Share

The Word and the Wound

In poems and sonnets, in all of literature, in Shakespeare, in country western music, in modern novels and film scripts, we hear the word love invoked nonstop. Unconditional love. And with that word come the emotions that are supposed to bring us to a state of bliss — a lightness of being, a sense of trust and openness, a feeling of completeness with another human being.

And yet, how do most people actually share their emotions today? Rarely with a sense of genuine love. We say the word. We print it on greeting cards. We sing it in every key. We tattoo it on our bodies. But the lived experience of love — the kind that requires honesty and vulnerability and the willingness to be present without conditions — that has become so rare in our culture that when we encounter it, we barely recognize it. We are suspicious of it. We look for the angle, the transaction, the expectation hiding behind the gesture.

Erich Fromm, the great psychologist and philosopher, saw this coming decades ago. In The Art of Loving, he wrote that modern society had turned love into something passive — a feeling that happens to you, like falling into a hole, rather than something you practice, like learning to play an instrument or mastering a craft. He warned that a society that treats love as a commodity — something you acquire rather than something you become — would eventually lose the capacity to love at all. He called love ‘an activity, not a passive affect. It is a standing in, not a falling in.’ And he was profoundly right.

Because what I want to do today is not celebrate love in the abstract. I want to hold up a mirror to every institution in our society — religion, government, the military, education, the media, science, public health — and ask a simple question: Where is the love? Not the word. Not the slogan. Not the bumper sticker. The actual practice. The lived reality. The daily demonstration. And what I think we will find, if we are honest, is that it is not there. What is there, in its place, is manipulation and control.

But I also want to show you what love looks like when it is real. Because I have seen it. I have seen it in places most people would never think to look, and I have seen it do things that nothing else on earth can do. And that is where we have to begin — not with the institutions that have betrayed the word, but with the living, breathing, undeniable evidence of what the word actually means.

From Instinct to Choice: Where We Lost the Thread

Human beings are capable of everything animals demonstrate — tenderness, sacrifice, loyalty, presence. But we are also capable of something animals are not: we are capable of deliberately withholding love while pretending to offer it. We are capable of constructing entire systems, institutions, and civilizations in which the language of love is preserved while the substance of love is systematically extracted.

Somewhere along the way, we learned to complicate what animals understand instinctively. We learned to ask questions before we act: Is this my responsibility? Will this inconvenience me? What if I am taken advantage of? We learned to look away, to justify our distance, to explain why someone else should step in. And yet, despite all our sophistication, the body still knows. The heart still knows. When we witness suffering and do nothing, something contracts inside us. We may silence it with logic, but it does not disappear. It accumulates — quietly — until numbness feels safer than feeling.

And it is from that numbness — that collective, culturally reinforced numbness — that our institutions operate. Not from love. From control. From the management of populations rather than the care of human beings. From the preservation of power rather than the cultivation of dignity. Let me take you through it, institution by institution, because the evidence is everywhere, and we need to stop pretending otherwise.

“The opposite of love is not hate, it is indifference.”

— Elie Wiesel

The Absence of Love: Institution by Institution

Religion

Every major religion on earth claims love as its foundation. Christianity speaks of agape — selfless, sacrificial love for all. Islam speaks of rahmah — mercy and compassion as attributes of God. Judaism speaks of chesed — loving-kindness as a covenantal obligation. Buddhism speaks of metta — unconditional benevolence extended to all sentient beings. Hinduism speaks of prema — divine love as the highest spiritual attainment.

And yet the historical record of organized religion is drenched in blood. The Crusades. The Inquisition. The witch trials. The pogroms. The sectarian wars that have burned across continents for millennia. The sexual abuse of children by clergy — not as isolated incidents but as systemic, institutionally protected patterns that persisted for decades, sometimes centuries, while the language of love and sanctity was recited every Sunday from pulpits built over the silence of victims.

How do you go to church, synagogue, or mosque on Sunday and speak of the teachings of Christ, of Mohammed, of the prophets, and then walk out and support a war that has slaughtered a million people whose names you will never know? How do you invoke a God of love and then use that God’s name to justify exclusion, condemnation, the denial of dignity to anyone who does not conform to your interpretation of scripture?

