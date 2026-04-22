According to medical herbalist Amanda McQuade Crawford, author of Herbal Remedies for Women, “there are many causes of vaginitis, which simply means an inflamed vagina. There’s not always an infection.” Many women use the term to describe a wide variety of symptoms that include irritation, burning, swelling and tenderness or discharge. The most common culprits include bacteria, yeast or parasites, and refers to a different type of vaginitis.

Globally, vaginitis is one of the most frequent gynecological conditions. Current estimates claim are 30 percent of women experience at least one episode annually, and up to 75 percent will have at least one vaginal infection during their lifetime. The three most common types are bacterial vaginosis (BV), vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and trichomoniasis. Bacterial vaginosis accounts for roughly 40–50 percent of all diagnosed cases.

When an infecting agent is not the cause of vaginitis, it might be a simple hormonal imbalance. Vaginitis can occur at any stage of a woman’s life. For example, it is quite common when a woman’s body is adjusting to a lower estrogen levels during and after menopause. Vaginitis can be aggravated by stress, nutritional imbalance, a foreign object such as a diaphragm or a tampon, and problems that originate in the vulva, which can lead to a vaginal irritation.

Crawford’s description is relevant: “Vaginitis is not a punishment. It is the body’s way of signaling an irritation of the most tender gateway to the interior that leads all the way up to our heart, and of our relationship to the person we love and let into our body.” Today, clinicians view vaginitis as both a physical and emotional condition because it can also be related to emotional and environmental stresses, hormonal changes, unhealthy dietary habits and nutritional imbalances, foreign objects such as a diaphragm or tampon, and the vaginal microbiome.

While infection is usually the predominant cause, modern medicine recognizes several other contributors. Disturbances and imbalances in the vaginal microbiome, such as a sharp decline in the protective Lactobacillus bacterial species, can be a primary cause for both bacterial vaginosis and yeast infections. Antibiotic use, hormonal fluctuations (menstruation, menopause, pregnancy), sexual activity, contraceptive devices, pH imbalances, and poor glycemic control in diabetes can each contribute to an unhealthy environment where harmful microbes can proliferate.

When vaginitis occurs without any identifiable infection, then it might be due to atrophic vaginitis (due to low estrogen after menopause), environmental chemical irritation or stress-related immune changes.

Symptoms

One the most common indicators of vaginitis and vaginosis is a discharge. The different discharge types and colors can help determine the necessary approach for treatment. If the discharge is clear and has a normal smell, it may be due to ovulation and, therefore, does not require treatment. If the color is a milky white with a creamy texture, but smells normal, this too may be a sign of ovulation or related hormonal changes. A discharge that is white but sticky could be a postovulation effect or due to birth control pills, which can thicken mucus. Brown and watery or sticky discharges with a normal odor may just be menstrual spotting; however, seeing a gynecologist may be wise in the event of it being a sign of polyps, fibroids or a more serious hormonal imbalance.

When the discharge is watery and white with a buttermilk-like quality, and smells fishy or foul, then there may very likely be bacterial infection, especially if it is accompanied by other symptoms such as itching or a fever. The pathogenic agent could be Gardnerella and another anaerobe. Treatment will be necessary to prevent further complications and STI risks. Sometimes the discharge is white and curd-like, and smells a bit like beer or rising bread dough with a yeasty smell. These are signs of a yeast infection, which requires an antifungal remedy to halt overgrowth.

A yellow and frothy discharge with a very foul odor, accompanied by itchiness, is characteristic of a Trichomonas infection. If left untreated, this parasite can lead cervicitis. Trichomonas infections also create an environment ideal for other pathogens. Crawford gives particular warnings about yellow-green discharges with heavy, thick mucous. These discharges are often accompanied by other symptoms, such as abdominal cramps or pains, intense discomfort, painful urination and a fever. It could be evidence of pelvic inflammatory disease (PID) or possibly gonorrhea. Even if there is no discharge, it could still be gonorrhea if the other symptoms are present. This requires a diagnosis with a NAAT test, wet mount microscopy, pH checks, or cultures for an accurate confirmation.

