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Patient Story: Alzheimer’s Disease

A patient came to my office in the Empire State Building. She could not name the building; she didn’t know where she was. She could only say that she was in New York. She went on a program using NADH [nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide] and I saw her again after six months. She said, “Well, this is your office in the Empire State Building and this is a blind and this is a window.” A couple of months later, her daughter went to visit her and she found a gold button on the floor. She asked her father to whom the button belonged and her mother, the Alzheimer’s patient, said, “That’s mine. I lost it from my jacket yesterday.” She showed a constant, significant improvement of her mental activity.

—Dr. George Birkmayer

Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive disorder marked by the gradual loss of brain cell function. It currently affects 6.9 million Americans at a cost to society of $321 billion dollars annually. By 2050, it is projected that 14 million people in the United States will have the disease. Alzheimer’s usually appears after the age of sixty, perhaps tripling in numbers of cases every ten years over age sixty-five. At age eighty-five, the incidence may be as high as 50 percent. Older people with cardiovascular disease are especially prone to Alzheimer’s disease, and women appear to have a higher risk, although this may only reflect that women have longer life spans than men.

People with Alzheimer’s suffer a gradual decline in cognitive function. It usually starts with memory loss. First, the ability to learn new material and recent short-term memory start to go. There may be some language paucity, mild impairment in drawing or puzzles, and difficulty with higher functions such as planning and problem solving. The personality starts to change, with occasional irritable outbursts and sometimes apathy. As the disease progresses, memory problems increase and the personality may become flat. Restlessness and wandering may occur. Over time, there may be no memory, no trace of former personality, and difficulty making any sense with language. In the end, people may be unable to perform basic tasks such as eating, going to the bathroom, dressing, bathing, getting up, or walking.

There is no cure for Alzheimer’s disease. Treatment is aimed at alleviating symptoms, and halting or preventing progression of the disease. Mainstream medicine emphasizes the use of medications to improve memory and thought processes, as well as other conditions that may co-occur, such as depression, anxiety, hallucinations, or delusions. The FDA has approved use of several drugs mostly for the treatment of mild to moderate symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease. Although it has not approved the use of antipsychotic medications for treating associated psychosis or agitation, due to safety concerns, these drugs are often used on an off-label basis. Recently, this has prompted warnings from a variety of sources, among them the US government’s National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH).

According to an NIMH position paper issued in 2006, “Although some atypical antipsychotic medications are modestly helpful for some patients, they are not effective for the majority of Alzheimer’s patients with psychotic symptoms.” Furthermore, it stated, “Good clinical practice requires that medical or environmental causes for Alzheimer’s related agitation and aggression be ruled out and that behavioral interventions be considered before turning to antipsychotic medications.” The NIMH also expressed concern about “significant limitations and risks” with regard to other types of drugs, such as antidepressants, anxiety medications, sedatives, and mood-stabilizers, in Alzheimer’s patients.

Fortunately, there are a variety of natural health options for people with this debilitating disease.

Dr. Philip Hodes has developed a comprehensive approach. He says to avoid or eliminate any sources of aluminum exposure: aluminum cookware, utensils, or foil; underarm deodorants; drinking water and any juices or drinks packaged in aluminum-lined cartons. Cut out those vitamins as well as bottled water packaged in bottles with aluminum across the top.

Dr. Hodes suggests a brain and body detoxification program, which should include a supervised fast. “Now don’t attempt to detoxify on your own,” he warns. “You must have holistic physicians or practitioners who are knowledgeable, competent and experienced in these practices, because if you attempt it on your own you may come up with some upsetting surprises.”

Raw juice therapy helps flush out the toxins and supplies enzymes as well as raw vitamins and minerals, Dr. Hodes says. Colonic irrigation will help clean out the colon of years of accumulated putrefaction and helps the body function properly. Drinking distilled water, at least in the beginning or for part of the treatment, is also beneficial, along with the use of herbal noncaffeinated teas.

Dr. Hodes also recommends that a practitioner of biological dentistry remove, in proper sequence, your silver-mercury dental amalgam fillings. Tom Warren, who wrote Beating Alzheimer’s, emphasized the importance of this procedure.

