peaceably. We were meant to apply them in all of our relationships.

The philosopher Martin Buber described two fundamental modes of human relationship. In the I-Thou relationship, we encounter another person as a full, sacred, irreducible being — not as a means to an end, not as a category, not as a function, but as a living mystery worthy of our full presence. In the I-It relationship, we encounter the other as an object, a tool, an obstacle, a transaction. Modern life pushes us relentlessly toward I-It. The checkout counter, the call center, the dating app, the algorithm — all of these reduce human beings to data points, to profiles, to things to be swiped past. Bliss is only possible in I-Thou. And I-Thou requires time, attention, vulnerability, and the willingness to be changed by the encounter.

Although my parents were not the best models for health, I was fortunate to have been deeply influenced by a dynamic catalyst: my great aunt, who ran a farm and knew everything about it, in silent dialogue with her partner, the earth. You have heard of a horse whisperer. Well, my aunt had that kind of subtle, powerful relationship with the land. They were close. Their fellowship was not mystical exactly, because it was so practical, but you wondered how she knew so much about it all — the way she had of just looking up at the sky and squinting sometimes, listening for the wind, or for the rain before it came. We usually lose those intuitive instincts before we hit our teens. If you keep them alive, they can lead you to a healthy, perceptive life.

Once you eat real food like my great aunt’s, once you have bitten into a fresh, ripe, flavorful tomato, then the tasteless genetically modified crops with their mushy, waterlogged tomatoes are a sacrilege. Texture and taste are gone. It is unnatural. That is where I learned to regard a healthy lifestyle as essential. I was fortunate that there was a human catalyst, a great earth teacher, in my family to guide me to a wholesome appreciation for the land, the water, and the air. The Cherokee roots in my family led me to the natural law of always give back. If you use wood to build a fire, use the gift of fire, then give the wood, as ashes, back to the earth by burying them. A self-sustaining pattern of gratefulness.

I am still devoted to the healthy lifestyle I learned on that farm. I use the same organic farming principles on my ranch today, where I grow a full range of vegetables and fruits that sustain my family, guests, and staff. Everything I grow is certified organic produce, and I sell it at a farmers’ market, so to a small degree it helps sustain healthy minds and bodies in the community.

Wendell Berry, the Kentucky farmer and poet who has spent his life defending the relationship between human beings and the land, wrote that eating is an agricultural act. Most people do not think of it that way. They think of eating as a consumer act — as something that happens in a restaurant or in front of a screen, disconnected from the soil, the season, the labor, the life that produced it. But when you eat consciously — when you know where your food comes from and who grew it and what it cost the earth — you are practicing a form of reverence. You are, in a small but genuine way, reconnecting with the ground of reality. And that reconnection is a path to bliss.

The Trap of Materialism and the Genius of Economy

Free yourself from the traps of materialism. Unclutter your life. Many impulsive shoppers buy things they seldom use. This is considered a sign that you may be either a shopaholic or a hoarder. As I mentioned at the start, eliminating things is most often what leads us back to bliss, which is our original state before we loaded up on nonessentials that obscure our mental clarity, as clouds hide the sun. Brilliance and economy are often linked, because nature, in its wisdom, wastes nothing.

A reporter who once interviewed Albert Einstein noticed he had a shaving cut on his face. “Professor Einstein,” the reporter said, “what kind of shaving soap do you use?” “Shaving soap?” Einstein asked. “Yes,” the reporter continued, “you have a special soap that you use when you shave, don’t you?” Einstein thought for a moment and asked incredulously: “Two soaps?” The thought of using anything extra was absurd to a scientist accustomed to calculating energy expenditure in a universe that conserves everything. Einstein, by the way, rode the subway with his brown-bag lunch. He did not even bother to buy what he could easily afford.

Henry David Thoreau, sitting in his small cabin beside Walden Pond, arrived at the same insight from a different direction. He wrote that a man is rich in proportion to the number of things which he can afford to let alone. Thoreau was not advocating poverty. He was advocating clarity. He was saying that every possession, every commitment, every obligation that does not serve your authentic purpose is a form of debt — not financial debt, but existential debt. It costs you attention. It costs you presence. It costs you bliss.

Consider whether you are embracing bliss or a tiger when you make your next credit card purchase — going into debt to obtain property, food, or remedies you may not even need.

Prepare for Opportunity, Pursue Your Own Goals

If you were presented with a unique opportunity tomorrow, would you be prepared to engage in it? How many times in life has opportunity arrived, but you were not ready, and so you had to pass? The one thing you can start doing now is to prepare yourself for anything. Then you are going to create opportunity. The more prepared you are, and the more open you are, the more chances will come your way. If you do not participate because of fear that you are not ready or are not good enough and will fail, you will be stuck on the sidelines of life, the passive spectator watching everybody else in action, saying: That looks like so much fun. Why am I not doing that?

So prepare yourself emotionally, spiritually, physically, intellectually, and creatively. Take every part of your life that needs sharpening and start honing. Focus and unclutter so that when the opportunity appears, you are ready.

The Stoic philosopher Seneca wrote that luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity. This is not a cliché. It is a precise description of how bliss operates in the practical world. Bliss does not descend randomly on unprepared people. It finds you when you have done the work of clearing away the obstacles — the fear, the clutter, the false beliefs, the other people’s goals that you have been carrying like borrowed luggage.

And that brings me to a crucial point: You may never find bliss if you follow someone else’s goals. When you select a goal, ask yourself: Is this my goal, or is it someone else’s? Your bliss depends on your answer. As often as not, the goals you pursue are someone else’s hand-me-downs. Your father’s goal for you to become a hero by following him into a military career may have originally belonged to your great-grandfather. You have got to relinquish everyone else’s goals for you, unless their suggested goal genuinely coincides with your own. That happens sometimes. But not always.