Modern diagnostics now use vaginal swabs combined with DNA-based tests that can more accurately detect multiple pathogens in a single sample and reduce the changes of a misdiagnosis.

Natural Therapy

For persistent infections, modern integrative medicine recommends a combination of herbal therapy with evidence-based treatments such as topical probiotics or lactic acid gels that can restore healthy vaginal flora. However, nutrition remains crucial; limiting refined sugars and eating a diet rich in whole foods will support the immune system and preserve a healthy vaginal microbiome.

Gentle, natural treatments may complement medical care for mild cases. Anti-inflammatory and soothing herbs such as calendula and plantain (Plantago major) can reduce irritation. In laboratory studies, licorice root (Glycyrrhiza glabra) has been shown to possess mild antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory effects that target vaginal infections. Crawford also recommends combining these herbs as teas or tinctures, noting that “astringent herbs help the tissues heal themselves.”

Vaginal Yeast Infections

Candida albicans is the leading cause of vaginal yeast infections or vulvovaginal candidiasis. More recently non-albicans species such as C. glabrata are becoming more common. Candida is an opportunistic pathogen because it can harmlessly colonize the human digestive tract, mouth, skin, and genitourinary tract. Studies estimate that about 75 percent of women will experience at least one yeast infection, and 40–45 percent will have multiple episodes.

Researchers have identified several causal factors that increase a woman’s susceptibility to fungal infections. These include diabetes, repeated use of antibiotics, high estrogen levels from oral contraceptives or hormone therapy, a weakened immune system from an illness or medications, and the use of contraceptive devices such as diaphragms or intrauterine devices. Each of these influences the delicate microbial balance of the vaginal environment and enable an otherwise harmless Candida yeast to multiply more easily.

Nurse practitioner Carol Dalton explains, “Many of these organisms live normally within the vagina. When they’re in balance, they cause no problems. But when they get out of hand, after antibiotics, stress, or hormonal shifts, they can lead to itching, redness, and discharge.”

Medical science acknowledges that the gut and vaginal microbiomes play a major role in preserving microflora diversity and to protect against yeast infections and their recurrence. According to the late Dr. William Crook, author of The Yeast Connection and Women, women are most susceptible to yeast infections because of their anatomy. The vaginal and urinary openings are close together; a woman’s short urethra makes it easier for microbes to enter and thrive in the warm and moist tissues of the genital area. Crook warned that antibiotic overuse disturbs the body’s healthy bacteria, which normally keep yeast under control; this environmental imbalance can then lead to symptoms not only in the vagina but throughout the body.

Today, diagnosis has become increasingly more precise. Clinicians use microscopy, pH testing, culturing and molecular assays to distinguish between BV, yeast, parasites and mixed infections. Women are encouraged to avoid elf-diagnosis because of overlapping symptoms due to multiple pathogens.

Recurrent infections, which mean four or more infections per year, may reflect other underlying conditions such as diabetes, hormonal contraceptives, unhealthy foods or immune suppression. In addition, chronic stress is now recognized as another factor that can alter immune response and disrupt the microbiome’s balance thereby increasing infection susceptibility.

Symptoms

The classic signs of a vaginal yeast infection are unmistakable. The most common symptoms include persistent itching, redness, irritation and a thick white discharge resembling cottage cheese. Some women also experience pain during urination or sexual intercourse. However, symptoms of yeast infections are not always obvious. For that reason, a proper medical diagnosis by a professional healthcare provider is recommended.

Although many women relieve their symptoms with over-the-counter antifungal treatments or natural remedies, holistic gynecologist Dr. Marjorie Ordene says that true healing requires women to address the whole person rather than just the local infection. “Often the vaginal itching will be the reason a woman seeks care,” she explains, “but unless the whole person is treated, the yeast is bound to recur.”

Dr. Ordene describes what she calls a broader “yeast syndrome,” in which chronic yeast overgrowth can produce symptoms beyond the reproductive tract. These can include fatigue, brain fog, headaches, joint pain, depression, and heightened chemical and food sensitivities. Some women also experience digestive disturbances such as gas, bloating and irregular bowel movements, or even respiratory issues like sinus problems or chronic coughs.

