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There is a particular kind of intellectual fraud that thrives not in spite of its emptiness but because of it. Fill the void with accusation. Load the language with guilt. Construct a framework so circular that any challenge to it becomes proof of the very thing being challenged. This is the architecture of what I call the race-baiting industry — a multimillion-dollar ideological enterprise built on books that collapse the moment you apply genuine critical scrutiny. And yet, for the better part of three decades, this industry has been handed the keys to our universities, our school curricula, our corporate training programs, and our political discourse. The result is not a more just society. The result is a more confused, more divided, more psychologically damaged one.

Let us be absolutely clear about something at the outset. Racism is real. It has a documented history in this country and around the world. The suffering it has caused is not a matter of debate. But the response to racism — the ideology that has been weaponized in its name — is something else entirely. It is something that must be examined, questioned, and held to the same standards of evidence and logic that we would demand of any other claim. And when you do that — when you actually pull back the curtain — what you find evaporates like ethereal pixie dust. There is nothing there. There is no substance, no scientific foundation, no logical coherence. There is only a doctrine, enforced by social pressure and institutional power, that demands you accept it on faith or be destroyed for your refusal.

The Foundational Documents of an Industry

The architecture of this industry rests on a few cornerstone texts, each building upon the last, each constructing an ideological edifice designed not to liberate but to control. To understand how we arrived where we are, you have to understand these books — not as their authors present them, but as the intellectual products they actually are.

Begin with Peggy McIntosh’s 1989 essay ‘White Privilege: Unpacking the Invisible Knapsack.’ McIntosh was a Wellesley scholar who produced, essentially, a personal inventory of things she noticed about her own life as a white woman. She called these observations a ‘groundbreaking article.’ The Harvard Gazette agreed. It was inserted into university curricula and K-12 classrooms across America. It became the founding document of the modern white privilege movement. What it actually was, was a list of anecdotal observations by one individual, dressed up in the language of academic authority. There was no control group. No methodology. No peer review in any meaningful sense. A personal diary entry had been declared social science, and no one in the establishment thought to ask why.

Then came Robin DiAngelo and ‘White Fragility,’ published in 2018, which became one of the most talked-about books of its era, selling millions of copies and being assigned in schools, corporations, and government agencies across the nation. DiAngelo’s central argument is breathtaking in its circularity: all white people are racist by virtue of their birth, and any white person who denies this is displaying ‘white fragility’ — which itself proves the point. Disagree and you are fragile. Agree and you are confessing. There is no position from which a white person can escape the accusation. It is a closed logical loop, immune to evidence, impervious to argument. The philosopher Alan Sokal, reviewing DiAngelo’s epistemological framework in the Journal of Philosophy of Education, found ‘vague, inconsistent, and sometimes incoherent use of epistemological concepts.’ Linguistics professor John McWhorter, himself Black, called the book outright racist — because that is precisely what it is. To say that the color of a person’s skin determines their moral character, their culpability, their standing in the world, is the definition of racism. DiAngelo simply inverted the direction of the arrow.

And who is Robin DiAngelo to make these sweeping pronouncements? A consultant who has built a multimillion-dollar business conducting diversity trainings for corporations and institutions. Her speaking fees reportedly reached $14,000 per event. She has been paid handsomely to tell white people they are irredeemably contaminated and to tell everyone else that this is their salvation. In 2024, a formal complaint lodged with the University of Washington cited twenty instances of alleged research misconduct, including plagiarism, in her doctoral work. The university cleared her of the most serious charges while acknowledging a ‘reuse of a moderate amount of language.’ The investigation itself was widely criticized as compromised by the very ideological framework DiAngelo had spent her career promoting. This is how the machine protects itself.

Then there is Ibram X. Kendi, born Ibram Henry Rogers, author of ‘How to Be an Antiracist,’ published in 2019. Kendi’s framework is even more audacious in its intellectual poverty. He presents the reader with a binary universe: every policy, every idea, every action is either racist or antiracist. There is no middle ground, no complexity, no room for unintended consequences or competing values. His central prescription is this: ‘The only remedy to racist discrimination is antiracist discrimination. The only remedy to past discrimination is present discrimination. The only remedy to present discrimination is future discrimination.’ Critics across the political spectrum recognized this immediately for what it was: circular logic dressed in the language of social justice, advocating for discrimination as the cure for discrimination. City Journal called the book ‘wrong on its facts and in its assumptions.’ Heterodox Academy identified it as fundamentally flawed in its refusal to acknowledge the complexity of racial dynamics. But it doesn’t matter. It sold millions of copies and was assigned in universities, read in book clubs, and promoted at the highest levels of American institutional life.

