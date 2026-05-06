Two Choices

We are living in an existentially challenging time. And there are one of two approaches we can take.

The easiest approach is to catalog everything that is wrong in the world. Everything that is wrong in our lives. All the issues we have no control over. We cannot control what the president of the United States, or the president of any other country, does. We cannot control if they start a war or use nuclear weapons. We cannot control the budget. The government and those people in Congress who want to spend money will spend it, because they do not have to pay it back. We sell our debt as treasuries and bonds — those are just IOUs. Other countries try to work within their own budgets. They do not need to sell their debt. We are now in debt thirty-nine trillion dollars. In the next ninety days, it will be forty trillion. Just the interest on that is almost two trillion dollars a year. And no one seems to care.

All they care about is the people who put them in positions of power. This is the payback. We gave you billions of dollars to get elected to this position. Now here is what you owe us. Take away these regulations. Give us no-bid contracts. Let us charge the government — meaning the taxpayer — as much as we want to build something, maybe two or three times the actual cost. And no one will be audited. No changes will be made, even though there is over one trillion dollars each year in our budget that is stolen or misappropriated or misused.

When a courageous legislator brings it to our attention, everyone says: Well, this is the way it is. You expose something, you have a hearing, you challenge someone to be responsible, and everybody goes back an hour later to what they were doing before. Nothing changes. And people see this. They see the growth of bureaucracies. They see the growth of technocracies. They see that they are becoming smaller and smaller in the realm of what matters. So they become disheartened, and understandably so.

But they are not cowards. America has never been a nation of cowards. Every day, a police officer goes to work, a firefighter goes to work, the Coast Guard goes to work. People serve in combat zones. These are not cowards. They do the best they can in a system they have. And even though, if they had their way, there would be changes, they keep showing up.

The Stoic philosopher Epictetus, who was born a slave and became one of the most influential thinkers in the Western world, drew a line that remains the most useful distinction a human being can make: some things are within our control, and some things are not. Our opinions, our choices, our desires, our aversions — these are within our control. Other people’s behavior, the government’s decisions, the national debt, the wars — these are not. The source of almost all human suffering, Epictetus taught, is the confusion of these two categories: we exhaust ourselves trying to control what we cannot, and we neglect to exercise control over the one domain that is truly ours.

So let us start there. What can you actually do on your own? What is within your power, today, right now, without waiting for permission from a technocrat, a bureaucrat, or an authoritative figure who are always telling you what to eat, what to drink, what to believe, or what to think?

“Make the best use of what is in your power, and take the rest as it happens.”

— Epictetus

The One Thing You Can Do Today

Here is the most important step you can take right now. As of today, you can go to your refrigerator and throw every piece of garbage in there out. The meat, the salami, the bologna, the pizzas, the hamburgers, the hot dogs, the french fries, everything you would prepare by putting it in a microwave. Stop doing that, because that is not smart. And the people who sold you this, the people who created it, the people who are convincing you through public relations that you should have this in your body — these are not good people. They have no conscience. They have no spiritual awareness. For them to make a living, a whole nation has to get sick. And no one ever says: maybe we should change. Because people do not want to change. They have been so indoctrinated that they are like zombies. And that is not where any of us should be.

So take charge. Stop trusting people who profit from your illness. And ask: What is the likely outcome of that single decision? The likely outcome is extraordinary. It means knowing what foods you can eat, how to prepare them, why you should have them, and it means taking a real tour inside your own body. Understanding how your heart and your brain and your blood vessels work. Understanding that an inflammatory food or beverage — coffee, soft drinks, high-fructose energy drinks — is devastating to your body over time. You are going to end up with diseases. Multiple diseases. Diabetes, obesity, heart disease, high blood pressure, arteriosclerosis, atherosclerosis — all of which you helped create by believing and trusting in people who are, at bottom, economic parasites.

That is what this book does. It is the key to open the door to the prison you have been living in. And everyone goes through that moment — that oh wow moment — when you realize how destructive your choices have been. Not because you are stupid. Because you were conditioned.

