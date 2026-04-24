Gary Null’s HEALTH EMPOWERMENT Newsletter

Gary Null’s HEALTH EMPOWERMENT Newsletter

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Cat Casey's avatar
Cat Casey
Apr 24

When did Gary become so eloquent? I always respectrd his health advice and social commentary, but he's taken it to a new level. So insightful and philosophical. Must be the wisdom of his years and life experience. Well done!

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Kathy's avatar
Kathy
Apr 25

Thank you, Gary for this beautiful essay. I listened to you on the radio for many years and you helped shape the person that I am today. I learned so much about alternative medicine and the ways of the world, and how important it is to fight for the truth. My own purpose in life has been clear to me for a while. It is simply love, and helping others.

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