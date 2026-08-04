The Manufacture of Celebrity

If we look back over the last twenty to thirty years, we begin to see the development and continuation of several factors that we believe we have no control over. Among them are the widening disparity of wealth and the ever more prevalent need of individuals to become “successful” — success as commemorated in a person’s power, wealth, and celebrity status. A person gets their name in the newspaper in a good way. They are put on the cover of Forbes or Fortune for their business triumphs. Or a Hollywood celebrity, a television personality, a recording artist, a ballerina suddenly arrives at the top of their field, and as a result they are acknowledged. And the more acknowledgment they receive, the greater the emphasis that they are the one. If you wanted to go to a movie, you went to see someone you liked — a Cary Grant, who had that universal “it” magnetism. Others had it in different professions. There were singers with long careers because we liked not only their music but them — Nat King Cole, Ella Fitzgerald, Barbra Streisand.

Then we shifted. These individuals, before anyone used the word “influencer,” influenced us. They were the ones selling us the milk we should drink, the television we should buy, the bed we should sleep in. Part of us asked a basic question: because a man is a successful baseball player, or won hockey’s Stanley Cup, why should I accept that he knows something about a product that I don’t? But because of his celebrity status, I was supposed to trust him. The media moguls understood what the Canadian communication theorist Marshall McLuhan meant when he said the medium is the message. We were simply product, being programmed to buy their product — and if that product was a political philosophy, communism, socialism, capitalism, Democrat, Republican, conservative, liberal, all of these were sold to us, programmed into us, through our institutions: educational institutions, colleges, corporations, where your loyalty was to the institution.

So you got up every morning and went through your rituals, but the whole point of the day was to go to work. It didn’t matter whether you liked the job or the people. You were given a paycheck that allowed you a certain standard of living, which meant you were a good person, a good citizen — providing a safe environment, food on the table, a roof overhead, nice clothes, access to public schools. And hence, culturally, ethnically, politically, you became the good soldier without thinking about any of the consequences.

The Brief Awakening

Beginning in the 1960s a movement arose to fight corruption, authoritarianism, government overreach, and corporate greed. It was small, but it was vital. Occasionally the truth broke through — as in the Church Committee hearings of the mid-1970s, when the director of the CIA was forced to admit that the agency maintained paid relationships with journalists and media organizations, hundreds of them by the accounts of investigative reporters who followed the story. The media wasn’t determining what the news was, how accurate it was, how honest the balance was. The news was what they told you it was. And who were we? We didn’t have the resources to go out and find the truth ourselves. So corporate America did anything it wanted, and it consolidated into monopolies. The competition was leaving.

At the same time, the independence of the person was growing — especially through the women’s movement, which was liberating women to be everything they could possibly be, breaking through the ceilings. For progressive people that was a very positive thing, because women were becoming pillars of authority in field after field. They began to move into education as more women left the home, and from education into industry, and there, as talented as they were, they could express that talent in a positive way.

What does any of that have to do with today? Almost nothing is on anyone’s radar: the war in Iraq, the war in Ukraine, the trade confrontation with China and the BRICS nations — which now rival and by some measures exceed the United States and the European Union in gross domestic product, manufacturing, and innovation — and the benefits and threats of artificial intelligence. We were told AI would handle all of our problems. It would make surgery perfect so there would be no physician errors. It would make education easier, helping every student understand their classes and their work. It would bring down the cost of manufacturing so we could afford the products we need, a toaster or a car, and do it with less pollution. It would design genetically engineered drugs to protect our bodies from infection — viral, bacterial, fungal, parasitic. All good. And those who believed in all of this also believed they had done a good job of being good citizens, doing good work. Now, they were told, just retire.

And then everything turned out to be its opposite.

Thirty Years of Stupid

Thirty years of stupid, and everyone was caught up in it to some degree. Weapons of mass destruction — we had to go into Iraq to save its people for democracy and freedom. We left behind a death toll that credible surveys placed in the hundreds of thousands and by some estimates as high as a million, polluted the country with depleted uranium, and drove millions of Iraqis into exile in other countries. Everywhere we look, we never turn around years later and ask: what was the outcome? And when we finally do, we find that nearly every promise we make becomes its opposite.

How did so many people become that stupid at every level of government, in every place in the world, all simultaneously, over the last thirty to forty years? How do we have people who have no idea why they were born or what their purpose is? They languish. Many carry a sense of entitlement, depending on the culture they were raised in — the trust-fund baby, the professional class. Add the professional class to the millionaire class and you are dealing with some seventy million people. And how much time does any individual spend studying life — philosophy, human behavior, history — to ask what lessons we can learn so we don’t fall victim to the same traps? None of it is being done. When we finally hit bottom and are told to attend a self-empowerment seminar run by one of these spiritual materialists who care only about their own fame and money, we are fed sweet words that make us feel better in the moment and are never applied. That too is part of the problem. It is the opium of the clueless mindset.