Kendi was given $10 million to establish the Center for Antiracist Research at Boston University. By 2023, the center had produced almost nothing of scholarly note. The money was spent, staff were laid off, and Kendi himself faced internal accusations of mismanagement. The center has since been effectively dissolved. Another ideology, another institution, another implosion — and yet the ideology marches on.

The Teacher in the Classroom: A Portrait of True Believers

Abstract ideology does its most consequential damage when it enters the classroom and is poured into minds that have not yet developed the critical tools to resist it. And so let us consider a figure who is not hypothetical — she is a composite drawn from dozens of documented cases across American schools, but she is also utterly real. Call her Ms. Carter. She is a public school teacher in a mid-sized American city, earnest, well-meaning, genuinely devoted to her students. She has her own history — perhaps a difficult childhood, perhaps experiences of exclusion that left wounds that never fully healed. She came to education with passion. She wanted to make a difference.

At a professional development seminar three years ago, she was handed a copy of ‘White Fragility.’ She read it in a weekend. It was revelatory to her — not because it illuminated something true about the world, but because it illuminated something true about her own resentments and grievances. It gave those feelings a sophisticated vocabulary. It told her that what she had felt for years was not merely her personal experience but a systemic reality, encoded into every institution, breathed into every white person’s lungs at birth. It told her that she was not merely a teacher but a warrior, and that the classroom was her battlefield.

From that moment, her lesson plans changed. American history became a story with a single axis: oppressor and oppressed. Mathematics — yes, mathematics — was framed as a tool of white supremacy. The San Francisco school district, in one of the more extraordinary documents produced by this ideology, actually published a framework arguing that the emphasis on ‘right answers’ in mathematics was a form of ‘white supremacy culture.’ The notion that two plus two equals four was reframed as a cultural imposition. In Seattle, the school district developed a curriculum asking students to ‘identify the oppressive aspects of mathematics.’ Ms. Carter absorbed these frameworks and transmitted them.

Her students — nine, ten, eleven years old — began to understand themselves first and foremost through the lens of race. White students learned that they carried an original sin they could never expiate, only confess. Students of color learned that the system was irredeemably stacked against them, that effort and merit were myths designed by the powerful to pacify the powerless. Both groups were taught, in effect, that individual agency was an illusion. What mattered was your group. What defined you was your skin.

And if a student — or a parent — raised a question? If someone asked for evidence? Ms. Carter had been trained for that too. DiAngelo’s framework had prepared her. Skepticism was fragility. Questions were microaggressions. The very act of demanding evidence was itself evidence of the problem. She was, in this way, perfectly insulated from accountability. The ideology she taught was unfalsifiable. It could not be questioned from within its own logic. That is not education. That is indoctrination. It is precisely the kind of closed, self-reinforcing belief system that we would recognize immediately as dangerous if it came from any other direction.

Jonathan Haidt, one of the finest social psychologists in America, has documented what this environment does to universities. At New York University’s Stern School of Business, he stopped using humor in lectures and ceased inviting outside speakers — not because he wanted to, but because any student at any moment could file a complaint for microaggression, and the administrative apparatus would descend on him. If we are doing this to our best professors at our elite universities, imagine what we are doing to the formation of younger minds. We are not teaching them to think. We are teaching them what to think, and teaching them that thinking otherwise is a form of harm.

How It Captured the Institutions

None of this happened by accident. The penetration of this ideology into American academia, corporate culture, and government policy was systematic, and it was funded. DiAngelo alone earned millions from corporate diversity training contracts with companies like Amazon, Google, and major hospital systems. Kendi’s ideas were adopted by school districts in dozens of states. The concepts of ‘systemic racism,’ ‘white privilege,’ ‘implicit bias,’ and ‘antiracism’ were codified into HR policies, diversity statements, and mandatory training programs that employees were required to complete under threat of professional consequence.

The academic legitimization of these ideas came from the same institutions that were, increasingly, staffed by true believers. Peer review — the supposed safeguard of intellectual rigor — proved useless when the reviewers shared the ideology of the authors. Dissent was not merely discouraged but professionally dangerous. Scholars who questioned the empirical foundations of critical race theory found themselves facing campaigns for their termination. Graduate students who expressed skepticism in seminars were warned about their futures. The diversity, equity, and inclusion bureaucracy that grew up alongside this ideology — a bureaucracy that in some universities now employs as many administrators as faculty — became a monitoring and enforcement apparatus, ensuring ideological conformity under the rubric of inclusion.

