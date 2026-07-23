One of the first exercises that someone may take on in order to bring healing and balance to the physical body is to detoxify and cleanse the body of accumulated toxins. There are two key principles that are simultaneously at work in health-based detoxification programs and are the reasons for its great success. First, you remove the foods and substances that are the cause of the problem, then you nourish the body with radically healthy foods and substances such as vegetables and fruits–fresh squeezed juices and purified water, for example. Detoxification works quickly because of these two forces working in combination with the body’s natural healing tendencies.

We begin this discussion with an overview of additives in meat, poultry, and fish. In effect, in order to heal, you’ve got to know first what could be causing your body to be out of balance so you are inspired to remove the food substances that

are at the heart of a low functioning, low-energy body. As such, I will be speaking a bit about the deleterious substances in the animal products that you may be eating and the diseases you can get from eating meat. I will also speak about bad meat, our culture’s unnecessary obsession with protein, and the dangerous fad diets that are high in protein and low in carbs.

The Dangers Lurking in Animal-Based Foods

Additives Meat Additives For lack of a better word, the meat sold in this country’s grocery stores and restaurants is from animals so “shot up” with hormones, antibiotics, tranquilizers, preservatives, additives, and pesticides that it is almost more pharmaceutical than nutritional. These added toxins have been linked to negative long-term effects on health. Here’s just one example: the highly toxic organophosphates and brain damage.1 Human electro encephalograms showed that a single exposure could alter the electrical activity of an infant’s brain for years and possibly cause abnormal behavior and learning patterns. The study, conducted by Harvard Medical School concluded that “there is a dangerous possibility that organophosphate pesticides have the potential for causing long term brain damage.” As a side note, organophosphates also decrease sex drive, impair concentration, and cause memory loss, schizophrenia, depression, irritability and more; plus, the US Environmental Protection Agency has taken steps to limit their availability to the public.2 One group—the most egregious in some ways—is colored dyes used to beautify meat. I guess their use is implicit acknowledgment by the industry that they would lose flocks of consumers if they tried to sell their meat in its untouched-up state, as slimy, brownish green, rotting flesh. Like morticians, meat packers artificially treat this organic material to give it the colors of life. Red and violet dyes are added to beef and pork, while yellow dyes are put into chicken feed to enhance the color of the chickens’ flesh. Even pet food is cosmetically treated in this manner. The majority of synthetic colorings used by the food industry are coal-tar derivatives. Some of them, such as the infamous Red Dye No. 2, banned by the

FDA as a carcinogen, have been kept out of our food. Others, even when labeled “US Certified,” meaning they meet minimum government standards, have not been sufficiently tested to prove they are safe, and some of these have been correlated with increased incidence of cancer and reproductive damage leading to birth defects, stillbirths, and infertility in animals. A much more necessary group of chemicals from the meat industry’s standpoint, is preservatives such as two petroleum derivatives: butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT) and butylated hydroxyanisole (BRA). They prevent the fat in meat from becoming rancid. You’ll find them everywhere –from lard, chicken fat, butter, cream, bacon, sausage, cold cuts, milk, vegetable oils, potato chips, peanut butter, shortening, raisins, breakfast cereals, and chewing gum. Though the industry depends on them to prolong their products’ shelf life, they are hardly safe, with their toxicity being associated with skin blisters, fatigue, eye hemorrhaging, and respiratory problems. I’ve previously gone into nitrosamines and a few other additives, so let me end this section by more briefly noting three of the more potentially problematic and common of those that remain:

Artificial flavorings, some which have proven to be carcinogenic

EDTA, used to prevent the oxidation of fats and oils, in large enough

amounts will kill cells

Monosodium glutamate (MSG): a flavor enhancer that can cause the

popularly titled “Chinese restaurant syndrome” (taken from the fact that far too many restaurants overuse this additive), which is characterized by headache, tightness in the chest, prickling skin sensations, impaired concentration, and fatigue; there is also evidence that MSG, in any form, exacerbates cancer,3 and when manufactured using acid hydrolysis contains cancer-causing substances.4 Antibiotics Overuse of antibiotics (from the Greek word anti, meaning against, and bios, life) is prevalent in human society. While most of us think of antibiotics as “good” in that