The Influencer and the Philosopher

Consider one influencer with a podcast who recently delivered a long discussion of why so many Americans are disconnected from the things that make life important — not income, not social status, not likes and followers, but sharing love, having real purpose, working together, supporting the family. She built her case on the great German philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer, who lived from 1788 to 1860 and whose most read work, The World as Will and Representation, described what he called the will to live. He believed that at its core every human being spends life striving for existence and reproduction. Yes, love is important, he taught, but there is also an existential anguish, because everything we love will sooner or later die. You love in the early part of life — the joy, the sense of uniqueness, coming into your role as a woman or a man — and then come the responsibilities that cement the relationships that held human civilization together, so that we did not have absolute anarchy. Underlying it all were primary principles, and one of them was trust.

The woman makes a very good presentation. She is articulate; her voice is soft and convincing. But we have to stop and ask why her advice, and Schopenhauer’s insights, cannot simply be applied today. Because everything at the foundational level has shifted. The nuclear family is gone. The child who worked on the farm doesn’t want the farm, doesn’t want a family, doesn’t want the debt, doesn’t want to watch a legacy disappear because the bills couldn’t be paid — the family took all the risks and frequently received little to no reward.

If this were the 1850s, I would say Schopenhauer had it right. You must have a relationship based on trust. You knew the roles you were to play and therefore respected each other as equals. If one person worked and earned the money, the other was equally empowered, raising the children, managing the household, carrying the family’s social commitments — the ambassador of the family to the larger community. Each contributed something the other respected. It wasn’t slavery; it was survival with quality of life, the best they could make of it. Today it is survival of the fittest. I can do it on my own. I’m a corporate leader, high salary, bonuses, designer clothes. What’s missing in my life is a child — but I want the child after forty, and I don’t need a man, because I consider men toxic and I’ve taken men’s places. And when I have the child I won’t have time for the child, so I’ll hire nannies, and counselors when they get sick and angry; because I’m not there, I’ll hire therapists when they can’t stay focused on what I need them to be for my legacy. Then we’ll get a fashionable diagnosis of ADHD and put them on Ritalin — some families now almost regretting their child hasn’t been given it, since all the other children are on it.

And let us remember: the freedoms women enjoy today were not established by Schopenhauer, or by podcast philosophy, but by people today’s youth have never heard of — the suffragists. Elizabeth Cady Stanton, co-organizer of the Seneca Falls Convention of 1848, who wrote the Declaration of Sentiments demanding equal rights. Lucretia Mott, a leading abolitionist. Susan B. Anthony, the great organizer of the National Woman Suffrage Association. Ida B. Wells, the famous and highly respected African American journalist. Matilda Joslyn Gage, whose political writings shaped the movement. Alice Paul, leader of the National Woman’s Party, among the first women to picket the White House, whose voice members of Congress respected and who drove the campaign that produced the 19th Amendment, ratified in 1920, granting women the right to vote. Every woman should remember her.

The Decent Majority and the Celebrated Extreme

What we are not saying anywhere is that the vast majority of people — with all the influences, all the distractions, all the addictive behaviors — still live within the social contract. Probably sixty to seventy percent of the American population are simply well-intentioned, good-natured people who carry the remnants and subtle influences of what it was like to be part of a family unit, a community, a social contract in which we agreed not to steal from one another, not to exploit people. We shared the hedonic principle of pleasure — but pleasure in the meaningfulness of life: a beautiful sunset, holding hands as we walk with our loved ones, the joy of watching people move through the cycles of aging, knowing we did the best we could as parents to guide and protect them. These people still bear the burden of morality, ethics, decency, manners, caring for the environment and everyone in it — not just their own group. They hold universal truths that have been the foundation of civility and cooperation across multiple millennia. Their voice is never heard. Their advice is never sought.

Instead we pay attention to the extremes — the small element, and we must emphasize small element, that uses religious belief or ethnic grievance against other people; that claims the right to be a gangbanger, to fill music with instructions about whom to hate and what to do to them, without consequence or conscience; that believes everything is black and white, that pigmentation alone determines whether a person may be beaten, raped, robbed, murdered. We never pull back and ask: who are these people? They are a subculture within a culture — one percent, two percent, a tiny percentage of the whole — and they get one hundred percent of the news and one hundred percent of the influence. So you would think this is happening every day, everywhere. It is not.

I remember, some twenty years ago, one of the gangs in New York required, as initiation, that a recruit take a box cutter and slash the face of a beautiful woman walking down the street. A total stranger, scarred for life — but it gave the recruit a sense of belonging. That is the part of a culture we don’t want to acknowledge, but it exists. In every culture there are the ne’er-do-wells — the people who, when there is a killing, immediately say “let’s take advantage,” break the store windows, and steal everything they can carry. What does that have to do with justice or injustice? They don’t care. They will use anything to justify the extreme of human behavior. And yet that is what gets the attention — never the normal person, who is the vast majority in every culture, the people who enjoy life, respect each other, and maintain their ambassadorship to the larger community. When I was growing up, if any of us had cursed a teacher, everyone in the city would have known it, and our whole family would have felt the shame.

