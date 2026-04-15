War Without Accountability (Video)

Silence is often mistaken for peace, but it is more often the residue of fear, fatigue, and betrayal. A society does not lose its moral compass all at once—it misplaces it quietly, one withheld voice at a time. When conscience is deferred long enough, it does not disappear—it reemerges as rage, spectacle, or collapse. The work of a healthy culture begins when ordinary people remember that their voice still matters.

Gary Null, PhD.