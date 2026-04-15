Gary Null’s HEALTH EMPOWERMENT Newsletter

Gary Null’s HEALTH EMPOWERMENT Newsletter

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War Without Accountability (Video)

The Misdirected Expression of Sublimated Rage
Gary Null's avatar
Gary Null
Apr 15, 2026

Silence is often mistaken for peace, but it is more often the residue of fear, fatigue, and betrayal. A society does not lose its moral compass all at once—it misplaces it quietly, one withheld voice at a time. When conscience is deferred long enough, it does not disappear—it reemerges as rage, spectacle, or collapse. The work of a healthy culture begins when ordinary people remember that their voice still matters.
Gary Null, PhD.

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