The Marketplace of Loneliness

Now look at what has become of courtship. For the last twenty years the new way has been to go online, match interests, and start with a simple meeting. But now there are those who want that meeting in an expensive restaurant, where the man is expected to pay — not knowing that the same person is going to dinner seven nights a week with seven different men, every one of them imagining a relationship while they are simply being exploited; sometimes bringing five, ten, twenty friends along and expecting the man to cover it all. The internet carries hundreds upon hundreds of clips of women saying: I know it’s our first date, but I need you to pay my rent; I want that $3,500 Louis Vuitton bag, and if you really want a relationship, you’ll buy it. And women announcing they will only consider a man who is six feet tall and makes a million dollars a year, because they don’t intend to spend any of the money they make themselves. The person is irrelevant. That has swept across two whole generations — I’m going to get; the other is not seen as a person, let alone what we once thought of, in a fanciful way, as a soulmate, someone to enjoy life with, to share its joys and triumphs. We have unmitigated greed. We have selfishness, debasement, decadence, a whole subculture of violence within the culture.

And consider what happened to one of the primary principles of the feminist movement. One of my close friends for many years was Barbara Seaman, one of the top leaders of the entire second-wave feminist movement alongside Betty Friedan and Gloria Steinem. She told me that one thing they wanted for women was to be free enough that they didn’t have to sexualize their bodies — they could just be themselves. Otherwise they were being exploited through sexual desire and stimulation, which was precisely the engine of pornography, for decades the biggest single reason people used the internet — a measure of how many lonely, desperate people did not feel they could have their own happy, healthy sexual lives. Now the dark side, the decadent side, is what’s promoted. On OnlyFans, millions of creators — the platform reports more than four million — earn money by sexually objectifying their own bodies. The more you sexually exploit yourself, the more likes you get, the more money you make; some women report earning upward of a million dollars a year. People say: my body, my choice. Correct — you can do what you want. But how does that give meaning and purpose to your life? How does that connect to family, to love, to anything that lasts?

What the Animals Taught Me

Everything in life has an expression, and here Schopenhauer was accurate. Some years ago I had rescued animals at my animal sanctuary — a ring-tailed lemur, a cat, a capuchin monkey, a horse — all very old, all previously abused. Over time I won back their trust and showed them love, and they were happy. One day I was walking among them, giving hugs and treats, and I stopped and realized: every one of them had outlived the natural lifespan of a healthy animal of its kind. Ring-tailed lemurs generally live sixteen to twenty years; Auntie was thirty-three, as happy and healthy as could be. When she came out, the other animals would amble over and give her a nudge, as if to say, good to see you today. I had cared for her for thirty years, since she was three. That was the power of diet, love, a clean environment, fresh bedding, clean water, freedom, enrichment. But I also felt sadness, because I realized that on any day they could pass. And that hits your heart. You realize that as much as you do the best you can do, you cannot change what is inevitable. You can only alter the circumstances up to that moment. Some of those creatures are still with me, each with their own personality, and they give such joy.

Now imagine what it was like to be an average person in the 1500s, 1600s, 1700s on this continent, or among the indigenous tribes for a thousand years before that — knowing the joys and enormous energy of growing up young and vital, and also the comfort, the soft energy shared with another human being walking the journey hand in hand with you. And look at today. Look at the people who say: whatever I have, whatever I’m offered, it’s not enough. I want more. Don’t you want unconditional love? I don’t need it; I can buy it. Don’t you want happiness? I want stimulation. I want the rush — the amyl nitrate hit that lasts thirty seconds on the way to heart disease; the cocaine; the methamphetamine; anything for a higher high, needing more each time to reach the same height. Aren’t you looking at the inevitability of the choices you’re making? Living life with normal hedonic pleasure — the pleasure that does not destroy, the pleasure that heals, that brings joy: the wonder of the Grand Canyon, the shore of a lake, animals playing, a wonderful meal, watching your children grow, waking in the morning to look at someone still asleep and thinking, how blessed am I that this person has chosen to share their life with me. Priceless. That is the normal. That is the majority. And it is never recognized today, though it once was.

For the last forty years we have gone from the normal hedonic to hedonism at the decadent level, where everything becomes extreme. A person gets up on stage and shakes their backside, and that is what you’re supposed to pay attention to; that is what makes them unique. Bare it all, show it all, vulgarize it all. Dumb down the language; dumb down the emotions. Join a gang, join a group, get your identity from the mob. Look at the Kardashians — hundreds of millions of followers. The Kardashians are easy to explain; why people support them is the real issue, because we are not supporting average, normal, decent human beings.

I grew up in a middle-class working environment. People owned their homes. There was always food — home-cooked food, until the TV dinners arrived and that went out the window. Athleticism was important; it was a character builder. What can you build when you do not have full confidence in your capacity to do so. When most of our leaders, policy makers, influencers and celebrities are narcistic, showboating, selfish, insensitive and obscenely immature? They say, look at me, I’m making fifty million dollars; look at the surgically enhanced women all over me. They get all the attention now. But in time the clock runs out. The athlete gets injured, or can no longer perform, gets traded, and then must face the real world — alongside thousands of other retired athletes just like him. We don’t think about that. That is what happens in a society that has fully embraced decadence in all things: the more decadent you are, the more attention you get.