they can save our lives from threatening harmful bacteria, we erroneously don’t think of them as dangerous to our bodies when, in fact, they are if used in excess. Those who pay attention to the news will know that the overuse of antibiotics in both animals (cattle, pigs, chickens, etc.) and people has helped to generate new, more resolute strains of bacteria that put up massive and severe resistance to drugs meant to cope with them. Why and how does this happen? Well, first, adaptation is a rule of nature, which, in biology, is the process by which an animal or plant species becomes fitted to its environment.5 Adaptation is a continuous and ongoing activity, which is why much of science is regularly organizing itself around a new “bug” or “pest” (think pesticides) to fight. This is how drug-resistant bacteria and “superbugs” come into existence in our foods. Because antibiotics are prevalent in animal-raising today, if you consume these products three times a day, as the typical American does, there is an accumulation of these toxins in your blood stream and tissues over time. A person eating such a contaminated animal may also be consuming the antibiotic-resistant bacteria that developed in the animal, increasing a person’s risk for illness. In one study, grocery store products in Minnesota were tested and showed resistant bacteria in meat samples, especially turkey. In fact, I’m sure that consumers would be devastated to learn that their “food” is infected with Listeria, E coli, and Salmonella, three of the most serious contaminants in inexpensive meat products over the past ten years. Not only do these bacteria withstand the antibiotics meant to suppress them, but they often escape lax quality control processes at some of these farms. Thus, the presence of Salmonella, norovirus, botulism, and E.coli have been reported in meat products across the country in such trusted brands as Safeway, McDonalds, Walmart, and Arby’s. As a side note, sadly, children and the elderly—many of whom have struggles with nutritional deficiencies, unhealthy living environments, and heavy dosages of medications, including vaccines—are especially susceptible to these bacteria-infected meats. Let’s take a look at what could happen when you become ill. Typically, you would take an antibiotic, which means you are bombarding your system directly while adding to the antibiotics already accumulated in your tissues. At the same time, you are weakening your body’s ability to fight-off other pathogens

that require increasingly more powerful antibiotics to handle. In time, through ongoing assault, the body’s system fails—it could be a heart attack, a stroke, cancer, or bacterial infection or virus that cannot be contained, any of which can lead to rapid death. Take the case where a person, let’s say it is a man who is a heavy meat and dairy eater, is prescribed antibiotics for an illness. He may find he is suffering antibiotic overload, due to the combination of the prescription he received from the doctor and the ingested antibiotics he receives from the foods he consumes. Too many antibiotics in the system end up indiscriminately eliminating friendly bacteria, such as those necessary for proper digestion, and ultimately health. Will the body of this antibiotic-surfeited man now serve as a harem for the creation of new strains of drug-resistant germs just as, we noted earlier, factory farmed animals are? A report in the New England Journal of Medicine linked 18 cases of food poisoning, which claimed one life and hospitalized 11 people, to hamburger meat riddled with a drug-resistant form of Salmonella. The contaminated beef was traced to a cattle farm in South Dakota where the livestock were consuming grain that had been over treated with the antibiotic tetracycline. Let’s continue with our example of the meat and dairy-eating man. Suppose he were taking penicillin for a throat infection, and that he also had in his system the drug-resistant Salmonella, which, as the New England Journal of Medicine article indicates, is present in our food. The penicillin he takes will wipe out the bacteria causing the sore throat while the antibiotic-resistant Salmonella bacteria will multiply, and rapidly. Holmberg of the Centers for Disease Control, whose thoughts on Salmonella were noted before, estimated that in 1984 alone, 1,500 humans died from exactly this toxic effect. Further studies on food-borne diseases have shown that human death is more common in food-poisoning cases involving consumption of these resistant strains of bacteria.6 So believe me when I tell you that the price of utilizing these antibiotics in animals to the extent that they are today in the US is extremely high—and I’m not just referring to the cost of the drugs alone, which exceeds $300 million dollars annually in the US; globally, antibiotics given to livestock and poultry account for $800 million in annual sales, increasing each year.