Martin Luther King Jr. saw this contradiction with devastating clarity. He wrote from a jail cell in Birmingham that the greatest stumbling block to freedom was not the overt bigot but the white moderate who was more devoted to order than to justice, who preferred a negative peace — the absence of tension — to a positive peace — the presence of justice. That is the religion of comfort dressed in the vestments of love. It is not love. It is its most sophisticated counterfeit.

“I like your Christ. I do not like your Christians. Your Christians are so unlike your Christ.”

— Mahatma Gandhi

War

Love does not drop bombs on children. Love does not deploy depleted uranium rounds across populated areas. Love does not destabilize a nation because its leader threatened to price oil in a different currency. Love does not sanitize mass killing with phrases like ‘collateral damage’ and ‘surgical strikes’ and ‘shock and awe.’

Since the end of World War II, the United States has been involved in regime change operations in well over fifty countries. The cumulative death toll is staggering — tens of millions of human beings displaced, maimed, or killed. Think of Vietnam. Two million civilians dead. Agent Orange poisoning the land for generations. Think of Iraq — a million people killed on the basis of weapons of mass destruction that did not exist. Anyone held accountable? Not one person. Think of Libya — a functioning nation reduced to a failed state because Qaddafi proposed moving away from the dollar for oil exchanges. Tens of thousands of innocent Libyans killed. Think of Yemen, one of the poorest nations in the Middle East, devastated by a war fueled by American weapons. Hundreds of thousands perished. Children starved. And there was no sustained national outcry, no mass mobilization demanding accountability.

We say we kill in the name of love — love of freedom, love of democracy. But love does not create orphans by the hundreds of thousands and then forget to count them. Albert Camus, who lived through the horror of occupied France, understood this clearly. He refused to accept that any cause, however righteous it proclaimed itself to be, justified the murder of innocents. ‘I should like to be able to love my country,’ he wrote, ‘and still love justice.’ That tension — between loyalty and conscience, between patriotism and truth — is precisely the tension our war machine has resolved by eliminating conscience from the equation entirely.

“War is what happens when language fails.”

— Margaret Atwood

Government

A government that loved its people would not allow fifty million of them to be food insecure. A government that loved its people would not permit over two million children to be homeless — children who have no home to go to when they leave school. A government that loved its people would not have stood by in 2008 while twenty-one million Americans were thrown out of their homes without a single moratorium on foreclosures, while simultaneously handing twenty-three trillion dollars to the very banks that caused the crisis.

A government that loved its people would not open borders with no process, no vetting, no infrastructure for integration, while its own citizens — its own poor and struggling and hungry — go without. There was a time when immigration was a process. People were interviewed. Their needs were assessed. They became legal citizens, and they were proud of it, and we were proud of them. That was the great melting pot. What we have now is not compassion and it is not love. It is political calculation dressed as virtue.

And on the other side of the aisle, a government that loved its people would not gut the social safety net while increasing military spending to one and a half trillion dollars. It would not subsidize industries that poison the water and the air and the soil and then tell the people who drink and breathe and eat from those systems that regulation is the enemy of freedom. It would not treat healthcare as a privilege rather than a right in the wealthiest nation in the history of the world.

The philosopher John Rawls proposed a thought experiment: imagine you are designing a society from scratch, but you do not know what position you will occupy in it. You could be the richest person or the poorest, the healthiest or the sickest, the most powerful or the most vulnerable. He called it the ‘veil of ignorance.’ And his conclusion was simple: any just society must be designed so that even its most disadvantaged members can live with dignity. That is what love looks like when it is translated into governance. And it is precisely what we do not have.

“The measure of a society is found in how it treats its weakest and most helpless citizens.”

— Jimmy Carter

Education

Every child enters the world radiant and open — a being of pure love. No infant arrives cynical or hardened. But almost immediately, conditioning begins. Do not be so loud. Do not cry. Be good. Be careful. For every affirmation, a child hears dozens of prohibitions. We grow through yes, not through no. Through acceptance, not rejection. Through being seen, not corrected. Yet most people learn very early that love is conditional — that approval must be earned through obedience, performance, achievement, and pleasing someone else’s idea of who they should be.