Freedom Without Discipline

We still need something Schopenhauer was pointing at: the power of unity for the right reasons. Things have changed, roles have changed, but learning the principles of living in cooperation with other people — supporting one another’s growth, happiness, and freedom — remains essential. Freedom without discipline is anarchy. People pride themselves — I’m free to do whatever I want — and then line up unquestioningly for whatever they’re told to take. People are free to earn all they want, and look how much they spend on things of no value, so that when times get rough they have nothing to fall back on, because they never planned ahead. Free to invest in companies producing destructive products without a thought about where the money comes from. Free to buy a dress so cheap it can be thrown away at the first flaw, without a thought for who suffered at thirty cents an hour in Bangladesh to make it. Free to pollute and not care. Free to eat sentient animals with emotions and never open that door. I don’t want that input; I’m happy with what I’ve got. Mental adaptation.

So yes, we have a lot of lonely people, and they are going to get lonelier. We have desperate people who, when the job they counted on disappears, are unprepared. There is no Plan B — because our only plan is to continue being more stupid than we were the day before. We learn nothing from our mistakes, because we have broken the lineage of elders — the wise men and women who guided us through the transitions of life, the crises of life, who taught us to prevent catastrophe with common sense. Every red light has been turned green, and the green leads off a cliff, like Thelma and Louise. Even if you decide to hit the brakes, the momentum of the car may still carry you over.

Then we ask other people to make our choices for us. I’m a Republican, a Democrat, a communist, a capitalist, a socialist — I’ll let the leaders decide, because they’re smarter. No, they are not. There are no smart people running anything. They are functionally disconnected from the reality of their actions — if they were connected, they would not make the choices they make. The so-called best and brightest are no better, no smarter than the average person; they are simply greater opportunists, willing to take more risks, especially with other people’s money. When something goes wrong they blame others, never themselves. That is true at every level of our society. Hillary and Bill Clinton will never ask what you think; they don’t care, and the mistakes they’ve made, beyond counting, they have never taken responsibility for. That is true of nearly every rich and powerful person on the planet, and of every corporation that creates a harmful product: get caught, pay the fine — part of doing business, tax-deductible — and on to the next toxic product, because the profits over decades dwarf the penalties.

The Obedience Test

And then came the greatest test of our obedience. A large majority of the American population accepted injection with a novel product built on technology never before deployed at scale in human beings, rushed to market without long-term safety data. Ask the most basic question: if your product is safe and effective, why did every party involved — the manufacturers, the officials, the administrators — receive blanket legal immunity, so that no one harmed could sue? We don’t give that protection to the carmaker whose defect injures you, or the grocer whose food gives you listeria. Here, an exception was made: no one could be sued, involved made hundreds of billions of dollars, and yet by mandate you were required to take it — and if you raised questions, if you presented documents and data outside the official paradigm, you were censored and condemned by the very people who had chosen not to exercise any critical thinking of their own. All the average person had to do was look for the truth outside the official channels, and most chose not to.

Why didn’t you try becoming a good person before you became a good citizen, so you would know what a true good citizen does? A good citizen has not just the ability but the responsibility to challenge what is not right and has been proven not right. Why does it take twenty years to ban a substance after it has been shown to be toxic to us or to the environment? When we look honestly, we do not like what we see. We are out of control at every level, and hence basic trust is gone. People do not trust the legislators. Trust in the media has collapsed to historic lows — by Gallup’s measure, fewer than a third of Americans now express confidence in it, and among younger and independent Americans the numbers sink far lower. And all you have to do is take a quiet moment and look up how many times the media has been wrong when being wrong meant that people were injured, sickened, or died. Surely that would awaken the idea: I cannot outsource my thinking. I had better do my own homework. But we don’t. We fit in. We have the comfort we need. We seem to learn nothing from our past.

Poisoned Ideology

So it is interesting, though not surprising, why today a lot of men will not go out on dates: they have seen too much manipulation, been used, or been branded toxic simply for being men. The idea that we can rebuild what is hundreds of years old — working cooperatively in a relationship, respecting the best in each other, overcoming our weaknesses to become better human beings — requires that we never compare our morals and values to the mob or to the worst of human nature. Try to emulate the best of human nature. That is what kept civilizations together for thousands of years, and today everything about it is under assault.

Look at what poisoned ideology does. Common sense says: create leagues for transgender athletes — let them compete against their own type, enjoy their athletic talents, celebrate that competition, excluded by no one. But it is never fair when a biologically born male competes against women. I say this — gold medals in international competition, over five hundred championship races, named Masters Track and Field Athlete of the Year three times of the fourteen times nominated — and as someone who has coached some ninety thousand athletes in my career, of whom thirty-two thousand completed the New York City Marathon. Among the very best women I have known in their sports, I never met one who could place with the top men in open competition, and the honest ones say so. Serena Williams, one of the greatest athletes of all time, said that if she played the top man in her sport it would be 6-0, 6-0. She was telling the truth. But we don’t want that to be her truth. We want equality of effort and equality of outcome, and that second part is beyond irresponsible. Ask the woman who trained her whole life, only to be blasted out of her race by a male-born athlete setting a time no woman will ever match — advocacy groups tracking the issue have counted hundreds upon hundreds of medals, titles, and records taken from female athletes. How is that a good thing?