Politically, the ideology was weaponized with extraordinary efficiency. It provided a mechanism for declaring any opposition to progressive policy positions as inherently racist. It rendered ordinary political disagreement into a moral transgression. If you had concerns about immigration enforcement, you were xenophobic. If you questioned affirmative action, you were racist. If you believed in merit-based standards, you were perpetuating white supremacy. The vocabulary of antiracism became a political cudgel, used to silence, shame, and destroy anyone who stepped outside the ideological perimeter.

Meanwhile, the empirical record accumulated. Hundreds of studies on implicit bias training — the backbone of corporate diversity programs — found that it did not reduce bias, did not alter behavior, and did not change workplace demographics. A University of Toronto research team led by Dr. Lisa Legault found that diversity campaigns that exerted strong pressure on people to be non-prejudiced actually backfired, yielding heightened levels of bigotry among participants. The training was not merely useless. It was counterproductive. It was making people more tribal, more resentful, more suspicious of those different from themselves. The ideologues’ response to this evidence? More training.

The Substance That Isn’t There

Hold these ideas up to serious scrutiny and watch what happens. Watch them evaporate. DiAngelo’s claim that all white people are irredeemably racist is not a sociological finding. It is an assertion dressed in academic language. She provides no controlled studies, no longitudinal data, no comparative analysis across cultures or time periods. Her ‘methodology’ is the personal testimony of a white woman who has spent her career in DEI training — hardly a disinterested observer. Her circular logic — you are racist, and your denial proves it — is not argumentation. It is the logic of the kangaroo court, where the verdict precedes the evidence.

Kendi’s binary framework is even more philosophically primitive. In his world, a policy either reduces racial disparity or it produces it, and if it produces disparity it is by definition racist, regardless of intent, context, or complexity. By this logic, a cancer drug that is less effective in populations with certain genetic profiles is racist. A standardized test that measures skills some students have not been taught — not because of their race but because of their economic circumstances — is racist. The causes disappear. The history disappears. The complexity disappears. All that remains is the racial gap, and behind every racial gap, a racist. It is not an analytical framework. It is a conspiracy theory with better prose.

And Peggy McIntosh’s ‘invisible knapsack’? Even McIntosh herself has distanced from the privilege walk exercises that her essay inspired, saying they are ‘too simple for complex experiences relating to power and privilege.’ The originator of the concept acknowledges its simplicity. But that simplicity has been hardened into dogma and installed in schools from coast to coast, reducing the staggering complexity of human life, class, culture, family, geography, and individual circumstance to a single variable: the color of your skin.

Ask yourself: is George Washington Carver a racist? Is Madame Curie’s chemistry somehow a product of white supremacy? Is Lewis Latimer, the Black inventor who improved Edison’s lightbulb while Edison took the credit, evidence of systemic oppression — or evidence that individual genius transcends systemic barriers when the human spirit refuses to be contained? Is Ramanujan, the Indian mathematician of world-historical brilliance who grew up so poor he had access to only one mathematics book, a refutation of the thesis that poverty and disadvantage determine outcomes? Of course he is. Of course they all are. And the race-baiting industry cannot account for any of them because these individuals do not fit the narrative. So the narrative simply ignores them.

The Psychological and Behavioral Damage

The harm done by this ideology is not merely intellectual. It is not merely that it has produced bad scholarship or distorted public discourse, though it has done both. The harm is deeper, more intimate, and more lasting. It is being done to children. And it is being done in classrooms where the teacher believes, with complete sincerity, that she is doing good.

What happens to a child who is told, at age nine, that because of the color of her skin she carries an inherited guilt she can never discharge? What happens to a child who is taught that the system is irreparably rigged against him, that his efforts are ultimately futile, that the deck is so stacked that merit is a cruel joke? What you are doing to those children is teaching them hopelessness. You are installing in them, at the most formative moment of their psychological development, a worldview that forecloses agency and replaces it with grievance. You are teaching them not to compete but to resent. Not to build but to tear down.

The psychological literature on locus of control is unambiguous. Individuals who believe their outcomes are determined by external forces — what psychologists call an external locus of control — show worse outcomes across virtually every measure: academic achievement, career success, mental health, physical health, relationship stability. The ideology of victimhood, whatever its political intentions, programs children for an external locus of control. It teaches them that they are passengers, not drivers, of their own lives. That is a form of psychological harm. It is inflicted in the name of liberation.