The philosopher Michel Foucault spent his career showing how power operates not primarily through force but through the production of knowledge — through controlling what people understand to be true. The food industry, the pharmaceutical industry, the medical establishment — they do not force you to eat processed meat or drink cola. They produce the knowledge environment in which eating processed meat and drinking cola appears normal, appears moderate, appears reasonable. They fund the studies. They shape the guidelines. They train the doctors. And the result is a population that is sick, and that blames itself for being sick, and that never once questions the system that made it sick. Foucault would recognize this instantly. It is power operating through the body itself — through what you eat, what you crave, what you believe is nourishing. And the first act of liberation is to see the mechanism.

“It is easier to change a man’s religion than to change his diet.”

— Margaret Mead

The Ancients Knew: A History of the Plant-Based Life

Before I show you how to change what you eat, I want to show you something that almost no one talks about. I want to show you that the healthiest, longest-lived, most physically powerful, and most intellectually productive people in recorded history ate diets that were overwhelmingly or entirely plant-based. This is not a modern fad. This is not a trend that started in a California juice bar. This goes back thousands of years, across every major civilization, and the evidence is so consistent that ignoring it requires a deliberate act of historical amnesia.

Now, it is true that many things have improved since ancient times. Sanitation has improved. We take baths. We drink cleaner water. We have central heating and air conditioning. Antibiotics saved millions of lives. Surgical techniques have advanced beyond anything the ancients could have imagined. All of that is good. But our diet is not as good as it was at different times and in different places. In fact, by almost every meaningful measure, the modern American diet is one of the worst in the history of human civilization. We are the wealthiest nation on earth, and we are eating ourselves to death.

Let me take you back.

The diet of most Greeks and Romans was fundamentally vegetarian. This is not speculation. This is archaeological and textual evidence confirmed by modern isotopic analysis of ancient bones. Plato himself preferred a plant-based diet and recommended it for its health and efficiency. In the Republic, he described an ideal society sustained by bread, cheese, olives, figs, and vegetables — what he called the ‘healthy city.’ The moment the citizens introduced meat, he warned, the city would require more land, more resources, and eventually war to sustain its appetites. That is one of the most prescient observations in the history of philosophy, and it was made twenty-four hundred years ago.

The Roman gladiators — the most elite athletes of the ancient world, men whose survival depended on raw physical power and endurance — were called hordearii: barley eaters. Archaeological analysis of gladiator bones excavated from a mass grave in Ephesus, dating to the second and third century BC, confirmed what the ancient historians Pliny and Galen had recorded: these warriors ate a diet of barley, beans, and grains. Virtually no animal protein. The strontium levels in their bones were twice those of the general population, indicating an extraordinarily high intake of plant-based minerals. The Roman legionnaires — the soldiers who built and defended an empire spanning three continents — marched on a daily ration that was seventy-eight percent carbohydrates, primarily wheat and barley. They covered twenty miles a day in full armor on a plant-based diet. That is athletic performance at its most consequential, and it was powered by grains and beans.

Pythagoras, the father of mathematics, was so closely associated with the vegetarian diet that for centuries it was simply called the Pythagorean diet. He lived to approximately eighty years old — in an era when the average lifespan was thirty-five to forty. He founded a philosophical community in which the rejection of animal flesh was a foundational principle, not for reasons of health alone but because he believed in the kinship of all living creatures. His students included some of the greatest minds of the ancient world. They thrived on a diet of bread, honey, vegetables, and water.

Socrates, who transformed the entire trajectory of Western philosophy, lived to seventy — and would have lived longer had the Athenian court not sentenced him to death. He was famously abstemious in his eating. Plato, his student, lived to approximately eighty. Aristotle lived to sixty-two, which was remarkable for the fourth century BC. Theophrastus, Aristotle’s successor, lived to eighty-five. Democritus, the philosopher who first proposed the atomic theory of matter, reportedly lived past a hundred years. These were not aberrations. These were men who ate simply, mostly from the earth, and who dedicated their mental energy to thought rather than digestion.

“As long as man continues to be the ruthless destroyer of lower living beings, he will never know health or peace.”