And when you join that ideology, you join a cult: the cult of all men are toxic; all white men should be excluded from jobs, and frequently are; if you’re born white, you’re born racist — an entire movement built to make us believe it. We talk about stupid — these are really stupid. Is this a just war in Gaza? Ask the tens of thousands of children who have been killed. When entire industries line up on the wrong side of the truth, the result is vile and murderous. We watched a man who once led an al-Qaeda affiliate in Syria, in the years when prisoners in orange jumpsuits were being slaughtered, trim his beard, put on a business suit, and walk into the White House as our new partner. That is how removed from reality we have become. Meanwhile, students proficient beyond their peers are turned away from Ivy League schools because they come from Japanese, Chinese, Indian, or Korean families — that is racism — while the schools scramble to cope with theses, papers, and grades produced by artificial intelligence, and refuse to change the system. New York is among the worst cases: in hundreds of its schools, most children cannot read or do math at grade level. Charter schools, highly proficient and disciplined, lift thousands of children out of the ghetto — I have worked with charter schools and been very impressed with their outcomes — and the teachers’ unions try to put them out of business.

So we maladapt. We don’t choose to change something for the better; we automatically make it worse. Our educational institutions are failing us. Our economic institutions have been failing us for a century. Our cultural institutions are failing us. And we as individuals — unless we have been highly motivated, unless core values from previous generations were instilled in us — will fail too. Our insecurity attaches us to the first tribe that will have us, which then convinces us that whatever we have is not enough; we need more. Hence the hollow pursuit of more of everything. We are morbidly obese physically and over-conditioned mentally. More is not what we need. We don’t need new knowledge; we need a new way of knowing the power of the knowledge we already have. I call it throwing out the garbage: remove everything that limits your full understanding of how much uniqueness you have, how much love you have to give and to experience, how to make yourself vulnerable, how to exchange positive energy with people — the words you use, the attentiveness of listening without judging, so you hear everything being said before you make up your mind.

How the Family Was Outsourced

You cannot simply go back to the nuclear family, because everything that supported it has been outsourced. You can thank corporate America’s unmitigated greed and its accomplices in the White House, under administrations of both parties from Ronald Reagan through Bill Clinton, for shipping millions of jobs overseas — economists have counted millions of manufacturing jobs lost since the late 1990s alone — closing thousands of factories, creating rust belts and massive poverty, and destroying the family economy that had existed with a living wage and a whole community thriving around it, because the corporation once cared about the community. Then they stopped caring. Jack Welch, one of the most respected and feared corporate leaders in America, took over General Electric and championed the idea that a corporation’s only real responsibility is to its stockholders and top executives. Milton Friedman, the Nobel laureate in economics, had supplied the doctrine: the social responsibility of business is to increase its profits — not to care for its employees, only to keep the income coming and the stock price up. It radically changed the American psyche. The company that cared about its community was gone.

From the mid-1960s onward we watched a wasteland spread. We were no longer making the Schwinn bikes and the Maytag washers; the best products in the world had been made in America, and we outsourced all of it — clothes to India and Bangladesh, electronics to China. China joined the World Trade Organization and began making products cheaper, with cheap labor and no environmental accountability, so that any product still made in the United States competed against a flood of cheap imports. Then the box stores opened, and people lost their loyalty to the local mom-and-pop shop — why shop there when the identical product sits in a giant store at a deep discount? Where was the loyalty? Gone. The good neighborhood? Gone. The community whose number-one employer had anchored it for decades? Gone. The importance of the individual? There was none; individuals were replaceable. Then automation took the jobs. And now, hiding nothing, they brag that you will own nothing and be happy. People are treated as worthless — unless you are rich. If you are rich, you suddenly become significant. So the ideal is no longer to become the best you can be; it is to become as rich as you can be, by any means.

We became the outsourced country, making our money off services — financial services above all — and that began the great divide, when whole communities were unemployed. Today roughly one hundred million working-age Americans stand outside the labor force altogether, and among them are millions who want work and cannot find it.

What I Saw for Myself

For the first time, the public is watching the Democratic Party split in the open, with the moderates within the party treated as political dinosaurs — the Chuck Schumers, even the Bernie Sanderses. Bernie Sanders never went to Cuba the way I did: not to stay in hotels, but to stay in people’s homes every night. On one visit my driver was a hospital surgeon, driving visitors around for tips because his state salary of about thirty-nine dollars a month could not support him. On another occasion, my driver was a former KGB station chief — and what an education that was in what happens when another country, Soviet Russia then or China later, controls everything in your country. But that part of the story is never told by those who need you to believe otherwise. Quality of life is terrible; the old have resigned themselves; the young dream of leaving. I have been to the countries that called themselves socialist. Someone has to create the wealth. When the state controls all commerce and holds every key to income, take a look at what follows. Take a look at Venezuela. Take a look at Cuba.

Now the most radical people within the party are saying openly: this is what we are going to do. It is open warfare, winner take all. And the average person asks, how does this affect me? When they want ever more bureaucracy controlling more of your life and taxing you into oblivion — yes, it affects you. And yet we stay connected to the paradigm. That is the power of not being self-empowered enough.

