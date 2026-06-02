“The mystery of human existence lies not in just staying alive, but in finding something to live for.”

— Fyodor Dostoevsky

The Seven Energies of the Human Spirit

Understanding Who You Are — and Why It Changes Everything

A Question Worth Asking Again

There is a question that has haunted every serious philosopher, every honest physician, every person who has sat quietly at the end of a long day and felt something unresolved in the chest. It is not a complicated question. In fact, it is almost embarrassingly simple. And yet most of us go to enormous lengths to avoid answering it honestly.

The question is this: Am I living as myself?

Not as the person my parents shaped me to be. Not as the version of myself that my community approves of. Not as the careful, guarded, performance-ready self I present to the world each morning. But as the genuine, irreducible, unrepeatable human being I actually am.

For decades, I have sat across from thousands of people in counseling settings, on radio programs, in workshops and lecture halls, in quiet conversations at the edges of conferences. And I have watched the same drama play out again and again. Intelligent, capable, often genuinely good people trapped in lives that don’t fit them. Going through the motions of existence rather than inhabiting it fully.

This essay is about what lies underneath that disconnection. It is about love, yes, but not romantic love in the greeting-card sense. It is about the far more radical thing: the love that begins inside you, with the recognition of your own authentic nature. Because I have come to believe, after a lifetime of study and direct experience with human beings in all conditions, that you cannot give what you do not have. You cannot offer real love, real intimacy, real joy to another person if you have never made friends with the person inside your own skin.

So let us begin there. Let us begin with energy. Because before we can talk about love, we have to talk about what you are made of.

Life Energy: The Invisible Architecture of Who You Are

Modern psychology has made remarkable strides in understanding human behavior. We have mapped the brain with extraordinary precision. We understand the biochemistry of mood, the neuroscience of trauma, the genetics of predisposition. And yet something keeps slipping through the instruments. Something that the great philosophers intuited long before the age of brain scans and double-blind clinical trials.

There is a quality in each person—a particular signature of energy, a characteristic way of being in the world—that is not merely the product of environment or conditioning. It is native to you. It arrived with you. And when you live in harmony with it, everything flows with a kind of quiet ease. When you betray it, everything becomes an exhausting performance.

Aristotle called it entelechy: the inner principle that drives a living thing toward its own fulfillment, the way an acorn is already, in some sense, an oak. Carl Jung spoke of individuation — the lifelong process of becoming who you truly are beneath all the masks the world has handed you. The great Sufi mystic Rumi put it most simply: “Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing, there is a field. I’ll meet you there.”

What I have observed over many decades of working with people is that this essential life energy expresses itself in recognizable patterns. Seven of them, to be precise. Understanding which pattern is yours is not a parlor game or a personality test. It is, I believe, one of the most practical things a person can do. Because we suffer, in ways large and small, when we live in the wrong energy. And we flourish, often dramatically, when we come home to the right one.

The Dynamic Energies: Those Who Send the Wave

I call the first three energy types “dynamic” because they project outward into the world with a force that others can feel. They do not merely respond to life; they initiate it. They send out a wave.

The first is the Dynamic Aggressive. These are the architects of civilization’s largest structures: the builders of corporations, the orchestrators of enterprises that reshape industries, the people who look at an empty field and see a city. They move through life with an almost physical sense of forward momentum. They are magnetic to other Dynamic Aggressives and tend to cluster with their own kind, creating the insular world of elite institutions and exclusive communities. Their gift is vision and will. Their shadow is the tendency to see other people primarily as instruments of a larger design.

Think of the captains of the railroad age, the Silicon Valley founders who rebuilt how humans communicate, the hedge fund architects who move capital across continents before breakfast. These are not intrinsically villainous people. Many are driven by genuine vision. But untempered by conscience and counterbalanced by nothing, the Dynamic Aggressive becomes the concentrated force behind the most dangerous inequalities of our time.

And this brings us to the second type, which is nature’s answer to the first: the Dynamic Assertive. History has produced only a handful of them in any generation, and yet their impact has been so disproportionate that we still speak their names centuries later.

Thomas Jefferson, whose pen gave the American experiment its moral vocabulary. Mahatma Gandhi, who discovered that nonviolence could defeat an empire. Nelson Mandela, who refused to let twenty-seven years of imprisonment extinguish his capacity for reconciliation. Baruch Spinoza, who insisted on following reason wherever it led even when it cost him everything. Rachel Carson, who looked at a world being quietly poisoned and would not be silenced. Barbara Seaman, who exposed the pharmaceutical industry’s exploitation of women’s health. Alice Paul, who would not stop until women had the right to vote.