— Pythagoras

The Founders and the Long Life

Now bring this forward. The founding generation of the United States — the men who built this republic — lived remarkably long lives by the standards of their time, when the average lifespan for an American male was approximately forty to forty-five years.

Benjamin Franklin lived to eighty-four. At sixteen years old, he read a book by the reformer Thomas Tryon recommending a vegetable diet, and he adopted it immediately. He prepared his own meals: boiled potatoes, rice, bread, raisins, and water. He wrote in his autobiography that the diet gave him greater clearness of head and quicker apprehension. He considered the killing of animals for food a kind of unprovoked murder. Although he later returned to eating some fish, he maintained temperate, largely plant-based eating habits for the rest of his extraordinarily long and productive life. At eighty-four, his lifespan was nearly double that of his contemporaries. He was active, intellectually sharp, and publicly engaged until the very end. That is not a coincidence.

John Adams lived to ninety. Thomas Jefferson lived to eighty-three. Both men were devoted to their gardens, to fresh vegetables, to the produce of their own land. Jefferson, at Monticello, cultivated over three hundred varieties of vegetables and maintained that vegetables constituted his principal diet, with meat serving as a condiment rather than a main course. He wrote that he had lived temperately, eating little animal food, and that, he believed, was the foundation of his health. Adams, similarly, favored simple, whole foods and moderation. These men outlived their contemporaries by decades — not because they had access to modern medicine, which did not exist, but because they ate well, stayed active, and understood the relationship between what enters the body and what the body becomes.

Leonardo da Vinci, the supreme genius of the Renaissance, was a committed vegetarian who would not wear leather and reportedly purchased caged birds at the market solely to release them. He lived to sixty-seven in an era when the average lifespan in Italy was thirty to thirty-five years. He was physically vigorous, endlessly productive, and creatively active to the end of his life. Leo Tolstoy, one of the greatest novelists in human history, adopted a vegetarian diet in his fifties and lived to eighty-two — in nineteenth-century Russia, where life expectancy was approximately forty years. He considered the slaughter of animals a moral atrocity and wrote that as long as there are slaughterhouses, there will be battlefields. George Bernard Shaw, the Irish playwright, was a vegetarian for most of his adult life and lived to ninety-four. Ninety-four. He was writing and working into his nineties. When asked about his vegetarian diet, he said that his health had always been wonderful and that he attributed it to his decision never to eat a dead animal.

These are not marginal figures. These are among the most consequential, most productive, most intellectually powerful human beings in recorded history. And they ate from the earth, not from the slaughterhouse.

“Nothing will benefit human health and increase the chances for survival of life on Earth as much as the evolution to a vegetarian diet.”

— Albert Einstein

The Smartest People I Ever Knew — and What They Ate

I have seen the other side of this. I have worked with some of the smartest scientists in America. A whole group of them came over from the Pasteur Institute during World War II after France was invaded. They established the Institute of Applied Biology. In 1971, I was accepted as the youngest scientist in its history. I was twenty-one years old.

I saw these brilliant men and women. They all smoked. They all drank. They were all overweight. They did not believe in what I was doing. They all had bad health. They thought moderation in all things was the answer. They did not care about organic versus non-organic. They cared about finding the cure for cancer. Good. But they did not care about anything else. They believed you live until you die and it does not matter what you eat or how much you drink. That was the general theme everywhere in America, at every institution. Moderation.

But let me ask you: Is a moderate amount of a toxic substance any less harmful to the body because it is a moderate amount? And what is a moderate amount? If you are a 250-pound football player, you fill up on as much food as you can because your size matters. But what you fill up with, you do not care. One of my friends, a 285-pound athlete, would eat ten hamburgers in a single sitting. Ten. I was there. I saw it. But then you pay a price a little later down the road. Karma comes knocking.

The ancient physician Hippocrates, the father of Western medicine, understood this twenty-five hundred years ago. He did not just say let food be thy medicine. He built an entire medical philosophy around the principle that disease arises from the disruption of the body’s natural balance, and that the primary tools for restoring that balance are diet, exercise, and rest — not drugs, not surgery, not intervention. He prescribed plant-based remedies. He emphasized whole foods. He warned against excess. And the oath that bears his name — First, do no harm — has been systematically betrayed by the very medical establishment that invokes it, an establishment that treats symptoms while ignoring causes and that has made chronic disease into a permanent revenue stream.