The Socialism Mirage

There is one area we don’t talk enough about: the young person in their teens, twenties, even thirties, who is gravitating toward the idea that socialism is the answer to all our problems — that economic disparity, and the people and corporations behind it, are responsible for everything. They should look closer and dig deeper, and not get caught up in the slogans of some of the most politically, socially, culturally, historically, and spiritually illiterate people in American history.

Take the model always offered as proof that socialism works: Sweden — and you could throw in Denmark, the Netherlands, Finland, Norway. Sweden was the apex. People accepted high taxation, with marginal rates that at their peak reached well above half of income, because the trade-off was real: free education through graduate school, medical care for all, no one bankrupted by illness, safe and clean streets, support for the elderly, one of the finest and most equitable retirement systems in Europe, and a government that was progressive in the genuine sense. When I visited Sweden, shown around by my friend Erik, a man regarded as something like the Ralph Nader of Sweden, I saw their concern for the environment long before it became a cause in the United States — riding bikes to work, ride-sharing — and the streets were clean, small businesses thrived, there was happiness, long-lasting relationships, very low crime by comparison with other countries, and highly educated people who could hold a genuinely interesting conversation.

And why did it work? Because underneath it was a very high-quality corporate capitalist system — what I would call ethical capitalism, which we also had at one time in the United States, before it curdled into today’s vulture capitalism. If not for the major corporations employing the engineers, the auto workers, the toolmakers, and a tech sector that was small but thriving, none of the rest could have been financed. When Sweden made something, it was made at the highest quality — as the Swiss with their watches, the Germans with their cars, the Italians with their fashion. Countries prided themselves on what they made. The foundation was capitalism; nearly half of what people earned went into a common fund that took care of people’s needs in every area of life; and it worked. I was there. I saw it. And throughout Scandinavia they were emphatic about women having full equity with men. Sweden had one of the highest rates of women university graduates in Europe, and women chose their fields freely — psychology, medicine, teaching, wherever their talents led — while men, with the same freedom of choice, more often chose engineering and the hard, dangerous work of bridges and sanitation. Everyone had an equal opportunity.

But in America, over the last fifteen years, we took equal opportunity to mean something Sweden never meant: that everyone must have the same outcome. No one could be excluded; no one could be failed for lack of merit or talent. If you dared to reject someone because they were not qualified, you were attacked as racist, homophobic, transphobic, Islamophobic — even when it had nothing to do with any of it. Yet notice the exception: if you weigh 150 pounds and cannot tackle, cannot pass, cannot run, no one puts you on the football team. There, suddenly, merit still rules. So the ideal of Sweden forty years ago was morphed into what we have now, where far-left politicians — many of whom have never worked a job or run a small business requiring them to solve problems with other people — spout slogans. They want to get rid of prisons. They want to get rid of the police. They want no one held accountable, even for murder and rape. Some speak of eliminating the Senate, the Supreme Court, the presidency. What do they imagine happens when the three branches of government — designed to check and balance excess power — collapse?

What They Would Build

Take theft. Historically, if you stole something that was not yours, you were held accountable — petty theft, grand larceny — and it was taught in families: you don’t steal; you don’t take what isn’t yours, because it shows a lack of character, ethics, and morality. The ne’er-do-wells were restrained only by laws that prevented them from exploiting everything and everyone. Once people saw they could get away with stealing in San Francisco and Los Angeles, the mindset spread to every like-minded city. Thousands upon thousands of small businesses went broke. No one cared. Felonies were downgraded to misdemeanors, and misdemeanors made to vanish. Some offenders in New York have been arrested a hundred times and released a hundred times. What did anyone think would happen? A few places actually did defund their police — Minneapolis cut deeply after 2020 — and crime shot up, exactly as anyone with common sense predicted, because if no one will catch you, the gangs and the ne’er-do-wells feast, and the neighborhoods they terrorize pay the price.

And the borders. Millions of people entered the country unchecked and unvetted in the space of a few years — estimates run to eight or ten million or more — and with them came criminal organizations from all over the world. The FBI’s own national gang assessments have counted some 33,000 gangs in America with well over a million members, and that counts only what can be counted. With unchecked mass entry came an epidemic of trafficking: federal authorities at one point could not account for tens of thousands of unaccompanied minors — roughly 85,000 children by the government’s own reckoning — released into the country, many into the hands of exploiters. Girls used up by trafficking rings, their health destroyed, then discarded. None of the radicals seem to care about those children. To the contrary: when a young Ukrainian refugee woman was stabbed to death on a train in Charlotte, sympathizers organized online fundraisers for her killer’s defense. What does it say about a political ideology when some within it believe a murderer or a rapist should not go to prison? Where are they supposed to go? Right back into society, as repeat offenders.