Let’s just glance at a few more figures to round out this picture. Since these drugs were first introduced into animal feed in 1949, the annual use of antibiotics has grown from 490,000 pounds in 1954, to 1.2 million in 1960, to approximately 16 million in the 1980s, to over 30 million pounds today.7 This is in stark contrast to the 6 million pounds of antibiotics used annually on men, women, and children combined in the US. Currently, over half of our nation’s annual antibiotic production goes into livestock and poultry. Is there a problem with this vast tonnage of antibiotics used in food animals? You bet there is. Maybe this is why the FDA is being sued over their refusal to release data on antibiotic use in animals. The alarms have been sounded because the saturation of our food supply and human population with antibiotics is the primary cause for the staggering explosion in cases of methicillin-resistant staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) infection. MRSA is blamed for more than 94,000 infections and 18,000 deaths each year in the US.8 As the numbers suggest, the hard-nosed business people that run these factory farms do not administer antibiotics to their livestock lightly, or in a careful and controlled manner. They have become beholden to these drugs for the survival of their businesses. The antibiotics are given as a regular course to stave off the disease that would otherwise be rampant in the close, unsanitary, injurious conditions in which meat and dairy animals are forced to live. If they did not dose these animals with a bumper load of pharmaceuticals, these owners would have far fewer “healthy” animals for slaughter. In the case of young cattle, however, there is a second reason for the dosing. Some animals are deprived of iron and rendered anemic in order to yield the white, pale meat preferred by those who prepare and eat veal. Being sickly, the calves are prey to all sorts of infection, which the antibiotics help to stave off. I don’t mean to imply that every single animal gets the antibiotic treatment, but estimates suggest that 70-80% of the antibiotics used in the US go to farm animals and fully three-fifths to four-fifths of American animals receive antibiotics. That’s 4 out of 5, or 80%, of all animals, resulting in extremely high odds that most Americans are consuming antibiotics through their food multiple times daily. (By the way, this percentage is much higher than that found in Europe where control on drug use in animals is tighter.)