Despite vaginal yeast infections seemingly understood as a localized problem, they often reflect a larger imbalance in the body’s ecosystem. Restoring that balance through healthy diet and immune support is the beginning of a natural approach to prevent and treat yeast infections.

Systemic Candida Infection

Although Candida species are normal residents in the human gastrointestinal and genitourinary tracts, they can sometimes cause invasive or systemic infections. These deep-seated fungal infections typically occur in individuals with compromised immune defenses or with other comorbidities. For example, critically ill women taking longer regimens of antibiotics, chemotherapy or radiation are more susceptible to normal yeast colonies becoming systemic. If left untreated, candida can enter the bloodstream and result in life-threatening candidemia. Once the fungus enters the blood, it is capable of reaching any organ, including the vaginal tract.

Because the clinical symptoms of systemic Candida infections are often nonspecific and can resemble bacterial sepsis, diagnosis is challenging. Fortunately, recent diagnostic advancements such as PCR-based panels, T2 Candida assays and next-generation sequencing, can identify Candida directly from blood in under two hours.

Nevertheless, managing systemic Candida infections requires immediate antifungal therapy. Echinocandin drugs, such as caspofungin, micafungin or anidulafungin, are the standard once the species has been identified.

Natural Therapy

Nutritionist Gracia Perlstein tells women that simple daily habits can make a huge difference in the prevention of vaginal infections. Yeast favors moisture, therefore, wearing undergarments with a cotton crotch allows air to circulate and keeps the vaginal area dry. For the same reason, avoid pantyhose or tight-fitting clothing. Commercial feminine sprays, powders and douches can cause irritation and disrupt the vagina’s natural flora. Besides, there are much better options for normal hygiene. Finally, stress management is essential; chronic stress weakens the immune system and makes infections more likely. Taking regular walks and allowing time for relaxation will restore your body’s natural immunity.

Ultimately, women should adhere to holistic gynecologist Dr. Marjorie Ordene’s advice “The key is to treat the whole woman, not just the local infection. Unless the deeper imbalance is addressed, yeast will recur.”

Diet

Diet is crucial for controlling Candida overgrowth. Diets high in refined carbohydrates such as white bread and sugary sweets and fluids increases yeast growth and promotes inflammation. Higher sugar intake is directly associated with vulvovaginal candidiasis and recurrent infections Laboratory studies confirm that excess glucose not only enhances Candida growth but also reduces the body’s immune response. Sugar will also counteract antifungal drugs’ effectiveness. Maintaining a balanced diet rich in fresh vegetables, legumes, lean proteins and whole grains hinders yeast.

Many women notice that when they avoid sugar and yeast-containing foods for several weeks, symptoms such as bloating, itching, swollenness, irritability and fatigue improve noticeably or disappear altogether. The two key principles of this diet are to avoid sugar and avoid foods that contain yeasts or molds. A classic experiment at St. Jude Hospital found that animals fed a high-sugar diet developed 200 times more yeast than those on a sugar-free diet. Check food labels carefully in order to avoid added sugars, corn syrup, maltose, artificial sweeteners and high-lactose dairy. Foods made with yeast, vinegar, alcohol or fermented ingredients can also trigger yeast recurrence and should be limited.

Probiotics are one of the best-studied and most effective defenses against recurrent vaginal yeast infections. To reduce recurrence, recent clinical studies have shown the benefits of probiotic Lactobacillus strains, especially L. crispatus and L. rhamnosus, either as food or supplements. Clinical research shows that daily probiotic supplementation can reduce yeast overgrowth by up to 45 percent within one to three months. In one controlled study, yogurt enriched with lactobacillus significantly reduced vaginal yeast counts and discharge. In addition, probiotics are highly recommended after using antibiotics in order to reestablish normal flora in the vagina and intestines.

Herbal Remedies

Boric Acid suppositories are a safe and effective option for recurrent or drug-resistant yeast infections. They work by creating a mildly acidic vaginal environment that inhibits Candida from reproducing. Clinical reviews confirm boric acid’s effectiveness even against non-albicans species that are resistant to standard antifungal medications.

