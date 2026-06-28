The Illusion of Modern Medicine (Audio)

What does it say when the President and his inner circle decide that they're going to

raise the national defense budget from about 800 billion dollars to 1.5 trillion? And to

give a perspective, that is more than the next ten nations’ military budgets combined.

What no one is asking is how the Pentagon has never passed an audit and trillions

of dollars are missing, and nobody seems to care.

When a person goes in for a stomachache, this takes about five hours in an

emergency room and they give the patient nothing except a hot pack to put on the

belly, and a saline solution costing the hospital about $10—yet the patient receives a

$10,000 bill. That’s considered normal.

When there is no effort by any of the major agencies— CDC, U.S. Public Health

Service, the FDA, National Institute on Cancer, National Institute on Aging, the

USDA, the Surgeon General—none of these are promoting what anyone who has

studied nutrition in public health would consider a healthy, disease-preventing

lifestyle and diet.

Not a word. And all the commercials are for foods and beverages that actually

promote inflammation and by extension, disease. And yet the average person cannot

afford to be sick.

Our Medicaid and Medicare system is overburdened. But that means that there’s an

intention to promote unilateral, massive amounts of money being spent when we’re

already the most powerful military in the world. And how does that actually help the

average person? What is apparent is that we could have and should have a form of

universal healthcare that promotes prevention, which puts curricula in from

kindergarten right through graduate school, year after year.

People could be shown the real positive and proven science that your choices, if

healthy, can make a difference. None of that is promoted though. In fact, for nearly

100 years, those promoting what we would all agree today are healthy lifestyle

choices such as meditation for stress reduction, exercising to maintain weight and

glucose and blood pressure, to high fiber, whole grains, and plant-based diets, are

being silenced and marginalized.

All of the science supports that, yet none of the agencies do. Their excuse is always,

“everything in moderation.” That’s supercilious.

It makes no sense. You mean a toxin is okay if it’s not a high level of toxin? Well, just

imagine this -parts per billion of mercury can be deadly to neurons in the brain.

Think of all the toxins that were banned, not because of government exposés and

getting rid of them, but because whistleblowers or concerned journalists exposed

them. And then the government was forced to take them out of public service.

So now we have tens of millions of Americans who are non-insured or underinsured.

One accident, one stay in a hospital could virtually bankrupt them. Yet, as we have

reported in previous articles, we could save trillions of dollars per year if we provided

universal health care through Medicare and got rid of the corruption, get rid of the

33% of that amount of the five-plus trillion dollars of the insurance industry. And we

choose not to.

I see no demonstrations anywhere. I don't see doctors, hospital staff, pharmacists,

nurses, educators, teachers, all getting together and saying, shouldn’t we

demonstrate that we need a better health care system?

And if these are the people who are supposed to be the best and brightest, what

about those who are not in that elite cabal but have good science, reason, good

public health backgrounds? Why don’t you get their advice? That doesn’t seem to be

allowed. We need an awakening. We need a new way of knowing.

And we need to understand who profits when we’re sick. And why there’s a lot of

good information in the National Library of Medicine not shared with the American

public to enable them to make better and healthier choices.

For decades, we were told to trust that modern medicine had finally learned from its

past—that today’s recommendations were grounded in solid science, not fashion,

fear, or profit. Yet when you step back and look honestly, a troubling pattern

emerges: one medical certainty after another quietly collapses, long after millions of

people have already paid the price.

And yet, it is being denied. Let’s just give a few examples of things that the public

was encouraged to do that were actually wrong and contributed to death and

disease. It's a long list.

Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT)

Hormone replacement therapy is a clear example. For years it was promoted as a

near-miracle for women—protective for the heart, the brain, even longevity itself.

Then came the Women’s Health Initiative, which revealed higher risks of heart

attacks, strokes, blood clots, and cancer. Doctors abruptly reversed course, urging

women to stop. Today, we’re told the problem wasn’t the hormones—it was the

timing, the dose, the delivery method. But the biology hasn’t changed. What’s

changed is the narrative.

Statins for Primary Prevention

Statins were aggressively prescribed to millions of healthy people based on

cholesterol reduction, not meaningful improvements in longevity or quality of life.

Over time, evidence showed marginal benefit for primary prevention, alongside

increased risks of muscle damage, cognitive impairment, diabetes, and

fatigue—prompting repeated guideline rollbacks without a public reckoning.

Routine Mammography

Once promoted as a lifesaving universal screen, mammography has been

reevaluated due to high rates of false positives, overdiagnosis, unnecessary

biopsies, and overtreatment. Revised recommendations now quietly admit that

routine screening can cause more harm than benefit—especially in younger

women—yet the original fear-based messaging persists.

Antidepressants (SSRIs)

Marketed as correcting a “chemical imbalance” later proven to be a myth,

antidepressants were widely prescribed despite modest efficacy over placebo. Long-

term use is now associated with emotional blunting, sexual dysfunction, withdrawal

syndromes, and increased suicidality—particularly in younger patients—forcing slow,

reluctant reversals in prescribing enthusiasm.

Opiates for Chronic Pain

Pharmaceutical assurances that prescription opioids were safe and non-addictive led

to mass prescribing and a public health catastrophe. What was once standard care

is now recognized as reckless, yet accountability remains diffuse and incomplete.

Hormone Suppression and Medicalized Transitions

Interventions promoted as “fully reversible” and evidence-based were adopted ahead

of long-term outcome data. As detransition cases and adverse effects emerge,

medical authorities are quietly retreating from earlier certainty—again revealing a

pattern of experimentation without informed consent.

Low-Fat Diet Doctrine

For decades, Americans were told fat was dangerous and carbohydrates benign,

contributing to metabolic disease, obesity, and diabetes. The reversal—now

acknowledging the harms of refined carbohydrates and sugar—came only after

widespread damage had already been done.