In addition to being using prophylactically, antibiotic drugs are also supplied when an animal comes down with a specific disease, such as, leprospirosis, parvovirus, erysipelas, E.coli infection, atropic rhinitis, gastroenteritis, C. perfringens, and pseudorabies. As we’ve discussed previously, this over-reliance on antibiotics is helping birth a new generation of pathogens that can withstand the power of our strongest drugs. It is remarkable and frightening that not only can some of these hardier bacterial strains resist a drug to which they have been exposed, they can also ward off the effects of a similar drug. Thus an animal’s pathogen may simultaneously have a wide and dangerous immunity to many drugs on the market. One of the more notorious of the new resistant agents is Enterococci. In one study, a high percentage of Enterococci bacteria found in food products, including meat, dairy and poultry, were resistant to such common antibacterials as tetracycline (over 30% of the strains were resistant), erythromycin (over 20% resistant), and streptomycin (over 10% resistant). Even more shocking, a small 0.7%, were resistant to ciproflaxin, one of the strongest antibiotics on the market. Of course, at this point that percentage is very low, but it is quite possible that in a host such a strain will live on, gathering strength until even the strongest antibiotics cannot weaken it. Things are getting so bad with the growth of antibiotic-resistant pathogens that the World Health Organization has issued a warning directive claiming that infectious diseases will soon outstrip our ability to contain them with any existing medicines. Antibiotic resistance is one big contributor to this trend, and feeding antibiotics to farm animals, which then gets into meat-eaters’ diets, plays no small part in this tendency toward developing super-resistant pathogens. Let’s quickly note some other grim results of the overuse of drugs—antibiotic and otherwise—in animals. For one, many additives given to animals are not tested for their safety to people, since it is (I believe, erroneously) assumed that if the administration of the antibiotics is discontinued well before the animal is slaughtered, then traces of it will not remain in the meat. Take the hormone Carbadox, used to enlarge market-bound pigs, and removed from their diet a month or so before the animals are killed; or the drug Paylean, which is given to pigs to shift their biochemistry from fat production to meat production. Neither has been evaluated for its effect on humans, which is beneficial, of course, for enterprising drug companies and the governmental regularity bodies they control through “contributions” of sorts, but it is completely deleterious for consumers. Antibiotics also have the effect of helping animals add weight. Moreover, additional additives, including colorings and preservatives of sorts are added to the meat during processing. So people who are allergic to antibiotics like penicillin or sensitive to food dyes and any other chemical enhancements may unknowingly aggravate their allergies by eating meat with traces of such drugs. Most shocking of all considerations, if these antibiotics and other drugs don’t reach meat eaters through land-animal flesh, they may unknowingly be getting them from the sea. Industrial runoff and dumping are allowing drugs to drain into the oceans, and, due to this, catches of sea life are more toxic than ever before. So fish and other seafood may be contributing to the current antibiotic resistance we are experiencing since they can be contacting traces of antibiotics in the water that they breathe. Unfortunately, the meat and dairy industries are not required to inform consumers which products have been treated with antibiotics and other pharmaceuticals, and which have not.9 (For that matter, they don’t even have to inform us if the meat comes from factory manufactured cloning.) The first question you might ask about all this is: why is it that the government agencies that are charged with protecting our health don’t do something about this? Believe it or not, they actually have tried. In 1977, the FDA tried to ban antibiotics in the animal industry, but their efforts were shot down by the successful lobbying of the powerful livestock and drug companies, such as the largest manufacturer of livestock antibiotics, American Cyanamid.10 It’s a sorry story of the government lying down to wealthy, free-spending companies, who used the same argument then as they do now, which is—as the pro-industry American Farm Bureau Federation puts it—curtailing the widespread use of antibiotics will cause a jump in the cost of meat. And we know they are not figuring in the gigantic tally of health bills run up by those suffering unnecessarily from additional illnesses attributable to the widespread use of these chemicals. Of course they are not, because it is not in their interest to do so; and I’ve spoken for decades in my books and on my radio program about our nation’s investment in sickness and illness as being a core reason for the lack of real and durable change. In any case, slow to change as it is, the meat industry has made innovations in relation to antibiotics. Don’t get your hopes up. They are not thinking of eliminating them; they are simply trying out less commonly used antibiotics as way to possibly curtail the human health hazards of the more popular ones. One new candidate is barnbermycin, recently adopted and widely used in chicken feed. The National Broiler Council says this item poses no health risk. By the way, this is the typical response you get from industry advocates who know little about human health and how the body works. However, when they are introduced, no one knows with certainty the short or long-term health risks of these drugs. A biochemist at the National Resources Defense Council believes “all antibiotics [even the newer ones] can cause resistance to occur eventually.”11 And one of the newer ones, chloramphenicol, even in low doses has already been shown to induce aplastic anemia in humans, a deadly disease that prevents the production of red blood cells in the bone marrow.12 You can see how the meat industry could actually boast: You no longer need to go to the doctor when you have an infection. Just take a bite of one of our products and you’ll get a full spectrum of antibiotics. Hormones No discussion of meat safety would be complete without mentioning that the FDA allowed DES (diethystilbestrol), a synthetic hormone in meat. It was used to rapidly increase the size and weight of cattle. On average, a calf weighs about 80 pounds and needs to grow to anywhere from 700-1,200 pounds for sale in just 14-16 months! According to John Robbins, author of TheFood Revolution, “That kind of unnaturally fast weight gain takes enormous quantities of corn, soy-based protein supplements, antibiotics, and other drugs, including growth hormones.”13 In contrast, according to Homestead Organics, it takes 2-4 years for natural grass-fed cattle to go to market.14 As an important side note, shifting a cow from its natural diet of grasses and hay to corn and soy can be fatal if it’s not done gradually and with a constant supply of antibiotics. Okay, back to hormones. You may recall that it was not long ago that the FDA allowed DES to be prescribed to women to reduce the risk of miscarriage and premature births. There was a 40 fold increase in rare vaginal tumors in women and girls that were exposed to this drug in utero. There was also a significant rise in breast cancer in women exposed to this drug. The FDA banned the use of DES in women in 1971, but it was permitted to remain in cattle feed until 1980. However, today, they still allow the use of synthetic steroid hormones in cattle like estrogen, progesterone, and testosterone to name a few. We now know after many human trials that these very same hormones, which are prescribed to millions of women for the treatment of their menopausal symptoms, have been proven to increase the risk of certain cancers, cardiovascular disease, and dementia. And to think that the FDA is the anointed watchdog for both food and drugs in the United States is mind boggling; it strains credulity to say the least. Hormones are one of the main additives used in the US for regulating breeding, and to tranquilize and promote weight gain. The downside for us, if not for the meat sellers, is that synthetic hormones can cause cancer in the recipient animals. This is not a down side for the business side of animal agriculture since it usually doesn’t affect the marketability of the meat. But what we know at this time is that estrogen, one of the hormones commonly fed to these animals, may increase women’s chances of contracting uterine and breast cancer, and may cause children to enter puberty prematurely. Add Raigro to this list, an estrogen-like compound; Synovex, a naturally occurring hormone, which has been seen as affecting weight gain; Lutalyse, a prostaglandin (often given to an entire herd so that they will all ovulate at the same time), which may disrupt women’s menstrual cycles and cause pregnant women to miscarry; and, finally, the hormone androgen, which may cause liver cancer. DDT and Other Additives By cooking meat, a chef creates chemicals (HCAs) that are health hazards. This could be avoided by, for instance, eating beef raw, as is done in some cultures. But it is a terrible and potentially deadly idea due to worms, parasites, and life-threatening bacteria. Furthermore, there is nothing that can be done (short of abstention from eating meat) to guard against the chemicals that are put into it, such as food coloring, antibiotics, and hormones as well as add-ins that are introduced into livestock at the breeding phase. Throughout their existence, livestock and dairy cows are fed large amounts of chemically treated feed. To judge whether a particular meat has traces of these additives would be difficult, not only because meat is difficult to analyze, but because the government offers little help, allowing the use of over 500 chemical additives while very lightly monitoring how these chemicals are administered. As an example of the noxious chemicals that contaminate meat, let’s look at DDT. This pesticide is so dangerous it was banned in 1972, following on the heels of Rachel Carson’s Silent Spring, which brought to public notice the cancer-causing properties and other dangers associated with this pesticide. The chemical became popular in the ’40s, and was used extensively for nearly three decades. Many people don’t know that the DDT that got into plants came not through what had been sprayed on them to kill bugs but through the soil. After plants were dosed with it every year for decades, our soil became saturated with DDT. That means that even when farmers stopped spraying the plants, its presence would remain, and for up to 2 to 15 years.15 Next step, livestock eat the crops and concentrate the chemical; then we eat the livestock, DDT and all. DDT is extremely persistent and can still be present in crops and soil in the US today, largely through our atmosphere: other parts of the world still use DDT in agricultural practices and in disease-control programs, so the deadly toxin makes its way here via wind patterns.16 This is also something to be mindful of when purchasing non-organic products outside of the US. I’m not talking about super-miniscule amounts either. Livestock consume roughly 16 pounds of food to produce one pound of flesh. And because DDT gets stored whole in body fat, a pound of beefsteak, say, may contain significant quantities of DDT residues. The DDT we then ingest in our burgers is stored in our body fat, where it sits idle until we diet or come under stress. When we begin to burn fat, the stored DDT is catapulted into the bloodstream. It can even be passed on to babies through mother’s milk. While every hazard to the health brought on by DDT has not been assessed, we do know that DDT plays a part in causing anorexia, tremors, and fever.