Bio-oxidative therapies are very effective in bringing oxygen into the brain to increase the individual’s ability to think. We live in an external environment with only 19 percent oxygen, when it should contain more, so we all suffer from oxygen insufficiency, Dr. Hodes says. Bio-oxidative therapies include hyperbaric oxygen chamber therapy, ozone therapy, and hydrogen peroxide therapy, among others. Also helpful are superoxide dismutase, dimethylglycine, organic-germanium-132, glutathione peroxidase, homozone, vitamin E, aerobic exercising, and deep breathing in a relatively pure environment, as well as the herbs ginkgo biloba and butcher’s broom.

Antioxidants are an important part of Dr. Hodes’s program. He mentions vitamin A, beta carotene, thiamine hydrochloride, riboflavin, niacinamide, pantothenic acid, pyridoxine, B12, folic acid, para-amino-benzoic acid (PABA), biotin, choline and inositol, vitamin E, vitamin C, the bioflavinoids (such as quercetin, hesperiden and pycnogenol), vitamin N, acetyl cysteine, acetyl carnitine, the sulfur-containing amino acids L-cysteine and L-methionine, and the enzymes such as coenzyme Q10, bromelain, papain, and pancreatic enzymes.

EDTA chelation therapy, performed intravenously, can be used to remove heavy toxic metals such as lead, cadmium, arsenic, nickel, copper, iron, mercury, and aluminum. A special chelating agent, desoxyferramine, works well, specifically as an aluminum-chelating agent.

Homeopathic remedies will also remove aluminum from the body and the brain, according to Dr. Hodes. “Then you have to take orthomolecular nutritional therapy, intravenously or with intramuscular shots, along with oral supplements of all the nutrients.”

Dr. Hodes credits clinical ecologists with having made a major contribution in the treatment of people with Alzheimer’s disease when they recognized the importance of fourto five-day diversified food-rotation diets. In a food-rotation diet, you eat a variety of foods and no one food more than once or twice a week—thus eliminating the food allergens to which you are generally “addicted.” The rotation diet also lightens the load on your immune system. You should also eliminate alcohol, caffeine, tobacco, sugar, and foods that are refined, processed, or filled with chemicals and artificial colorings and dyes. Replace them with natural, organically grown, pesticide-free wholesome and whole foods.

Biomagnetic and electromagnetic pulse therapies are also valuable, Dr. Hodes says. Diapulse, magnatherm, biofeedback, acupuncture, and ear acupuncture (auricular therapy) may be tried.

Dr. Hodes notes the existence of several other, less widespread approaches that are available, involving nutrient substances that increase brain function: An Israeli egg yolk lecithin substance, AL721, which was originally used to give energy and reduce cholesterol in elderly people, and was used to combat HIV and AIDS, also helps the brain. You might try Dr. Ana Aslan’s treatment called Gerovital (GH3) and live cell therapy, which are illegal in America but available in certain other countries. There is also something called super-triple-phosphatidylcholine.

“There are supplement companies which manufacture brain formulas, which are composed of various amino acids, enzymes, vitamins, minerals and herbs,” Dr. Hodes says. “Niacin, or vitamin B3, is helpful because it opens up the blood vessels and brings nutrients, blood, oxygen, and other nutrients to

the brain. Mineral baths, consisting of sodium, potassium, and magnesium, which seep into our bodies through the pores of the skin, are also helpful.”

Among Dr. Hodes’s other recommendations are herbal remedies; homeopathic remedies; developmental/behavioral optometric vision therapy for improved visualization, perception, cognition, and memory efficiency; applied kinesiology; and chiropractic and osteopathic care. Finally, he maintains: “Since the brain of an Alzheimer’s patient shrinks, we have to rehydrate it with pure water, eight to ten glasses daily. It takes about six months to compensate for the shrinkage.”

Dr. Dharma Singh Khalsa heads the Alzheimer’s Prevention Foundation in Tucson, Arizona. His “mission” for several decades has been to make the idea of preventive medicine for the brain available to health care practitioners. He is convinced that memory loss can be prevented and reversed, and his work is critical not only for healthy people, but also for those suffering all kinds of brain deterioration, including Alzheimer’s.

Dr. Khalsa’s Seven Step Program combines conventional medical practices with those of alternative medicine.

NUTRITIONAL ENHANCEMENT. “Improved nutrition, all practitioners agree, enhances cognitive function. At a bare minimum, the diet should have low fat, moderate protein, high complex carbohydrates and a low caloric intake. Adding breast of chicken, fish and nonanimal protein products such as tofu is helpful. Certain fish is especially good for the brain. These fish include salmon, tuna, trout, mackerel, and sardines.”