An educational system built on love would kindle curiosity. It would teach children how to think, not what to think. It would honor the arts as much as arithmetic. It would make room for silence, for reflection, for wonder. It would value the question at least as much as the answer.

What we have instead is a system built on compliance. Standardized testing. Standardized curricula. Standardized expectations. A system that produces employees, not thinkers. Consumers, not creators. A system in which a professor like Jonathan Haidt acknowledges publicly that he is afraid — afraid to invite speakers, afraid to show films, afraid to use humor — because a single student, so confused and so warped in their understanding of what it means to be a human being, is waiting like a hidden landmine to scream microaggressions, to demand a firing, to destroy a career. And that fear has seeped into the consciousness of tens of millions of young people like a toxin. It is the opposite of education. It is indoctrination. And indoctrination is never, under any circumstances, an act of love.

Maria Montessori understood that the child’s spirit is not a vessel to be filled but a fire to be kindled. She built an entire educational philosophy around the radical idea that if you respect the child — if you trust the child’s natural desire to learn and explore — the child will flourish in ways that compulsion can never produce. We have ignored her. We have ignored every educator who has ever said: the system is not failing because the children are broken. The system is failing because the system was never built on love.

Media

A media system rooted in love would tell the truth. It would serve the public’s need to understand the world, not the advertiser’s need to sell products or the government’s need to manufacture consent. It would prioritize depth over speed, context over sensation, human dignity over ratings.

What we have instead is a media apparatus that runs on fear, division, and outrage. Every headline is engineered to provoke a reaction. Every news cycle is designed to keep you watching, clicking, scrolling — not because you are becoming more informed, but because your attention has been monetized. You are the product. Your anxiety is the revenue stream. And the divisions this media creates — left against right, Black against white, young against old, citizen against immigrant — are not accidental. They are the business model.

The great journalist George Seldes spent his career documenting how the press serves power rather than truth. He saw that the function of most mainstream media was not to inform but to construct a reality in which the interests of the powerful appear to be the interests of the public. We see this now more clearly than ever. A completely captured and lying media tells you whom to hate, whom to fear, whom to trust, and what to buy. And they call it news. There is no love in that. There is only management.

Noam Chomsky described it as the manufacture of consent — the process by which a free press in a democratic society functions not to challenge power but to normalize it, not to question the war but to sell it, not to investigate the corruption but to distract from it. When the media does its job, it is one of the most powerful instruments of love a society can possess, because truth is an act of love. When the media abandons truth, it becomes one of the most powerful instruments of control. And right now, it is almost entirely an instrument of control.

Our Biases

We have tribalized ourselves so completely that we have forgotten what it means to see another human being as simply a human being. We have weaponized identity. We have commodified grievance. We have turned every difference — race, gender, religion, politics — into a battle line, and we have made it a status quo that anyone who challenges the dominant narrative should be excluded from civil conversation, denied employment, silenced, and destroyed.

Everyone has a right to their beliefs. But no one has the right to hate someone else for not sharing those beliefs. You have the right to your pronouns, your identity, your way of seeing the world. But you do not have the right to demand that everyone else’s inner life be reorganized to accommodate yours. We want to homogenize, standardize, weaponize, and commodify one set of beliefs — and then punish anyone who does not conform. That is not love. That is the new Jim Crow dressed in progressive language.

The irony is devastating. The very party that created the Ku Klux Klan, that promoted slavery, that enforced Jim Crow until the mid-1960s, now accuses anyone who disagrees with its current positions of being a fascist, a Nazi, a racist, a misogynist. The words are deployed like weapons, and even when they do not apply, they are used because they work. They silence. They terrify. They end conversations before they begin.

Half the population has come to see itself as victims of compliance — of never questioning, never challenging, and being told that their obedience was virtue. Meanwhile, a person who promotes real love, real forgiveness, real conciliation and cooperation is considered an obscure freak. We have it exactly backwards.