So-called smart people with PhDs, MDs, Nobel Prizes — they are no better than you when it comes to their own choices. They may have brilliance in one specific area. But a Nobel Prize winner in mathematics is not eating any differently than you are. Intelligence in one domain does not produce wisdom in another. And the wisdom we need most urgently is the wisdom of what to put in our bodies.

“Everyone has a doctor in him or her. We just have to help it in its work. The natural healing force within each one of us is the greatest force in getting well.”

— Hippocrates

The Epigenetics of Your Kitchen

But we deny cause and effect. Every day we repeat the same pattern. And we do not realize the depth of the conditioning that holds us there.

The science of epigenetics tells us that the influences of our ancestors — going back seven generations — are written into our DNA as silent messengers. The emotions, the stress responses, the dietary patterns, the addictions, the coping mechanisms of your parents, your grandparents, your great-grandparents — all of that is influencing your impulses right now, in ways you cannot see without deliberate effort. Sometimes we limit ourselves based on how limited our predecessors were. We inherit their fears. We inherit their appetites. We inherit their resignation.

And then we add to those inherited patterns the conditioning of a culture that profits from our compliance. You are being programmed and propagandized. You are being groomed to be the perfect consumer. That consensus mind-thinking — the idea that because everyone around you eats badly, it must be acceptable — is one of the most powerful forces in human psychology. You may have a ham sandwich, and I may have a chicken burger, and someone else may have deep-fried fish, but it is all the same. It is all disease. The packaging is different. The illness is identical.

The philosopher Immanuel Kant argued that human dignity rests on one irreducible capacity: autonomy. The ability to give yourself your own law, rather than blindly obeying the laws imposed on you by others. Every time you examine a belief you were handed — a belief about what is normal to eat, what is moderate, what a balanced diet looks like — and decide, on the basis of your own reason and evidence, to reject it, you are exercising the very faculty that makes you human. You are stepping out of the herd. You are becoming, in Kant’s precise language, a moral agent rather than a moral patient.

Only one percent of America is vegan. One percent. After all the evidence, after all the documentaries, after all the research, after all the books. Because people were conditioned not to be vegan long before the information arrived, usually when they are already teenagers or older and the habits are deeply set. And if one of their leaders — a Greta Thunberg, a public figure they admire — says let us go vegan, they might follow. But they will follow because of the leader, not because of the evidence. And that is the deeper problem: we have outsourced our thinking to other people, and those people almost always have interests that are not our interests.

The Three Liberations

The whole purpose of being a healthy vegan is not one thing. It is three things, and all three matter equally.

First: you are going to make yourself healthier. Not theoretically healthier. Not marginally healthier. Profoundly, measurably, consequentially healthier. The inflammatory markers drop. The cardiovascular risk plummets. The weight normalizes. The energy returns. The mental clarity sharpens. I have watched this happen in thousands of people over five decades. It is not a miracle. It is biology responding to the inputs it was designed to receive.

Second: you are going to stop the suffering of animals. This is not sentimental. This is moral. The scale of animal suffering in industrial agriculture is beyond what most people are willing to contemplate. Billions of sentient creatures, capable of pain and fear and social bonding, are confined, mutilated, and killed each year so that human beings can eat food that is making them sick. The philosopher Peter Singer called this the greatest moral blind spot of our civilization. Pythagoras saw it twenty-five hundred years ago. Tolstoy saw it in the nineteenth century. Da Vinci saw it in the fifteenth. We are not discovering something new. We are remembering something ancient that we have been trained to forget.

Third: you are going to stop the degradation of the environment. Animal agriculture is the leading driver of deforestation, water pollution, greenhouse gas emissions, and species extinction. The environmental cost of a hamburger — the water, the land, the grain, the fossil fuel, the waste — is staggering. And the people who sell you that hamburger have no plan for the world your grandchildren will inherit. They have a quarterly earnings report. That is the full extent of their horizon.

