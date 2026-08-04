Gary Null’s HEALTH EMPOWERMENT Newsletter

Gary Null’s HEALTH EMPOWERMENT Newsletter

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Tina Stolberg's avatar
Tina Stolberg
6h

You've written a historical outline of our trajectory downward. This post could and maybe should become a book. I appreciate you offering suggestions along the way, and ending with ways to find a new, more positive, direction. I've always made time to sit with these thoughts and contemplate the question "how did we get here?" I don't find it depressing. I find it stimulating and enriching. But most people I meet tune out bc they don't like "negativity." Critical thinking has become negativity??? Sometimes I have the fortunate chance of having a real conversation with another human who gets it, but those times are rare.

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