The philosopher Martin Buber distinguished between two ways of relating to other people. He called them I-Thou and I-It. In the I-Thou relationship, we encounter the other person as a full, sacred, irreducible being. In the I-It relationship, we encounter them as a thing — an object, a category, a label, a problem to be managed. Our biases, all of them, are I-It relationships pretending to be moral convictions. They reduce human beings to abstractions. And love cannot operate in abstraction. Love requires the particular. The face. The name. The eyes.

“Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”

— Martin Luther King Jr.

Science

Science, at its best, is one of the purest expressions of love humanity has ever devised. The desire to understand nature, to alleviate suffering, to extend life, to comprehend the architecture of reality — these are acts of profound caring. The scientist who spends decades in a laboratory trying to understand a disease is performing an act of love on behalf of millions of strangers she will never meet.

But science, as it is currently practiced and funded, has been substantially corrupted by the same forces of manipulation and control that distort every other institution. When pharmaceutical companies fund the studies that evaluate their own products, when negative results are buried and positive results are amplified, when the peer review process is captured by commercial interests, when researchers who challenge the prevailing orthodoxy are not answered with better evidence but with professional destruction — that is not science. That is commerce wearing a lab coat.

We already know that artificial intelligence, as it is currently being developed and deployed, will eliminate a hundred million jobs. We know this. The projections are not speculative; they are conservative. And yet the same institutions that claim to love progress, that claim to love innovation, that claim to love the future, are building that future without a single credible plan for the human beings who will be displaced by it. How can you say you love the public and then engineer their obsolescence? That is not love. That is abandonment with a marketing budget.

The physicist Richard Feynman said that the first principle of science is that you must not fool yourself, and you are the easiest person to fool. That principle has been abandoned. We are fooling ourselves constantly — about the safety of what we produce, about the integrity of the process, about the consequences of what we are building. And the people who point this out are not thanked. They are called deniers.

Public Health

A public health system built on love would keep people healthy. It would teach nutrition. It would promote exercise and stress reduction and community and clean air and clean water and access to sunlight and the cultivation of emotional wellbeing. It would treat the whole person — body, mind, spirit — and it would measure its success not by the number of prescriptions filled but by the number of people who no longer need them.

What we have instead is a system that creates permanent patients. Think of the serotonin reuptake inhibitors — the Prozacs, the Paxils, the Effexors, the Zolofts. Instead of dealing with the root causes of pain and anxiety — the trauma, the isolation, the nutritional deficiency, the lack of purpose, the spiritual emptiness — we deal with the symptoms. We manage them. We medicate them. And the whole object of the exercise is to make a person a patient for life, where the problem is never resolved, never even genuinely discussed. It is just: How can you feel more relaxed? How can you feel better in this moment? Not: What happened to you? Not: What does your life need? Not: How can we help you heal?

The major corporations that sell us food and beverages made with chemicals that disrupt the body’s hormones — is that love? The healthcare system that bankrupts families for the crime of getting sick — is that love? The insurance industry that employs more people to deny claims than to process them — is that love?

Hippocrates, the father of Western medicine, established a principle two and a half thousand years ago that has been systematically betrayed by the institution that invokes his name: First, do no harm. A public health system that creates dependency, that suppresses alternatives, that pathologizes dissent, that profits from chronic illness rather than preventing it — that system is not doing no harm. It is doing immense harm. And it is doing it while speaking the language of care.

“It is no measure of health to be well adjusted to a profoundly sick society.”

— Jiddu Krishnamurti

Bearing Witness: The Story of Jimmy

I walk a great deal in cities — New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco. And over the years, I have watched the number of homeless people grow into the thousands. Tents beneath overpasses. Bodies curled in doorways. Faces hardened by exhaustion and invisibility. Most people walk past quickly. Some avert their eyes. Others explain — silently or aloud — why they cannot stop. I am late. I do not want to get involved. I do not know what to do. It is not safe. It will not help.

I stop. Not because I have answers, but because I believe that the first act of love is presence. To bear witness. To recognize another human being as real.

One evening, after leaving Lincoln Center with friends, we walked up Broadway. It was February — cold, sharp, unforgiving. At the corner of 71st Street and Broadway, I saw a man huddled in a doorway, curled into himself in a fetal position. No coat. No protection from the cold. Just breath and will.