Cannabidiol (CBD) has recently emerged as a promising antifungal, especially against drug-resistant strains. CBD tackles yeast biofilms topically. It has also been shown to down regulate the virulence Candida’s genes to weaken its grip on vaginal cells. One study showed oral CBD inhibited C. albicans biofilms by 87 percent at low doses by targeting the yeast’s resistance genes. In vitro studies reveal that CBD inhibits Candida biofilm formation and disrupts fungal metabolism through oxidative stress pathways. New topical formulations can provide comfort while healing inflamed vaginal tissue.

Curcumin is becoming more recognized as an impressive antifungal and anti-inflammatory medicinal herb. In clinical studies, a 10 percent curcumin vaginal cream achieved cure rates comparable to the drug clotrimazole, in addition to reducing itching and vaginal discharge. Curcumin works by disrupting Candida’s cell membrane and inhibiting its ability to synthesize ergosterol which is necessary for its survival.

Garlic contains the sulfur compound allicin that can inhibit Candida biofilms. Studies show that garlic extracts disrupt the yeast’s membranes and reduce overgrowth. In clinical trials, garlic-based topical creams were as effective as creams containing clotrimazole to relieve vaginal itching and discharge.

Goldenseal contains the active compound berberine, which is well known for its antimicrobial effects. Studies demonstrate that berberine inhibits Candida growth and works synergistically with antifungal medications such as fluconazole. It acts by disrupting yeast’s ability to adhere to host cells thereby reducing the likelihood of an infection.

Lactoferrin is a natural protein in milk, colostrum and saliva with strong antifungal and immune-supporting properties. It works by binding iron, which yeast requires in order to survive, and starves Candida cells of this essential nutrient. Studies show that lactoferrin not only inhibits yeast growth but also supports the effectiveness of antifungal medications.

Resveratrol possesses antifungal and anti-inflammatory properties. In particular, laboratory studies show it can inhibits Candida albicans growth and prevents its transformation into its more invasive form. In recent experiments, resveratrol suppressed Candida biofilm formation and as an adjunct therapy enhanced conventional antifungal drugs’ efficacy.

Royal Jelly and Propolis are bee-derived substances with natural antifungal properties. In a 2025 randomized clinical trial, 1000 mg royal jelly capsules achieved results comparable to clotrimazole in relieving itching, swelling, burning sensations and vaginal discharge. Propolis gels, such as EPP-AF, can reduce Candida albicans growth by over 40 percent without irritation. .

Tea Tree Oil is one of the most recognized natural antifungal agents for women’s health. Research shows it effectively disrupts Candida cell membranes and inhibits its replication. Tea tree oil is even effective against drug-resistant strains. However, it should not be taken orally; rather, use a diluted solutions of several drops topically, or add it to a sitz bath to soothe irritation and reduce yeast load.

Virgin Coconut Oil contains lauric and caprylic acids that are able to inhibit Candida growth and soothe vaginal irritation. The oil can be applied topically to the vulva or used as a mild vaginal suppository. A study on coconut oil-based suppositories showed 92 percent cure rates for vulvovaginal candidiasis; coconut oil also outperformed the drug clotrimazole in incidences of recurrence. Another more recent trial observed that cold-pressed coconut oil halted C. albicans proliferation by 78 percent in 48 hours.

Sitz Baths for Vaginal Candida

Sitz baths offer gentle and localized relief from itching, burning, redness, irritation and discharge during yeast infections. They can also advance recovery by delivering natural antifungal agents directly to the vaginal tissues. A simple sitz bath involves sitting in warm (not hot) water up to hip level for 10–15 minutes once or twice daily. Adding natural antifungal herbs or minerals will also increase is therapeutic benefit. Adding some baking soda can neutralize pH to starve yeast. Two tablespoons in a sitz bath cleared symptoms in 70 percent of women.

Thyme and rosemary contain thymol and carvacrol effectively blocks candida reproduction; one study showed that a thyme-rosemary sitz bath reduced fungal load by 62 percent after one week along with 80 percent reporting itch relief. Acacia nilotica pods will offer very robust antifungal effects. Acacia sitz bath plus pessary has been shown to improve discharge and women’s quality of life in 85 percent of cases.