Across these reversals, the pattern is consistent: early enthusiasm, institutional

endorsement, mass prescribing, delayed harm recognition, quiet revision—never

accountability. Medicine repeatedly mistakes intervention for progress, and

marketing for science.

The common thread is not science evolving—that’s healthy. The problem is

premature certainty. Medicine repeatedly embraces interventions before the

evidence is mature, discourages dissent while profits flow, and then revises its

guidance quietly, without apology, without accountability, and without acknowledging

the human cost.

Cancer is perhaps the clearest illustration of medicine’s misplaced confidence. After

declaring a “War on Cancer” in the 1970s, we were promised breakthroughs, cures,

and decisive victories. Trillions of dollars later, the standard approach remains

largely unchanged: cut it out, burn it, poison it. Chemotherapy and radiation may

temporarily shrink tumors, but they rarely address why cancer developed in the first

place—chronic inflammation, immune suppression, toxic exposure, metabolic

dysfunction, and nutritional deficiency. Survival gains are often incremental,

purchased at the cost of severe suffering, while prevention and immune-based

strategies remain marginalized. Despite extraordinary technological sophistication,

medicine still struggles to offer a coherent, whole-body strategy for stopping cancer

before it starts—or keeping it from returning.

Heart disease tells a similar story. It remains the leading cause of death, even as

patients are placed on lifelong medications, stents, bypass surgeries, and implanted

devices. Cholesterol numbers are lowered, arteries are propped open, symptoms are

managed—but the underlying disease process continues. Rarely does conventional

care prioritize reversing insulin resistance, reducing systemic inflammation,

correcting nutritional imbalances, or addressing chronic stress. The result is a

system that excels at emergency rescue but performs poorly at restoration. Patients

survive heart attacks only to remain chronically ill, medicated, and dependent on a

model that never truly aims for healing.

One of the most revealing—and most ignored—chapters in modern cardiology

comes from the work of Dr. Dean Ornish. His clinical studies demonstrated that

severe coronary artery disease could not only be slowed, but in many cases

reversed, using comprehensive lifestyle changes: a whole-food, plant-based diet,

moderate exercise, stress reduction, and social connection. Patients showed

improved blood flow, fewer cardiac events, and reduced need for surgery—without

drugs or invasive procedures. And yet, despite being published in major peer-

reviewed journals and even accepted for limited Medicare reimbursement, Ornish’s

approach was never embraced by mainstream cardiology or public health systems.

The reason was never scientific—it was economic. Lifestyle change doesn’t

generate repeat procedures, lifelong prescriptions, or billion-dollar device markets.

So, while medicine continued to expand its arsenal of stents and surgeries, a proven,

low-cost, low-risk path to healing the heart was quietly sidelined—not because it

didn’t work, but because it wasn’t profitable enough to survive in a disease-driven

system.

It just shows the corruption and greed in the industry, because this is not being done

by stupid people who are just making human errors.

What these failures share is a narrow focus on disease management rather than

health creation. Medicine has become extraordinarily skilled at intervening late,

aggressively, and expensively—yet remains remarkably ineffective at addressing

root causes. This is not a failure of individual doctors, but of a system trained to treat

the body as a collection of parts rather than an integrated, self-healing organism.

There are well thought-out and lavishly funded campaigns where you attack every

holistic doctor and try to take their license. They attack people who have legitimate

backgrounds academically, but they're not using the standard protocols. Instead of

learning from them—learning how their patients are healing—they are punished.

There is an effort to gaslight them, destroy them and remove their hard-earned

credentials.

It didn't matter what evidence you had that suggested, and at times demanded,

caution. In fact, in every area, whenever you challenged them, they would gaslight

you, and they would use algorithms to ensure that nobody knew that these

alternative health care providers existed. So, there’s an ongoing campaign, and

Wikipedia is at the head of it.

Unbelievably, the last administration, the Biden administration, had a new

department of disinformation. It meant they would decide what was legitimate and

what was not. And of course, if you hesitated about getting a vaccine, then you were

a vaccine denier.

And even one of the former top people at Facebook acknowledged that over a

million articles and information pieces on vaccines—safety and efficacy—were

banned because they thought it was disinformation. In point of fact, it wasn’t. But

what they were promoting was disinformation and misinformation and wrong

information, when it was allowed.

True healing does not begin with aggressive intervention. It begins with real humility,

prevention, lifestyle, nutrition, and respect for the body’s intelligence. Until modern

medicine relearns that lesson, these reversals will continue—and so will the suffering

that follows them.

A truly rational healthcare system would begin with a simple premise: care should be

universal, preventive, and administered in the public interest—not filtered through

profit-driven intermediaries. A well-designed Medicare for All system could do

exactly that by expanding an existing framework that already operates with far lower

administrative costs than private insurance. By eliminating redundant billing systems,

prior authorizations, marketing budgets, and shareholder demands, resources could

be redirected toward primary care, nutrition, prevention, mental health services, and

early intervention—areas proven to reduce long-term costs and suffering. Doctors

could practice medicine again, rather than spend hours navigating insurance

paperwork, and patients could seek care early instead of waiting until disease

becomes catastrophic and expensive.

The private health insurance industry, by contrast, adds no therapeutic value. It does

not heal, or prevent disease; it profits by denying care, delaying treatment, and

shifting costs onto patients and providers. Its financial incentives are fundamentally

misaligned with public health. Reforming—or removing—this layer is not radical; it is

practical.

Nations that prioritize universal access consistently achieve better outcomes at lower

cost, while the United States spends more than any country in history to manage

disease rather than create health. Until we confront the role of insurance as a barrier

rather than a facilitator of care, no amount of medical innovation will fix a system

designed to treat illness as a revenue stream.