I asked my friends if we could pause for a moment. They did not like that. It interrupted the flow of an otherwise pleasant evening. But I stopped anyway.

I knelt down and said, “Hi. I’m Gary. What’s your name?”

“Jimmy,” he said.

“How long have you been out here?”

“Three or four days.”

“Where’s your coat?”

“Some guys stole it yesterday.”

I asked why he chose this spot. He explained — quietly, practically — that being near a hotel made him safer. If something happened, someone might call the police. On side streets, people disappear.

I listened. Then I said, “This is your lucky day. You were not born on the street, and we are not going to let you die on it.”

He looked at me like someone who had not heard language like that in a very long time.

I asked what he needed most. He did not ask for money. He did not ask for much at all. “Maybe a sandwich.”

I turned to my friends and said, “We all have coats. This man has none. We have extras at home. Who would like to give one?” No one moved. One friend offered his gloves. I gave Jimmy my coat.

My friends walked on ahead. That was the last evening I spent with them. I do not need friends who are present only when life is comfortable. I want friends who show up when it matters.

We took Jimmy to eat. I told him he could order anything he wanted. He was modest, hesitant — unaccustomed to choice. I encouraged him to eat well. We ordered wild salmon, a real meal, something nourishing. I brought him back to my office and told him to take his time.

Then I went to my manager and asked for a free meal card — breakfast, lunch, dinner — for a month. I handed it to Jimmy. His hands trembled. We walked to a department store and bought him the warmest down coat they had. Then we crossed the street to a modest hotel — a single-room occupancy place. Clean. Safe. Warm. I paid for thirty days.

He asked, “Why are you doing all this? No one gives me anything. Why me?”

I said, “You do not have to accept it. You can give it back if you want. But what I am offering is not charity — it is recognition. You are a human being. You deserve a chance.”

I told him I did not need to know his story to know he was suffering. And if I had the resources to help, then helping was not optional. That night may have cost me a few hundred dollars. It was insignificant. What mattered was possibility.

I told him about four men on 83rd Street who work together collecting salvageable materials — repairing, reselling, sharing income so they can afford a room, a shower, a meal, dignity. They had not given up. A physician who survived the concentration camps once wrote that those who endured believed they still had something to live for. Those who lost that belief fell into despair — and often died. Hope is not abstract. It is physiological.

A month later, an envelope was waiting for me. Inside was a note: “Gary, you have no idea how that kindness saved me. I was drowning in self-loathing. I wanted to disappear.” There was money enclosed. For the coat. The hotel. The food. The gloves. He had paid it all back. He was working again. He had his own apartment.

Yes — it was just one person. But that is how love works. It does not wait to fix everything. It moves where it can. And when it does, it restores something larger than one life — it restores belief.

“No one has ever become poor by giving.”

— Anne Frank

The Biology of Love: Science and Spirit in Agreement

Even the body knows the truth about love. When we are afraid, the brain releases chemicals designed for survival — cortisol, adrenaline. In short bursts, they protect us. When chronic, they exhaust us, inflame us, and quietly erode health. When we are in love — when we feel connected, safe, seen — different chemistry flows. Oxytocin, serotonin, dopamine bathe our cells, restoring balance, strengthening the heart, calming the nervous system.

Biology itself tells the story. The body flourishes when it feels connected. It declines when it feels cut off. A scientist once observed that cells thrive in a nourishing environment and wither under stress. Humans are no different. Our perceptions shape our biology. When we see the world through love, our cells receive that message. When we see through fear, they receive that as well. Every thought becomes a pulse in the bloodstream. Every belief leaves a signature in the body.

Neuroscience has shown that compassion stimulates the growth of new neural pathways and strengthens the circuits of empathy. Each act of care literally rewires the brain toward wholeness. Even the smallest expressions — a smile, a gentle word, the willingness to listen without interruption — send ripples outward. They calm nervous systems, restore trust, and contribute to the healing of the collective body.

Science and mysticism meet here — not as opposing worldviews, but as complementary ways of describing the same reality. What ancient teachers called the heart, modern biology now recognizes as homeostasis: the body’s innate drive toward balance, harmony, and coherence. Different languages, same truth. Love is coherence. And coherence is life.