What these individuals share is not merely courage, though they were courageous. They share a particular quality of consciousness: the ability to hold a larger moral picture steadily in view even when the personal cost is devastating. They feel the imbalances of the world not as abstract injustices but as something almost physical, a disturbance in the fabric of things that compels a response. Only the Dynamic Assertive possesses the spiritual authority to challenge the Dynamic Aggressive effectively, because only the Dynamic Assertive draws power from something the Dynamic Aggressive cannot purchase or accumulate.

Today, in 2026, we live in a world that desperately needs Dynamic Assertives. We see the consequences all around us of what happens when concentrated power operates without principled challenge. The commodity manipulation that drives up the cost of oil and food while ordinary people struggle. The media ecosystems that manufacture consent. The political arrangements that protect the obsessively wealthy while the working class is told there is simply no money for what their children need. We need people willing to speak the uncomfortable truth without flinching. The Dynamic Assertive is built for exactly this.

The third dynamic energy is perhaps the most immediately lovable: the Dynamic Supportive. If you have ever been in the presence of someone whose company immediately puts you at ease, whose attention feels entirely genuine, who seems to see the best in you without being naive about your flaws—you have likely been in the company of a Dynamic Supportive. They are society’s great encouragers, its coaches and healers and mentors.

Dynamic Supportives naturally gravitate toward the helping professions: medicine, psychology, teaching, counseling, social work. They accept people unconditionally. They do not require you to be impressive or consistent or even particularly coherent. They hold a space in which you can be honestly yourself, and in that space something remarkable often happens: people actually become better.

The philosopher Martin Buber described the deepest human encounter as an I-Thou relationship, as opposed to an I-It relationship, in which one person relates to another not as an object or a means but as a subject, a whole irreducible being. Dynamic Supportives live naturally in I-Thou space. This is their gift. It is a rarer and more precious gift than the world generally acknowledges.

“A human being is a part of the whole called by us ‘universe.’ He experiences himself, his thoughts and feelings, as something separated from the rest — a kind of optical delusion of his consciousness. This delusion is a kind of prison for us. Our task must be to free ourselves from this prison by widening our circle of compassion to embrace all living creatures.”

— Albert Einstein

The Adaptive Energies: The Indispensable Majority

The next three energy types are adaptive. This is not a diminishment. The adaptive energies are the foundation upon which any functioning society is built. They are the people who maintain the systems, solve the problems, and keep the lights on. Without them, the visions of the Dynamic Aggressives would be empty blueprints and the crusades of the Dynamic Assertives would have no ground troops.

The Adaptive Aggressive is a remarkable creature: the consummate multitasker, the facilitator who can hold ten projects in motion simultaneously and somehow bring them all home. In their finest expression, they are the pragmatists who make things actually happen, the project managers and entrepreneurs and organizers who turn plans into reality. Their shadow side is a willingness to manipulate and exploit. They can read weakness with unsettling speed and, in their less evolved form, will use that reading for personal advantage. We see this pattern play out at every level of organizational life, from the office politics of a small company to the calculated maneuvering of global financial institutions.

The Adaptive Assertive is the engineer of human civilization. These are the scientists, the coders, the problem-solvers who genuinely enjoy the challenge of what does not yet work and how to make it function. They find joy in the puzzle. They are the people who, when your device fails or your system crashes, feel a quiet satisfaction in being asked to restore order. In an age of increasingly complex technological infrastructure, the Adaptive Assertive has become more essential than ever. Behind every platform that connects human beings, behind every medical device that monitors a heartbeat, behind every piece of software that makes remote work or remote learning possible, there is an Adaptive Assertive who found the elegant solution.

And then there is the Adaptive Supportive, the largest single group in the human family—comprising, by my observation, somewhere between fifty and eighty percent of the population in any society across history. This is the group that political scientist Drew Westen has studied with particular rigor. Westen’s research at Emory University has demonstrated that a substantial majority of people—Democrats and Republicans alike—vote primarily on the basis of emotional tribal identification rather than critical evaluation of candidates or policies. They have always been thus, and they will likely always remain thus, because their energy is not oriented toward disruption or innovation. It is oriented toward stability, loyalty, and the maintenance of familiar ground.

I want to say something about this group with real warmth, because I worry that what I am describing might sound like criticism. It is not. Adaptive Supportives are, in my experience, among the most decent and hardworking people in the world. They show up. They honor their commitments. Their loyalty, once given, is profound. They are the backbone of every community, every religious congregation, every volunteer fire department, every small business that has survived a generation.