As we see, DDT is a substance that inadvertently gets into animals through the food chain, but many other unfriendly chemicals are purposely given to livestock. The food additive sodium nitrate, used as a color fixative in most processed meats, including hot dogs, bologna, cured meats, bacon, meat spreads, sausage, and ham, is terribly detrimental to health. When ingested, nitrates form potentially cancer-causing substances called nitrosamines. While vitamin C has been found to block the formation of some nitrosamines, and some bacon producers have added vitamin C to their products to make them less of a cancer threat, about two-thirds of C’s power is lost during cooking. Because the cattle pens are not only filled with germs but insects, the animals are commonly and frequently sprayed with pesticides such as Vapona, which is in the same family as nerve gas. This is the chemical used on “No Pest Strips,” ones so toxic that the World Health Organization set the daily allowable limit at .004 milligram per kilogram. You could exceed this limit by merely staying indoors with one of these strips for nine hours.17 But that’s another story. The danger is that somehow these pesticides will get into our meat. And meat is not the only animal product that shows the effect of these pharmaceuticals. The chemicals fed to and sprayed on milk cows pass into their milk while those given to chickens appear in their eggs. So, with any animal product you eat, you can’t help getting a side order of drugs. Tranquilizers and Other Miscellaneous Additives Other apparently innocuous meat additives like tranquilizers have also been shown to be responsible for many ailments. Tranquilizers have been added to livestock feed for the last 30 years, but this is not to help animals calm down in their harsh living conditions. The reason, rather, is that tranquilizers slow down an animal’s metabolism so that it plumps up more quickly. It’s dangerous to think you can escape these additives by eating eggs. Hens are often fed a combination of antibiotics, sodium bicarbonate, and terephthalic acid, a “three-niter mash,” which assures a hard eggshell. Yolks are also manipulated through chicken-feed additives to correct any pigmentation abnormalities. Many of these chemicals are toxic, so when you buy, for instance, “jumbo” eggs, they should realize the adjective does not only apply to the size but to the jumbo dose of additives found in the food. Rather than go further down the list of health-weakening additives that go into animal products, it will be enough here to simply underline the idea that the effects of the toxins in animal products are not quickly evident. One doesn’t eat a slab of bacon and get sick the next day. The toxins work slowly but insidiously as Rudolph Ballentine, M.D. explains. He writes that illness begins with toxicity at the cellular level. Cellular toxicity and death progresses from the organelle stage, to the cell stage, to the organ stage. “When a great enough number of the cells that constitute an organ die, then the organ becomes diseased.”18 Pesticides… and the Link to Our Water Supply Previously in this book, I examined the way DDT, a long-banned pesticide substance, is still finding its way into meats and milk through our soil and air and the foods raised to feed cattle. Pesticides are no small health problem either. It is estimated that over 100,000 people in the United States are subjected to pesticide poisoning annually—and not only farmers and farm workers, but a countless number of other individuals who unknowingly ingest pesticides in their daily diet. After DDT, among the most common pesticides contaminating meat are cadmium, carbon tetrachloride, and hexachlorobenzene. So how many of these pesticides are we getting and where are they coming from? For the average American’s intake, the total is approximately 40 mg of pesticide residue every year. Of this, about 4 mg are stored in fat tissue and can lead to toxicity symptoms such as headaches, fatigue, muscle aches, and fever. The meat advocate might object here, since even vegetarians may be getting these deadly residues through plant foods. Consider, however, that when a cow consumes soybeans containing pesticide traces, much of the poison permanently settles in the animal’s fat tissue. The person who comes after and devours a T-bone from this cow is getting concentrated amounts of toxic residues. By contrast, if the pesticide-treated soybeans were eaten directly, the toxins would be much less concentrated.