Life rewards cooperation, not competition. Cells cooperate to form tissues. Organs cooperate to sustain a body. Ecosystems cooperate to maintain balance. When cooperation breaks down, systems collapse. When it is restored, life flourishes. This is not metaphor. This is molecular fact.

The Sufi poet Rumi understood this at the level of lived experience. He wrote: ‘Your task is not to seek for love, but merely to seek and find all the barriers within yourself that you have built against it.’ Rumi was not speaking sentimentally. He was speaking with the precision of a surgeon and the tenderness of a parent. The barriers are real. They were built for reasons — to protect you from pain, from disappointment, from the particular losses and betrayals that every human life contains. They did their job. But they have long since stopped serving you. And the work now is not to find something outside yourself that will finally make life feel complete. The work is to dismantle, carefully and courageously, what you built in fear, so that what you are can finally breathe.

Love as Remembrance: The Way Back

We frequently mistake love for need. We say ‘I love you’ when what we mean is ‘I need you,’ or ‘I am afraid of losing you.’ But love is not possession. It does not cling. It does not grasp. Love allows. Love is not dependent on agreement, compliance, or behavior. It does not demand loyalty as proof. It does not keep score. True love is a way of seeing — a quiet, deliberate recognition of the sacred in another being, even when that person cannot see it in themselves.

The ego can imitate love. It can borrow its language, adopt its gestures, even perform its rituals. But ego cannot sustain love. Ego loves conditionally, in the grammar of transaction: I will if you will. I will stay if you behave. I will care as long as I am rewarded. Real love requires something the ego fears: surrender. The willingness to release control. To drop self-importance. To loosen the need to be right. This is why love can feel threatening. It asks us to step out of our defenses and into uncertainty.

When we resist, love does not retaliate. It does not punish. It does not withdraw in anger. Love waits. It is patient enough to outlast every wall we build. It does not force entry — it remains present until we are ready.

Relationship, then, becomes the great classroom of love. It is in our closest bonds — intimate partnerships, friendships, family — that we encounter both our highest capacity for tenderness and our deepest reflex for fear. A healthy partnership is not two incomplete people seeking rescue. It is two whole beings choosing to create something larger — a third presence, the relationship itself. That relationship must be fed, tended, and honored.

Those who have learned this lesson carry a particular gentleness. A humility born not of weakness, but of understanding. They know how fragile life is. In their presence, others feel safe enough to lower their armor. That safety is love made visible.

Not everything that calls itself love deserves the name. Possessiveness, jealousy, manipulation — these are counterfeits. They wear the mask of affection but are rooted in fear. When trust is broken, the heart recoils instinctively. And yet, paradoxically, heartbreak becomes a teacher. It shows us where we placed our worth outside ourselves, where we confused another’s attention for our own inner source of value. Love does not abandon us in those moments. It calls us back. It whispers: You are whole already. Stop asking to be completed.

The great teachers across cultures and centuries have always known this. Love your enemy. Have compassion for all beings. Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. Different words, same recognition: there is no other. The division between me and you, us and them, is a construction of the mind. The heart does not recognize it.

The Courage to Begin

So before we talk about love, maybe we should understand how far we have removed ourselves from the honesty of living through it. Because if we lived through love — genuinely, consistently, courageously — there would be no war in the Middle East. There would be no war in Ukraine. There would have been no war in Vietnam or Afghanistan or Iraq. There would be no homelessness in the United States. There would be no poverty in the wealthiest nation in human history. There would be no destruction of our environment, because we would care enough about each other to want to see each other have a quality of life.

I just do not see it. I think we can spell L-O-V-E, but we cannot live it.

And yet — and this is the part I refuse to let go of, the part that keeps me at this microphone, at this keyboard, at this work — the capacity is still there. It has never left. It cannot leave. Love is not something we earn or discover through effort or acquire through success. Love is what remains when everything false has fallen away. When the masks drop. When the striving stops.

