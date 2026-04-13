Gary Null’s HEALTH EMPOWERMENT Newsletter

Gary Null’s HEALTH EMPOWERMENT Newsletter

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Bram de Jong's avatar
Bram de Jong
Apr 13

Superb summary, Gary! Thank you for your excellent presentation, yesterday!

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Tina Stolberg's avatar
Tina Stolberg
Apr 14

Yes, yes, a thousand times yes, although you left out our mistrust of the medical industrial complex thanks to the crimes committed in the name of covid.

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