The psychologist Abraham Maslow described this as the difference between deficiency motivation and growth motivation. The person operating from deficiency is pursuing goals in order to fill a gap — to prove worth, to gain approval, to avoid shame. The person operating from growth is pursuing goals because they align with her authentic nature, because they express who she is becoming rather than compensating for who she fears she is not. Bliss belongs to the second category. And the first step toward it is the honest recognition of which category your current goals belong to.

Tackle one goal at a time. Pace yourself with small, slow steps. Be patient. Do not allow yourself to be distracted by other agendas. We even go out of our way to be distracted, because distraction provides the excuse that we do not have time to work on ourselves. We are too busy. We have too many things to do. Do not blame me if I never get anything done. We are not going to blame you. We are also going to say: do not make any more excuses.

Aim at one single thing. Make it the thing you truly want, the thing that will mean something when you achieve it. Take that one meaningful thing and add it to your life, and do not allow any other distraction. It is the distraction of multiple tasks and responsibilities that undermines us. We know that if we take on more than we can do, we will limit ourselves. Then we can quit by saying there is too much.

Love as the Transformer

Love has the power to bring you bliss by positively transforming your reactions to the challenges of your life. The Roman poet Virgil said that love conquers all. When you use love to meet a challenge or overcome an obstacle, you embrace bliss.

What do we normally use to overcome obstacles? Fear, anger, uncertainty, envy, jealousy. Think of how many times you have been motivated by jealousy. What if, instead, you simply had love? Do you know what love can do to a problem? It transforms your reaction to it. Love guides you to reframe events and to give the benefit of the doubt to yourself and to others.

Love is not a fool’s paradise. It is more practical than that. It is hard to fight someone when you have love. It is easy when you have anger. That is the power of love. It has to come from you. You have to keep accessing it and allowing it.

Erich Fromm, in The Art of Loving, argued that love is not primarily a relationship to a specific person. It is an attitude, an orientation of character, which determines the relatedness of a person to the world as a whole. If I truly love one person, I love all persons. I love the world. I love life. Love, in Fromm’s analysis, is not something that happens to you, like falling into a hole. It is something you practice, like learning to play an instrument. And bliss is the music that results from that practice.

Moments Are Not Meant for Recapture

At some point in life, when you are quiet, you realize that moments are not meant to be recaptured. They are meant to be replaced. Like our own cells, moments must be allowed to die to make way for fresh new life.

We enjoy something that touches us, something that resonates with our essential self, and it manifests bliss. We say: This is so good. And it is. And then — let it go. It stays with you in the energy you shared and the memory of that energy. That will be with you for eternity. But if you stay focused on trying to recapture it, you close yourself off to another unique and precious moment. You must be prepared for the next moment. And to be prepared for it, you must surrender the moment you are in, so you are not living in the past. You are present. Being present allows you to have another blissful moment, or another painful moment, but at least you are in the moment. That too will pass. Let it go.

Moments must be permitted to die in order to yield to fresh new ones. In time, if you do this, your life will be filled with renewable joy.

The great meditation teacher S. N. Goenka, who brought Vipassana meditation to millions of people worldwide, taught a single principle so relentlessly that his students could not escape it: anicca. Impermanence. Every sensation, every thought, every pleasure, every pain arises and passes away. And the suffering we experience is not caused by the arising or the passing. It is caused by our clinging — our desperate attempt to hold what is pleasant and push away what is unpleasant. When we stop clinging, what remains is equanimity. And equanimity, in the deepest sense, is bliss.

In our era of artificial intelligence, of deepfakes and generated images and synthetic voices and algorithmically reconstructed memories, this teaching has acquired an urgency that Goenka could not have anticipated. We can now literally attempt to recapture moments — to recreate the voice of a dead loved one, to generate photographs of experiences that never happened, to construct a digital past that is more pleasant than the real one. And the temptation is enormous, because the technology is seductive and the longing is real. But the synthetic moment is not a moment. It is a simulation. And simulations cannot produce bliss, because bliss requires the one thing a simulation can never provide: reality. The unedited, unfiltered, impermanent, irreplaceable reality of being alive, right now, in a body that will not last forever, in a world that is changing whether we consent or not.

What Is Bliss?

What is bliss? Supreme joy, unencumbered. What prevents us from embracing it? Turmoil. Our conditioned responses, including fear, that make us biased and hypercritical. Younger children know bliss all the time, without seeking it, because their conditioning is still minimal. As adults, it may be difficult for us to experience bliss because we are polluted with prejudices, preconceived notions, guilt, and mistrust, all of which obscure joy. So clear a path for profound appreciation that transcends understanding. Do not limit yourself. Contribute. Some of us find bliss helping in a soup kitchen. Discover what brings you that peace and contentment.

When you know bliss, then everything is possible because you are complete. You are conquering, or at least taming, the dragon of conditioning that was obstructing your view. Keep noticing your conditioned responses. Remain vigilant, because conditioned responses are like weeds that grow back. You will never return to the prison of an overgrown jungle of ignorance if you keep pruning.

How do I embrace bliss? You do not. You let bliss embrace you. It finds you when you are not looking for it, if you allow yourself to be open, loving, and vulnerable, instead of closed, selfish, and judgmental.

Bliss cannot be forced. You can only prepare yourself, in openness, to receive it. Like love, it is a gift that comes to those who are ready to welcome it. And in a world of algorithms and artificial companions, of synthetic realities and manufactured consent, of infinite scroll and engineered distraction, the decision to be present — genuinely, vulnerably, fully present — is perhaps the most radical and the most necessary act of courage available to a human being.

It is also the simplest. Stop. Breathe. Empty the cup. And let the next moment arrive.