We spend years searching for love in people, in careers, in recognition, believing it is something external, something bestowed. But love is not found in those places. It is the quiet field beneath them. The subtle vibration that connects all things. When a person awakens to this realization, they stop reaching outward and begin listening inward.

There is a current that moves through the universe — the same energy that animates a seed into a forest, a heartbeat into music, an idea into action. Call it God. Call it Tao. Call it consciousness or the pulse of life itself. It has many names, but only one essence. When we touch that current — when we act from it — we are in love.

Can love die? It can be obscured. It can be smothered beneath fear, distorted by trauma, buried beneath conditioning. But it cannot die. Love is life force itself. And life force does not disappear — it transforms. Even when the body fails, the energy that animated it does not vanish. Our cells cooperate in astonishing harmony every moment of our lives. Trillions of them communicate, repair, adapt, and sustain us without conscious effort. This cooperation is love written into biology. It is evidence that unity is not an aspiration — it is our natural state.

When we forget this, we suffer. When we believe we are isolated, separate, alone, the body contracts, the mind hardens, the heart closes. But when we remember — when we feel our connection again — healing begins. Not because something new has been added, but because something essential has been restored.

The journey of love, then, is not discovery. It is remembrance. We are not learning something foreign. We are remembering what we have always been. Beneath every layer of conditioning, beneath every fear and defense, love remains intact.

A Final Word

If every person who had enough offered a little — time, attention, compassion — we would not have homelessness as we know it. We would have far less despair, far less addiction, far fewer people disappearing into the cracks. I have seen animals sacrifice for one another without hesitation. I have seen courage that does not announce itself, gentleness that does not weaken strength, and joy that does not depend on circumstance.

Animals do not pretend. They do not posture. They do not intellectualize love. They live it. We simply have to learn how to understand their language — to harmonize with the energy that is already being shared. Your dog knows when you are depressed. It knows when your energy has collapsed inward. It knows when you are anxious, distracted, or disconnected. And when you are happy — when you are present — it feels that too. Animals live in emotional truth. That is why they are always whole when love is present.

So never take that presence for granted. Never dismiss the quiet exchanges of affection and recognition that happen every day without words. Always make a pet. Always make a friend. Always make relationship — not productivity, not achievement, not status — central to the balance of your life.

No matter where I travel in the world, I see the same truth expressed through countless cultures and conditions: love is what holds everything together. Love is what heals what medicine cannot reach. Love is what prevents harm long before intervention is required. Love gives life texture, nuance, meaning. Love determines how gently we touch. How generously we listen. How joyfully we share. How deeply we feel.

When love moves through thought, it becomes wisdom. When love moves through action, it becomes justice. When love moves through being, it becomes peace.

And in the quiet space beyond striving — beyond identity, beyond achievement, beyond fear — love simply is. The pulse beneath every heartbeat. The breath within every breath. The single song the universe has never stopped singing.

We are hypocrites. Yes. We talk about love and then go out and do the opposite. But the fact that we keep talking about it — the fact that the word still stirs something in us, still makes us reach for what we know we should be — that is the evidence that it has not died. It has only been forgotten. And anything that has been forgotten can be remembered.

When we listen for it, we remember who we are.

“Love is the only sane and satisfactory answer to the problem of human existence.”

— Erich Fromm

American Culture Opposition to Love

If Christianity gave western civilization any single lasting value it was the ethic of universalizing the golden rule of love to extend to everyone regardless of race, ethnicity, culture, religion

all ancient civilization had “a” golden rule -- the Egyptians, Babylonians, Sumerians, Greeks, Romans, Israelites, etc -- but in everyone their golden rules were not universal and were based on certain conditions that separated certain people or groups who the rule applied to and others who it did not apply to

On the other hand, the Christian golden rule was universal to extend to everyone

The first public, non profit charitable homes for widows, orphans, and the lonely elderly, the first free charitable clinics and “soup kitchens” were started by the very early Christian communities in the Roman empire, which were based on the value of “love thy neighbor” without conditions.

A classical Buddhist analogy to differentiate compassion from loving kindness:

If someone is sick, compassion is the medicine that relieves the pain.

Loving kindness is the nourishing food that strengthens them after recovery.