Other common options include calendula, which soothes inflammation and promotes healing. Chamomile has anti-inflammatory and antifungal properties. Magnesium sulfate or Epsom salt will help reduce swelling and draw out toxins. In addition, adding a few drops of tea tree oil and/or goldenseal extract will work to inhibit Candida growth. These natural baths can complement topical or oral treatments to provide additional soothing comfort and accelerate healing for women seeking non-pharmaceutical options.

Trichomoniasis

Among the vaginal infections that affect women worldwide is Trichomonas vaginalis. It is caused by a tiny single-celled parasite and is transmitted primarily through sexual contact. The World Health Organization estimates that over 156 million new cases of trichomoniasis occur every year; women are affected at roughly twice the rate of men. In the United States, the CDC estimates more than 2 million women are infected annually although many cases go undiagnosed due to mild conditions.

As herbalist Amanda McQuade Crawford explains, “Trichomonas is a parasite, not a virus or a bacterium, and it should not be confused with trichinosis, which is a worm infestation from undercooked pork.” The parasite thrives in warm, moist environments like the vagina or urethra. Although it cannot survive long outside the human body, it can remain dormant in the tissues for long periods of time. Without proper treatment, an infection can persist for months or even years.

Trichomoniasis usually spreads through unprotected vaginal intercourse. The parasite passes easily from one partner to another. Because can live silently in the man’s urethra or prostate gland, women are frequently reinfected if their partners go untreated. The parasite adheres to the vagina’s epithelial cells and releases enzymes and toxins that inflame and irritate the vagina tissue. Most concerning, trichomonas infection don’t only produces unpleasant symptoms but can also increase a woman’s risk of acquiring other sexually transmitted infections, including HIV.

Besides unsafe sexual activity, poor vaginal pH balance and overuse of antibiotic use will also increase susceptibility to infection. Herbalist Crawford emphasizes that prevention involves “eliminating risk factors, particularly unsafe sex, and working to strengthen the body’s natural immune defenses.” Modern research supports this view. Women with stronger vaginal lactobacillus populations and a balanced vaginal microbiome are less likely to become infected.

If left untreated, trichomonas infections can lead to pelvic inflammatory disease (PID), which is a scarring of the reproductive tract. Untreated PID increases the risk of infertility. Pregnant women with untreated infections are more likely to experience premature rupture of membranes, preterm birth, low birth weight infants or even miscarriage.

For these reasons, even women who prefer natural therapies are strongly encouraged to seek testing and medical consultation. Herbal remedies can be highly supportive, but professional guidance ensures that the infection is fully eradicated and does not linger in hidden tissue reservoirs such as the urethra or vaginal glands.

Symptoms

Trichomoniasis symptoms often resemble yeast infections or bacterial vaginosis. Consequently, it is difficult to diagnosis without professional testing. Typical signs include vaginal itching, burning, swelling, and a frothy yellow-green discharge with a characteristic odor. Some women also report pain during urination or intercourse and a persistent feeling of vaginal irritation. As Crawford notes, “The discharge of trichomonas infections is often more irritating and pungent than that of other vaginal infections.”

In more advanced cases, women might experience fatigue, low-grade fever, cramping or lower abdominal pain. Modern molecular tests such as nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs) can detect the parasite with over 95 percent accuracy in just a few hours.

Conventional Treatment

Trichomonas infections are conventionally treated with nitromidazole antibiotics because these are the only effective pharmacological options available. According to the CDC guidelines, women should be prescribed a multidose regimen of metronidazole (Flagyl) twice a day for 7 days. Abstinence from sex is recommended until the infection is cleared. Although these antibiotics have a high cure rate, drug-resistance has been appearing, which is raising health concerns.

Natural Therapies

The theory being a holistic treatment against trichomonas is to eliminate the parasite while strengthening the immune system and restoring balance to the vaginal microflora. Herbalist Amanda McQuade Crawford explains, “We try to eliminate the parasite by optimizing natural immune defenses and work on preventing recurrence at the same time.”