And the fraud. In Minnesota, whistleblowers came forward by the dozens warning of fraud at a massive scale in state-administered programs — the food programs, the autism programs, the housing programs — and their cases were not taken up, because prosecuting would be perceived as political, and the defrauding communities vote as a bloc. Documented losses across these schemes now exceed a billion dollars, and investigators believe the full figure may be several times that. It took a private citizen with a camera, Nick Shirley, exposing it on the internet — he has since testified before Congress — to force the story into the open; he went on to Los Angeles and found similar massive fraud. Why did the attorney general, the district attorneys, the mayors, the inspectors general — every official capable of rooting out and prosecuting crime — find nothing wrong? Because they were interested in their own careers and afraid of being labeled. Thank goodness it is not spreading everywhere. In states like Florida and Texas, if you steal something that is not yours, you will be arrested and held accountable. But imagine a world with no police to protect you — where a socially conscious interviewer is dispatched to find the goodness in the man who just raped a woman or shot a store clerk, and sends him on his way with a conversation. Do you think the criminal says, thank you, I’m a changed man, I’m leaving the gang tomorrow?

Sweden’s Fall, Britain’s Warning

Sweden thought it would be generous to open itself to all comers, to extend every benefit it had built to whoever arrived. Many came to build a life. But a significant element came to exploit the system — and a country too polite to say so watched crime rise, gangs form, and whole neighborhoods become places the police would rather not go. Families were given homes, money, food, everything — and some communities took and did not give, did not work, did not integrate. Anyone who saw it and spoke up was told to sit down and shut up; nobody wanted to be politically incorrect. It was in plain sight, and there was collective denial. Today Sweden — the country I once held up as the apex — suffers gang shootings and bombings at rates unheard of in its history; it has had the highest rate of gun homicide per capita in the European Union, and its own government now admits that decades of policy failed and is reversing course. They waited until they were nearly ashes before they woke up. Spain and Italy are waking too, but not without cost.

And Great Britain — the empire on which the sun never set, a nation that was vile and vicious in its colonizing, that presided over the Bengal famine of 1943 in which some three million people starved while food was exported — has become a country where the police arrest on the order of twelve thousand people a year for things they posted online, up from about 5,500 a decade ago. There are places you cannot go, things you cannot say, stories you cannot report. For all intents and purposes, Britain is on its way, within a few years, to conditions no one would have believed of it — all because its leadership made wrong choice after wrong choice in the name of political correctness. And America is right behind them.

What the Dead Empires Would Tell Us

Here is what should sober every American: none of this is new. History has run this experiment many times, and the results are on file. In 1976, the British general Sir John Glubb published a small study called The Fate of Empires, examining eleven great powers across three thousand years — Assyria, Persia, Greece, Rome, the Arab empire, the Ottomans, Spain, Britain, and others. He found that most lasted about 250 years — roughly ten generations — and that each passed through the same stages: an age of pioneers, an age of conquest, an age of commerce, an age of affluence, an age of intellect, and finally an age of decadence. And what marks the age of decadence, in every empire, in every century, under every religion and every form of government? Glubb’s list reads like this morning’s news: frivolity — an obsession with entertainment and spectacle; the worship of celebrity, when the heroes of a society are no longer the statesman, the general, or the builder, but the athlete, the singer, and the actor; an obsession with sex; the debasement of the currency; a welfare state that buys the citizens’ contentment; the influx of foreigners absorbed faster than they can be assimilated; and a weakening of the values and the faith that built the civilization in the first place. He was describing Baghdad in the tenth century from the writings of its own contemporaries — the singers with their vast fees, the obscene lyrics, the decline of the family — and he might as well have been describing us. America declared itself in 1776. Do the arithmetic.

Ask Rome what it would warn us to change. Edward Gibbon concluded that the decline of Rome was the natural and inevitable effect of immoderate greatness — that prosperity ripened the principle of decay. Rome would tell us: do not debase your money to pay for what you cannot afford. The silver denarius under Marcus Aurelius was about three-quarters silver; a century later, under Gallienus, it was a bronze slug with a five percent wash of silver, and the price of wheat had risen two hundred-fold. Rome would tell us: do not buy off your citizens with bread and circuses while the middle that sustains you is hollowed out, with small farmers crushed and wealth concentrated in vast estates. Do not let civic virtue — the willingness of the ordinary citizen to serve, to sacrifice, to tell the truth — become a joke in the mouths of the sophisticated. When Rome’s own citizens no longer thought Rome worth defending, no wall was high enough.

Ask Spain. In the sixteenth century Spain was the wealthiest power on earth; the silver of Potosí poured into Seville by the fleet-load. And Spain would tell us: a windfall is not an economy. The silver set off runaway inflation, and rather than build industry at home, Spain used the treasure to buy what it needed from other nations — the outsourced country of its day — while mortgaging future silver fleets to Genoese and Flemish bankers to finance endless wars. The crown defaulted on its debts repeatedly. And in 1609 Spain expelled the Moriscos — hundreds of thousands of its most skilled farmers and craftsmen — for the sake of ideological purity, gutting its own productive base. Wealth without production, debt without limit, purges of the productive in the name of purity: Spain died of all three, and would recognize every one of them in modern America.