Three big positives from one decision. One change. One act of reclaiming your autonomy over the most intimate, most consequential, most daily act of your life: what you put in your body.

“The time will come when men will look upon the murder of animals as they now look upon the murder of men.”

— Leonardo da Vinci

How This Book Works

Now that you are cleaning your body up, how do you do it? How do you detoxify? How do you change — all at once, or a little bit at a time?

That is what this guide does. It gives you the recipes. It gives you the reasons. It shows you what to eat, how to prepare it, why each ingredient matters, and what it does inside the thirty-seven trillion cells of your body. It is not a lecture. It is not a diet plan. It is a manual for liberation.

Because you can be an unhealthy vegan just as easily as a healthy one. You can fill your cart at a health food store with alcohol, confections, processed meat substitutes, and overpriced snacks and call yourself plant-based. One of the biggest health food chains in America has an alcohol department as one of its largest sections. That is an oxymoron that would be funny if it were not so revealing. Being vegan is not enough. Being a healthy vegan — eating whole foods, organic produce, fresh vegetables and fruits, properly prepared grains and legumes — that is the standard. And that is what this book teaches.

Do not be overwhelmed. Start with one change. Replace one meal. Try one recipe. Notice how you feel. Then try another. The body is astonishingly responsive. It wants to heal. It has been waiting for you to give it the materials it needs. You have been feeding it poison and asking it to build a cathedral. Give it real food — the food that Pythagoras ate, that the Roman legionnaires marched on, that Benjamin Franklin studied by, that Jefferson grew in his garden — and watch what happens.

The Indian philosopher Krishnamurti said that it is no measure of health to be well-adjusted to a profoundly sick society. The standard American diet is a profoundly sick diet, produced by a profoundly sick food system, defended by a profoundly sick set of institutions. Your refusal to participate in it is not radical. It is sane. It is the most reasonable, most evidence-based, most historically grounded decision you can make.

The Door Is Open

We have fifty million food-insecure adults in this country. Two million homeless children. We spend trillions on a military that destroys other nations for economic and ideological purposes, while we cannot feed our own. People see this. People are not stupid. But they have been told, by people who consider them too impotent to change, that nothing can be done. Do not worry about the average American. They may not like everything they see, but they are not going to change anything. We have them indoctrinated. All they care about is: Can I put some curtains up and a picture up and maybe have a little couch in my prison cell? Sure. As long as you obey us.

And we do not even realize we are the prisoners who guard ourselves from getting out of our own prison.

I am not sugarcoating anything anymore. If people cannot handle it, that is on them. We need radical thinking — not harmful thinking, not dangerous thinking, but constructive, positive, courageous thinking. We need the willingness to look at what we have been doing and say: Was I really that foolish? Did it take a heart attack? Did it take stage four cancer? Did it take all this suffering to finally accept that maybe I have been listening to the wrong people, singing from the wrong hymnal?

No. It does not have to take that. It can start now. It can start with this book, with this meal, with this moment.

Just imagine this. You stop drinking their colas. You stop drinking their coffee. You stop eating their fried foods, their sandwiches, their processed everything. What do you think the outcome is going to be? It is going to be good. But it will not be good for them. Because they can no longer depend upon you as a person who does not engage in critical thinking.

When you change your perception of what you should be doing, you change your reality. You see a door you can walk through. This book is that door. And on the other side of it is not deprivation. It is not the bland, joyless austerity that people imagine when they hear the word vegan. On the other side of it is flavor, vitality, clarity, energy, health, conscience, and the quiet, irreplaceable satisfaction of knowing that you are finally, for the first time, feeding yourself rather than being fed.

The Roman poet and philosopher Lucretius wrote, two thousand years ago, that the greatest wealth is to live content with little. He was not counseling poverty. He was counseling wisdom. He was saying that the person who understands what the body actually needs — and gives it that, and nothing more — possesses a freedom that no amount of money can purchase, and no amount of marketing can corrupt.

That freedom is what this book offers. Take it. Use it. Cook with it. Feed the people you love. And do not look back.