NUTRIENT SUPPLEMENTATION. “The B complex vitamins are essential for optimal neurological health. They are especially critical for neurotransmitter control and carbohydrate energy metabolism. Niacin itself (B3) has been shown to have memory-improving benefits. For this reason, a high-potency multiple vitamin/mineral package is included in each patient’s program in doses above the US Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA), but not in so-called ‘orthomolecular’ ranges.

“Recent dynamic research has confirmed the neuroprotective role of vitamin E. Vitamin E protects cell membranes from oxidative damage. The dose utilized in this program is 800 IU. Other antioxidants prescribed are vitamin C (3000-6000 milligrams per day) and vitamin A (25,000 IU a day). Selenium and zinc are included in the multivitamin/mineral tablet. Additional program supplements include three newer neuroactive compounds: phosphatidyl serine (PS), 300 milligrams per day; coenzyme Q10, 1000 milligrams per day; and acetyl L carnitine, 2000 milligrams to 1500 milligrams per day.”

Dr. Khalsa provides more information about these newer compounds. “PS is a negatively charged phospholipid, almost exclusively located in cell membranes. It has a series of unique physiological properties that are important to neuronal functions, including stimulation of neurotransmitter release, activation of ion transport mechanisms and increase in glucose and cyclic AMP levels in the brain. In the aging brain, a decline in these functions is associated with memory impairment and deficits in cognitive abilities. PS has been found to improve shortterm memory, mood, concentration and activities of daily living. Although initial studies utilized bovine PS, the concern over the risk of a slow viral infection prompted the search for an alternative plant source. A novel PS product made through byenzymatic conversion of soy lecithin has now been developed, and subsequent research has confirmed its positive effects in patients with memory loss.” Coenzyme Q10 has rapidly gained notice as a powerful agent. “It works as a dynamic antioxidant throughout the brain cell membrane and mitochondria, where it is involved in the production of high energy phosphate compounds,” Dr. Khalsa explains.

“Acetyl L carnitine is a superbly versatile metabolite and plays a pivotal role in facilitating energetic pathways in brain cell mitochondria. It is a source of acetyl groups for acetyl-Co-A and facilitates release of acetylcholine and other neurotransmitters and neuropeptides. ALC also has been reported to decrease cortisol levels.”

HERBS. “Ginkgo biloba is utilized at a dose of 120 milligrams per day. This dose increases microvascular circulation, scavenges free radicals, and helps improve concentration and short-term memory.”

PHARMACEUTICALS. The FDA-approved drugs for Alzheimer’s disease include Cognex, Aricept, Exelon, and Razadyne for mild to moderate

symptoms; and Namenda for moderate to severe symptoms. As mentioned earlier in this chapter, although not approved by the FDA for Alzheimer’s disease, other drugs, including antipsychotics, are being used to treat associated psychotic and behavioral symptoms. This practice has become a cause for concern by many practitioners.

HORMONE REPLACEMENT THERAPY. “Research on the effects of estrogen replacement therapy in the prevention of AD has been very exciting,” Dr. Khalsa says. “Hippocampal plasticity and nerve growth factors are apparently estrogen-sensitive. The use of either DHEA or pregnenolone, both neurospecific hormones and precursors to estrogen, makes good clinical sense, because of the lower side effect potential. Both have proved useful in this program at doses of 50 milligrams per day. An animal study demonstrated that DHEA affects excitability in the hippocampus, thereby enhancing memory function at moderate dosages. Because the optimal dose needed to facilitate the induction of neuronal plasticity in humans is not yet certain, the dosage level used was arrived at empirically.

“Another study showed that DHEA enhances acetylcholine release from hippocampal neurons in the rat brain. DHEA has been found to be consistently low in patients with AD.

“Research in animals has proved pregnenolone to be a very powerful memory enhancer. Pregnenolone was also demonstrated to improve memory in humans. More than 50 years ago, researchers at the University of Massachusetts trained 14 subjects to operate an airplane flight simulator. Subjects who received the hormone improved significantly compared with controls. A recent study has demonstrated improved memory with pregnenolone use in older people.

“The hormone melatonin at doses of .3 milligrams to 6 milligrams is given at bedtime, when indicated, to restore circadian rhythm in place of benzodiazepines, which can depress cognitive function.”