Their vulnerability is that this very stability makes them susceptible to the promises of those who would exploit their need for security. They are the people I think about when I speak on my radio program about what I call “watching Katrina”—the mentality that sees the storm forming on the horizon but cannot bring itself to act until the damage is done. Fundamental change frightens the Adaptive Supportive, not because they are cowardly but because their entire inner architecture is organized around the known. When the institutions and leaders they trust betray them—and history shows this happens with regularity—the Adaptive Supportive bears the cost with a stoicism that the powerful have always relied upon.

Television, sports, local community bonds: these are not trivial consolations for the Adaptive Supportive. They are genuine ways of experiencing the world within a manageable compass. They deserve respect, not condescension.

The Seventh Energy: The Artists Who Break the Mold

Finally, standing somewhat apart from all the others, is the Creative Assertive. These are the artists in the broadest possible sense: not only painters and musicians and novelists, but anyone whose primary mode of engagement with the world is through imagination, sensation, and aesthetic response. They live contrary to the acceptable norm, not out of rebellion for its own sake, but because the acceptable norm genuinely constrains them in ways others simply don’t feel as acutely.

The Creative Assertive will sacrifice material security for work that matters to them. They are often the most sensitive people in any room—which makes them brilliant and vulnerable in equal measure. Their antennae pick up frequencies others miss entirely: the injustice that has become too familiar to notice, the beauty embedded in the ordinary, the hypocrisy that polite company has agreed to overlook. They are frequently misread as unstable or undisciplined when in fact they are operating by a different but entirely coherent set of priorities.

You will find Creative Assertives at the front of social movements, in the studios and workshops and stages where culture is actually made, in the classrooms of the most inspired teachers. Handle them with understanding. They are not asking to be coddled; they are asking to be seen accurately. That is a very different request.

Living the Right Energy: The Stakes of Getting It Wrong

So how do you know if you are living in your right energy? Aristotle described happiness—eudaimonia—not as a feeling but as an activity: the activity of the soul in accordance with its highest virtue. When you are living in your authentic energy, there is a quality of ease and aliveness in what you do. Not the absence of difficulty, but the sense that the difficulty is the right kind. That the effort is in service of something genuinely yours.

When you are living in the wrong energy, the signs are harder to articulate but unmistakable once you know what to look for. There is a low-grade frustration, a sense of perpetual performance. A nagging feeling that there are desires and ambitions going unfulfilled, not because life has been unkind, but because you have been living someone else’s blueprint.

I have worked with Adaptive Supportives who have been placed in leadership positions for which their disposition is constitutionally unsuited. They develop anxiety disorders. They experience the psychosomatic consequences of pretending to be fine when they are not. The Adaptive Supportive is not built to stand alone at the front of a room and project authority; their gift is cooperative, relational, sustained. Putting them in a role that demands the opposite is a particular kind of cruelty masquerading as opportunity.

Conversely, I have worked with dynamic people—children of parents who feared what their child’s natural force might attract—who were conditioned from earliest childhood to make themselves small. Taught not to stand out. Not to trust. Not to take risks. The life force of such a person does not disappear; it turns inward. The blocked energy becomes depression. It becomes anxiety. It becomes the chronic illness of a body that is absorbing what the spirit has been forbidden to express.

Viktor Frankl, who survived the Nazi concentration camps and went on to found logotherapy, wrote: “Between stimulus and response there is a space. In that space is our power to choose our response. In our response lies our growth and our freedom.” The capacity to choose from that space—to respond from your authentic self rather than your conditioned reflexes—is precisely what living in the right energy makes possible.

Circumstances Are Not Destiny

I want to be very direct about something, because I have seen this confusion cause extraordinary harm. The circumstances of your upbringing do not determine the ceiling of your life. This is not naive optimism. It is something I have watched happen hundreds of times, in people from the full spectrum of backgrounds.

If you had the finest education, the most supportive parents, the most socially approved friendships, and every material advantage, none of that guarantees you will live an authentic, flourishing life. And if you grew up in an abusive household, a violent neighborhood, a school system that failed you at every turn, none of that permanently forecloses the possibility of finding and living your genuine life energy. Circumstances matter—they shape the context and the difficulty—but they do not write the final word.

What writes the final word is whether you find the courage to inhabit yourself. That is the irreducible variable. And that courage, I believe, is available to every human being. It is the most democratic thing there is.