As to where these pesticides in our foods are coming from, a government report estimates that one-sixth of all meat and poultry eaten in the US contains “potentially harmful residues of animal drugs, pesticides or environmental contaminants.” The report goes on to note that of the nearly 150 known drugs and pesticides found in meat and poultry products, “42 (nearly 1/3rd) are known to cause or are suspected of causing cancer, 20 of causing birth defects, 6 of causing mutations, 6 of causing adverse effects on the fetus, and others of causing similar toxic effects.” I might highlight in the roster of pesticide infamy, a particularly toxic one, Monsanto’s Roundup weed killer, which is commonly used by farmers in the production of grains or grasses like alfalfa, a common food staple for meat cattle and dairy cows. “The active ingredient in Roundup , glyphosate, is linked to non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma—a cancer—and the inhibition of steroidogenesis—the obstruction of steroid creation in the body,” according to the research of Paul Goettlich.19 So it’s both a carcinogen and an endocrine disruptor. To move for a moment off our current focus on how full our food and drink supply is with these pesticides, let me also emphasize that these poisons pollute the water supply through runoffs into lakes, streams, and rivers. This enormous leakage infiltrates “63% of rural America, [home to] some 39 million people, who are drinking water that may be unsafe,” according to The New Farm magazine. This same water is given to the animals being readied for slaughter and consumption. Moreover, further studies reveal that the beleaguered, pesticide-tainted, water-drinking population is spread across our country. Three-quarters of rural Western populations are quaffing this excessively contaminated beverage; 65% in the Southern and North-Central states; and 45% in the Northeast. To make matters worse, along with these pesticides are several other health-destabilizing substances such as the following:

Lindane: a noxious insecticide that affects the central nervous system

Mercury: known to cause kidney and neurological damage

Cadmium: a toxic metal associated with high blood pressure and kidney damage

Lead: known to damage the nervous system and kidneys Nitrates: the chemical precursor of cancer-causing nitrosamines