MENTAL TRAINING. Nowhere more than in the brain is the old adage, “Use it or lose it,” more appropriate. In fact, Einstein had a fairly normal brain when it came to his neurons. However, what was extremely unusual was

the structure of his brain, rich in supporting glial cells. He was the Michael Jordan of mental athletes.

We know that the risk of developing dementia decreases with the number of years of formal education. The lower the educational level, the greater the risk for Alzheimer’s. This highlights research suggesting that mental activity throughout life is neuroprotective. Based on the enriched environment work of Cotman and Diamond, Dr. Khalsa’s program includes cognitive stimulation, such as headline discussion, crossword puzzles, music, art, and group therapy. Mental training increases dendritic sprouting and enhances central nervous system plasticity.

“Stress management is crucial because chronic, unbalanced stress causes elevation of the hormone cortisol,” Dr. Khalsa says. “Cortisol has a toxic effect on the memory center of the brain and can cause memory loss. The stress management tool of meditation decreases cortisol and enhances many aspects of mental function. Massage and guided mental imagery have also recently been shown to lower cortisol levels in the blood.

“To prevent accelerated brain aging and cognitive dysfunction, it is critical to reduce the negative physiological consequences brought about by chronic stress. For this we turn to a practice that is thousands of years old and the subject of many modern scientific research studies: meditation. Besides the awake state, the sleep state and the dream state, there is the fourth state: the transcendent or meditative. In the past three decades, numerous studies have been completed by researchers exploring the far-reaching effects of transcendental meditation, a simple mental technique The relaxation response (RR) is an innate psychophysiological mechanism first demonstrated by Walter Hess, Ph.D., in 1948, a discovery for which he was awarded the Nobel Prize in physiology. Meditation has been found to decrease serum cortisol levels and promote normalization of adaptive mechanisms. Practitioners of meditation also display lower levels of lipid peroxidase, a marker of free radical production, as well as higher levels of the hormone dehydroepiandrosterone, important for optimal brain function. Elderly meditators have been shown to enjoy greater life expectancy than nonmeditators. The use of meditation as a tool for preventing memory loss, or for reversing it in its early stages, is an avenue ripe for clinical investigation.

“Pharmacological approaches to the prevention and reversal of memory loss are likely to continue to be difficult because of the presence of multiple neurotransmitter deficits and the difficulty of replacing lost transmitter function in a way that mimics normal neuronal release. For this reason, patients are instructed in the practice of yogic kriyas: specific exercises that combine breathing, finger movement, and regenerating sound currents. The practice of these kriyas serves a dual purpose: they induce the RR and stimulate the central nervous system. Kriyas have been clinically shown to create cerebral stimulation, mental relaxation, and an increased ability to focus. A PET scan has demonstrated that kriyas enhance regional cerebral blood flow, oxygen delivery and glucose utilization.”

AEROBIC CONDITIONING. “Finally, aerobic conditioning has been shown to improve some aspects of mental function by as much as 20 to 30 percent.”

Dr. Jay Lombard focuses treatment for Alzheimer’s on four areas: reducing excessive inflammation; increasing the neurotransmitter acetyl-choline, which is vital to memory; reducing antioxidant activity; and boosting the mitochondria.

To raise brain acetylcholine levels, there is a natural product called huperzene A, which blocks the enzyme that breaks down the neurotransmitter. Ginkgo biloba has been shown to be effective in retarding the progression of the disease. Vitamin E and melatonin are good antioxidants. Coenzyme Q10 or an analog of it, an amino acid called acetyl-L-carnitine, is useful for increasing mitochondrial activity. Estrogen is very effective in inhibiting beta secretinase, an enzyme that is detrimental to Alzheimer’s patients. Estrogen blocks that enzyme and therefore inhibits the production of these pathological proteins found in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients. DHEA, a natural adrenal steroid, may also be effective.

Dr. Michael Schachter tells us that some Alzheimer’s patients showing signs of senile dementia “have improved quite a bit on a program in which they received injectable B vitamins and magnesium. Some of these elderly people have difficulty absorbing vitamins and minerals simply because of long-term chronic deficiencies, so an injectable program becomes very helpful.”

He also uses disodium-magnesium EDTA chelation therapy to remove calcium from soft tissues, where it doesn’t belong, and to try to get it back into the bone, where it does belong. The chelation process, which is an intravenous treatment, helps with soft tissue decalcification, in addition to removing heavy metals.