I would ask everyone to consider a simple, essential question. What if, before we gave our support to any corporation, service, government agency, or elected official, whether a city council member, mayor, alderman, governor, state representative, member of Congress, or anyone within the executive branch, all were required to take a different kind of oath? Not one spoken once and forgotten, but one demonstrated continually through action. An oath that says, you can trust us; we are working on your behalf; here is the proof.

At its foundation, such an oath would be rooted in something far deeper than policy. It would be grounded in loving kindness and a genuine commitment to nurture the individual, irrespective of ethnicity, politics, or culture. Every person treated equally. One nation guided not by division, but by compassion, dignity, and the enduring principles of the Golden Rule. And yet, if we are honest, we must acknowledge that we are witnessing the very opposite. We see a culture steeped in hostility, emotional violence, condemnation, gaslighting, and relentless vitriol, fueled by special interests and powerful lobbyists who shape outcomes while ordinary citizens bear the consequences. For decades, at least the past fifty years, we have turned away from what is broken, choosing not to confront it, and therefore never repairing it.

We have not corrected the course; we have reinforced it. We have, in effect, empowered the most destructive aspects of human nature, the selfish, the egotistical, the indifferent to the common good. We hand over our authority, often willingly, asking others to think and decide for us. And when those decisions fail us, we are told this is simply the way the world works. So I ask you to reflect. Have any of these realities touched your life, directly or indirectly? Because if not yet, they will. We are entering a period of profound transformation, where emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, will increasingly influence financial systems, information flow, and public discourse across platforms like Google, Facebook, YouTube, and Wikipedia. In such a landscape, those who do not conform to prevailing narratives may find themselves marginalized or silenced.

And so, with that in mind, consider carefully the following.

Institutional Practices Contrary to Love

For Profit Healthcare Systems -- When access to care depends solely on the ability to pay, people are denied treatment because of cost. Contradicts the medical ethic of caring for the vulnerable and poor.

Medical Debt Policies -- Patients driven into bankruptcy for seeking lifesaving healthcare. Suffering is transformed into a financial liability rather than a shared humanitarian value

Predatory Lending/Payday Loans -- High interest loans target poorer and desperate people and trap them in debt cycles rather respecting their humanity

Student Loans -- Getting a higher education has become a lifelong burden and exploitation by bleeding them for long term financial returns.

Bank Bailouts - the large institutions are rescued during economic crises while ordinary people face foreclosure and unemployment. Compassion for institutions now people

Incarceration Policies - punishment prioritized over rehabilitation and disproportionately affecting marginalized communities and minorities

Private Prisons -- Profit tied to incarceration rates to keep prisons full rather than restore lives and culprits well being

Military Industrial Complex - Economic dependence on war-related technologies that normalizes conflict rather than advancing peace

Drug Price Inflation - life saving drugs are priced far above production cost to favor shareholders instead of patients

Corporate Lobbying -- interests of the wealthy have more influence than the needs of the so called democratic majority of ordinary citizens

Environmental Deregulation - Allowing pollution and resource exploitation to harm people’s health, communities and future generations solely for short-term gain

Food Deserts -- Entire communities that lack access to good healthy food shows an utter neglect of basic well-being

The Gig Economy -- workers’ lack of stable security, benefits and protections shows they are simply disposable robots rather than human beings.

Housing Speculation -- Homes becoming investment assets for corporations are pricing out families and eroding communities.

Insurance Claims -- these are systems that were designed to provide security but instead avoid payouts due to the complex fine print

Surveillance Capitalism -- our personal data is harvested and monetized without people’s consent thereby reducing citizens to products

Nonprofit Industrial Complex - charitable organizations have become completely dependent on fundraising structures rather than vehicles for humanitarian transformative change

Public Schools - Inequality in public school funding perpetuates social divisions rather than support and promote equal opportunities

Healthcare tied to Employment -- Losing a job means losing access to care. Survival has become based on economic status

Immigration Enforcement - Current draconian policies that divide families are contrary to the fundamental value of human compassion

Disaster Inequality - Wealthier communities almost always recover faster from natural disasters due to access to resources that leave vulnerable and poorer populations behind.