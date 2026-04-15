Silence is often mistaken for peace, but it is more often the residue of fear, fatigue, and betrayal. A society does not lose its moral compass all at once—it misplaces it quietly, one withheld voice at a time. When conscience is deferred long enough, it does not disappear—it reemerges as rage, spectacle, or collapse. The work of a healthy culture begins when ordinary people remember that their voice still matters.
Gary Null, PhD.
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War Without Accountability (Video)
The Misdirected Expression of Sublimated Rage
Apr 15, 2026
Silence is often mistaken for peace, but it is more often the residue of fear, fatigue, and betrayal. A society does not lose its moral compass all at once—it misplaces it quietly, one withheld voice at a time. When conscience is deferred long enough, it does not disappear—it reemerges as rage, spectacle, or collapse. The work of a healthy culture begins when ordinary people remember that their voice still matters.
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