Ask the Ottomans. For nearly three centuries after Gutenberg, printing in Ottoman Turkish was effectively suppressed — the scribes’ guild and the religious authorities saw the press as a threat, and the sultans declined to support it until 1727. In those same centuries Europe had its Renaissance, its Reformation, its scientific revolution, all carried on cheap printed paper. The empire that had been the terror and admiration of the world fell centuries behind and never caught up. The Ottomans would tell us: the society that controls, censors, and strangles the flow of information — whatever the justification, however sincere the guardians — is cutting its own throat in slow motion. Every censor believes he is protecting something sacred. The result is always the same.

Ask the Soviet Union — the empire that fell within living memory, without an invasion, without a shot. The Soviet system did not collapse because its people were stupid; it collapsed because the system punished anyone who told the truth. Information was distorted at every level on its way up, so that by the time it reached the top, its relation to reality was dubious at best. The planners planned on fictions; the economy stagnated from the mid-1970s onward; and everyone privately knew, and no one could publicly say, until the whole structure came down of its own weight in 1991. The Soviets would tell us: a society in which the whistleblower is punished and the liar is promoted has lost its ability to correct course — and it does not matter how many missiles it has. Count our own whistleblowers, in Minnesota and everywhere else, whose cases were never taken up, and ask how far along that road we are.

And Britain would add its own warning, having spent down in two generations what it built in ten: overextension abroad and the abandonment of production at home are how a creditor nation becomes a debtor nation, and how the workshop of the world becomes a museum of itself.

The historian Arnold Toynbee, who studied the rise and fall of more civilizations than perhaps anyone before or since, is credited with the summary judgment: civilizations die from suicide, not by murder. Not one of the empires above was destroyed primarily by its enemies. Every one of them was destroyed by its own choices — by currency debasement, by outsourcing its strength, by censoring its truth-tellers, by worshiping celebrity while despising virtue, by buying the present at the cost of the future. They would not warn us about China, or Russia, or any rival. They would warn us about ourselves. And the one mercy in their message is this: suicide, unlike murder, can be refused. A society that recovers its honesty, its production, its families, its willingness to hear the truth and act on it, does not have to keep Glubb’s appointment.

To the Young Person Adrift

So — young man, young woman — before you decide how depressed you are, before you reach for the OxyContin or the amphetamines to escape not knowing who you are, before you join some cause because the cause will tell you who you are: remember that a movement promising to abolish the police, the prisons, and the courts is not compassion; it is the oldest failure in the historical record, and the people who cannot afford rent, a car payment, food, or medicine will be the ones who pay for it. The media will flatter it, and many young people with no other source of purpose will follow it without a moment of critical thought. Let everyone out of the prisons today — murderers, rapists — and do you imagine they will all say thank you, I’m born again? When you tell the one percent of any population who are the ne’er-do-wells that there is no consequence for anything, imagine what they will do.

But there are real ways out of the emotional morass, and they are everywhere. There are support groups of men reminding each other that being male does not make you toxic, dangerous, or repulsive; there are women everywhere motivating one another to improve themselves and to work cooperatively with men. Start with friendship, with support systems, with projects undertaken together — projects that have a chance of influencing people in a positive way. Be open about your strengths and your weaknesses; work on the weaknesses so the strengths are unbridled. There is nothing more powerful than a person on the enlightened side of life, allowing that life-force energy to manifest. That is where healing occurs — of the mind, the body, and the society — where you do not need the marijuana, the alcohol, or the sexualized attention, because you know none of it leads to happiness or fulfillment.

That is why so many people are moving to intentional communities, leaving the cities that have made their peace with crime, and settling in smaller towns. The Hudson Valley alone, from New York City north to Albany, holds a string of small cities and towns that have captured the best of American culture from the 1800s to the 1960s — mom-and-pop shops, people of all walks of life, younger and older together, multi-generational, with a quaintness to it and a yearning to get back to nature. People are starting homesteads, taking over old farms, and living a quality of life. It is not for everyone, but for a lot of people it is. The alternative is to join the mass psychosis — the paranoia, the delusion, the addiction to distraction.

Until We Hit Bottom

So we are going through our stupid period, when everyone is stupid to some degree: the people who know the truth and do not act on it; the people who stay silent because they are cowards and believe that as long as it isn’t happening to them today, it won’t; the people who know better and never challenge what is wrong in our bureaucracies and technocracies. Yes, we are in the age of stupid — the very age every dead empire could have described to us in advance, because every one of them lived it as its final chapter. And until we are willing to hit rock bottom — and we will — until average people have nowhere further down to go, there will not be a moment to reclaim our civility, our civilizational strengths, and find the courage to live like decent human beings.

You have to have something greater to live for than your security. Insecure people always gravitate to security, and security sought as a shortcut leaves them just as insecure, merely out of the immediate storm. What do you value in yourself? What is the meaning and purpose of your waking up each day? Throw out the garbage. Take out of your life everything that limits your understanding of how much uniqueness you have, how much love you have to give and to experience. Make yourself vulnerable. Attend to the energy you exchange with people — the words you use, the discipline of listening without judgment so that you hear everything being said. The empires fell because they would not do, collectively, what each of us still can do individually: face the truth, correct course, and choose the decent over the decadent. That choice is still on the table. It will not be on the table forever.