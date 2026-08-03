The Gary Null Show - 8-3-26

Gary plays a clip from – Jared Cooney Horvath about the Education System
Reads his latest essay – How To Heal The Emotional Wounds From Your Past
Share’s the latest on Health and Healing
HEALTH NEWS
Beetroot juice may benefit pregnant women with chronic kidney disease
When Gut Bacteria Run Out of Fiber, They May Start Eating You
New study links exposure to fungicides and insecticides to changes in the age of menarche
Could a plant-based diet trick your body into burning fat?
Not all exercise is equal when it comes to metabolic syndrome risk