And what does it do to social trust? To the fabric of a pluralistic society that depends on the ability of people who are different from one another to see each other as individuals rather than as avatars of racial categories? Diversity training research is clear: programs that prime people to think in racial categories, that make race the lens through which all interactions are filtered, increase racial anxiety and racial stereotyping. They do not reduce tribalism. They amplify it. The ideology of antiracism, applied through the mechanisms of DEI training and ideologically captured curricula, is producing exactly the racial polarization it claims to be fighting. It is making things worse while calling the worsening progress.

Look at the cities. Look at what decades of progressive governance, informed by this ideology, has produced in New York, Chicago, Baltimore, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Los Angeles. Cities that were once engines of opportunity for working people of all backgrounds, including the poorest. Cities where a person without connections could build something, raise a family, leave something better for the children. Look at them now. Robbery decriminalized. Businesses shuttered. Working-class neighborhoods abandoned to chaos. The people who suffer most in this environment are not the ideologues writing books and collecting speaking fees. They are the very people those ideologues claim to represent — the poor, the working class, the communities of color that the race-baiting industry has used as political props while their actual conditions deteriorated.

The Real Tradition This Betrays

There is a profound insult embedded in this ideology that is almost never acknowledged. It is the insult it does to the genuine tradition of American civil rights — to the men and women who fought, bled, and died not to establish a hierarchy of victimhood but to establish the universal applicability of human dignity.

Martin Luther King did not march so that children could be sorted by skin color into oppressors and oppressed. He marched because he believed in the content of character. W.E.B. Du Bois did not found the NAACP so that a generation of scholars could argue that mathematics is white supremacy. Malcolm X, for all the fire in his rhetoric, was ultimately arguing for self-determination, self-reliance, and the refusal to accept a position of permanent subordination. These were giants. They operated from a bedrock of ethical seriousness and genuine intellectual courage. They demanded accountability — from institutions, from society, and from their own communities.

The race-baiting industry claims their legacy while inverting their principles. It replaces accountability with victimhood. It replaces individual dignity with group identity. It replaces the aspiration to a society where race does not determine destiny with a society where race determines everything. King’s dream has been replaced with DiAngelo’s nightmare, and we are expected to call this progress.

The Choice Before Us

So where does this leave us? It leaves us at a moment of decision that most of our institutions have been too cowardly to acknowledge. Because the cost of challenging this ideology — the professional cost, the social cost, the risk of being labeled with every epithet the industry has available — has been high enough to silence the majority of people who know better. Academics who know the research. Teachers who see what is happening in their colleagues’ classrooms. Corporate executives who know the diversity training doesn’t work. Politicians who understand that pandering to this ideology has made the problems it claims to address worse.

But the silence is breaking. It is breaking because the damage is becoming too visible to ignore. It is breaking because parents are watching their children come home from school having absorbed ideas that strip them of agency and divide them from their neighbors. It is breaking because honest scholars — Black and white, left and right — are insisting that the emperor has no clothes. John McWhorter’s ‘Woke Racism’ named the problem with surgical precision: this is not anti-racism. It is a new religion, complete with original sin, confession rituals, and heresy trials, and like all religions built on coercion rather than truth, it is betraying the people in whose name it claims to speak.

The solution is not silence about racism. The solution is not to pretend that history did not happen or that discrimination does not persist in some forms. The solution is to insist on something radical and increasingly rare: honesty. Honesty about what the evidence shows. Honesty about what builds human flourishing and what destroys it. Honesty about the extraordinary examples, across every background and every demographic, of individuals who refused to accept the narrative of their own impossibility and created something the world could use. Honesty about the fact that standards, rigor, and the expectation of excellence are not tools of oppression — they are the rungs of the ladder that every disadvantaged person who ever climbed out of poverty used to get there.

We owe that honesty to every child sitting in a classroom right now being taught that their destiny is written in their pigmentation. We owe it to every student being told that two plus two might not equal four because the answer is a product of white culture. We owe it to every working person of any background who is watching their city descend into dysfunction while the ideologues who created the conditions for that dysfunction demand more of the same policies and more of the same ideology.

The pixie dust will not save us. Circular logic will not save us. The books that evaporate under scrutiny will not save us. Only the truth will. And truth, it turns out, is the most radical thing left.