Diet

Holistic nutritional strategies recommend reducing sugar and refined carbohydrates in order to starve the parasite from proliferating and to restore a healthy vaginal environment. High-sugar diets alter vaginal pH and weaken immune response; on the other hand, nutrient-rich foods like leafy greens and high-fiber grains will help the body eliminate toxins. During an infection, it is wise to avoid oranges and other citrus fruits because they can create an alkaline environment that favors the parasite’s survival. Instead, include acidifying foods like cranberries to help maintain a less hospitable vaginal pH. Vitamins C and D, beta-carotene and zinc can strengthen vagina’s mucosal immunity to improve its resistance to infection. In deed, zinc has been shown to strengthen immune cells that are involved in clearing pathogens. Vitamin C has been shown to reduce vaginal infections by promoting antioxidant balance and to repair the epithelial tissue.

Finally, incorporate phytochemical-rich foods like pomegranates, garlic, black tea, green tea and papaya into your regular daily diet. Lab studies show these foods have inhibitory effects on trichomonas. Also include probiotic-rich items such as yogurt or kefir with live cultures to regenerate healthy vaginal bacteria. But most important, focus on a balanced, anti-inflammatory diet with vegetables, legumes, whole grains, lean proteins and antioxidant-rich produce to strengthen your immune system during treatment.

Nutrients

Black Cumin Extract (Nigella sativa) contains thymoquinone, which provides antiparasitic relief and has been shown to equal metronidazole antibiotics in reducing symptoms such as itching and discharge. It can be applied as a vaginal cream or oil. An in vitro study found that a 2 mg/mL extract dilution killed 95 percent of the parasites after 24 hours. Use a 1-2 percent solution of diluted seed oil externally or as a suppository.

Garlic has strong antiparasitic effects against trichomonas growth and adhesion, as well as its transportation throughout the vaginal tract. An early study compared metronidazole and garlic tablets finding the garlic formulation highly effective against T. vaginalis. When combined with curcumin, garlic was shown to enhance antiparasitic action on T. vaginalis. It is best to consume garlic raw or use as a supplement.

Myrrh is a resinous herb that can provide antiparasitic relief by reducing discharge when applied topically as a vaginal suppository or douche. In a one clinical trial, women taking myrrh capsules daily cleared infections in 80 percent of cases comparable to the antibiotic metronidazole. Another study confirmed myrrh’s broad antimicrobial action without any side effects. Small amounts of powdered myrrh can also be mixed in coconut oil for a soothing vagina cream.

Quercetin has flavonoids that have been shown to inhibit the trichomonas parasite and inhibit cell adhesion. Compared to curcumin, a 2022 study investigating quercetin nano-niosomes showed it had a potent efficacy against T. vaginalis after 24 hours. Another investigation confirmed quercetin’s antiparasitic effects to reduce T. vaginalis trophozoites.

Rose Oil used as an infused cream can provide anti-Trichomonas and anti-inflammatory benefits. It will ease burning and advance wound healing in the vaginal area. A 2021 study found rose oil, in concentrations of 1 percent, inhibited the parasite’s motility; it was also found effective as a topical for uterine infections. Alternatively 1-2 drops in a base oil can be added to sitz baths.

Zinc Sulfate acts as a gentle douche to inhibit T. vaginalis growth and alleviate symptoms in stubborn cases. It will acidify the vagina to disrupt the parasite’s activity. One percent zinc sulfate douches were effective in 90 percent of drug-resistant women and reduced infection recurrences. Try dissolving 1 teaspoon in 1 liter warm water for a once-daily douche, however, limit it to 3-5 days.

Sitz Baths for Trichomoniasis

Crawford sometimes incorporates herbal douches or washes for short-term symptom relief. Gentle douches can soothe inflammation and restore comfort.

If you can find it guava leaf tea is a highly effective remedy for trichomonas-related discharge. First boil the leaves and then add to the bath water for its anti-parasitic benefits. Tea tree oil is not only effective for yeast infections but also to inhibit trichomonas. Dilute 1-2 drops in the bath but avoid skin irritation.

Adding apple cider vinegar, approximately 1/2 cup to the bath is an old traditional recipe to acidify the vaginal area and disrupt the parasite’s survival. Use raw, unfiltered for apple cider vinegar for the best results. Other herbs that have been less studied specifically for anti-trichomonas activity that may also be added to baths are chamomile, thyme, rosemary and calendula flowers.

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