Any and all of these substances can and are likely to be in your water supply. For now, let’s return to our main topic of meat and dairy’s inclusion of pesticide traces; let me not forget to mention milk. A few sections ago I indicted it for being tainted with hormones, pus, and antibiotics. Now let me add that it is often high in pesticide residues, and so may be associated with higher breast cancer risk. I suppose after perusing the last few sections, you might join me in suggesting to the meat and dairy industries that they create a replacement food pyramid, upon which they highlight the “features” of the products they are selling. Instead of such categories as meats and dairy, they would have to add pesticides, dyes, antibiotics, and preservatives, too! “Natural” Toxins But let’s ignore the possibility of bacteria getting in the meat and think of other contaminants. Animals, like humans, continuously eliminate waste products from their tissues and cells to the surrounding blood. This natural process comes to an abrupt halt when the animal is slaughtered; the waste material then present remains intact, and we ingest it when eating its flesh. You might say that our bodies’ various organs of elimination—lungs, bladder, kidneys, sweat glands, and liver—should be adept at disposing of such wastes, but do you really want to add to their workload, which is already consumed with ridding our bodies of worn-out cells and the by-products of digestion? Asking them to take on the additional task of dealing with the animal wastes is hazardous at best. Our organs may well respond, if overloaded, by developing any of several degenerative diseases.20 I talked earlier about the dangers of meat staying for too long in the digestive tract; it begins to putrefy, which can cause noxious gas, headache and lethargy, among other symptoms. However, I neglected to mention that meat can also putrefy outside before we even consume it. Unlike fruits and vegetables, meat starts to degrade the moment the animal dies, and continues to degenerate during processing, packaging, and transportation to the market or butcher. After slaughter, a steer is sectioned

and moved into cold storage. Some cuts may then be aged for a time to increase tenderness. The meat may be stored in a warehouse before finally being sent to a butcher or supermarket for packaging. Of course when it is refrigerated degeneration is slowed, but for parts of its processing time it is not kept cool. It is important to note that for any of the time that the meat was left out of refrigeration, the bacteria were proliferating like mad. Each gram of sausage stored at room temperature for 20 hours has its live bacteria count increase by 70 million, each gram of beef by 650 million, and each gram of smoked ham by a whopping 700 million.21 While no one would, except by accident, let meat sit out for such a long time, you really can’t be sure how the meat was handled before you bought it. If you are a meat consumer, you are unlikely to leave meat sitting out for extended periods but you may well reheat the food one or more times. The Michigan State University Department of Human Ecology came out with a warning against the practice, noting that reheated food could contain the toxins of bacteria previously in the food, and it warns that though the bacteria may have been killed by the original cooking, the toxins might still be present.22 And even worse, some bacteria form spores that are not killed by cooking. Then, once the leftovers are set aside, the spores germinate and grow. The new bacteria may be strong enough to survive a second heating. Moreover, even if new bacteria do not grow, the toxins they release may stay around to inflict damage. Dr. Al B. Wagner, Jr., of the Texas Agricultural Extension Service backs this notion by saying of certain bacteria, that “although cooking destroys the bacteria, the toxin produced is heat stable and may not be destroyed.”23 A February 2008 article in Science Daily News details the debilitating effects of bacterial toxins that may be left in meats after the bacteria are killed. They can shut down the body’s immune response by affecting a cell mechanism essential to attacking threats such as viruses and bacteria.24 In other words, they are what in military terms used to be called “sappers,” soldiers who undermined the walls of the fortress so the enemy (bacteria) would find it easy to invade when they came on the scene. I’m not saying, by the way, that the toxins in reheated meat wouldn’t also be in the meat (if it contained bacteria) the first time around—that is, when it is first cooked. They certainly would be. In any case, this whole issue of remaining toxins is not one that seems to have been learned by agribusiness directors, who think nothing

of taking bacterially contaminated meat and cooking it in order to “purify” it, as has been the practice of companies looking to cut their losses from sick slaughterhouse cattle.25 A 2002 Knight Ridder Tribune News Service article describes how ConAgra Foods was planning to recycle beef contaminated with E. coli into cooked canned foods for either human consumption—such as chili, beef ravioli or meat spaghetti sauce—or for pet consumption. The article reports: Consumers might buy a meal containing recalled meat [and this is perfectly] legal—and wholesome—according to the US Department of Agriculture. The federal agency must OK the company’s plans for recalled meat. [But this is hardly unusual in that,] cooking recalled meat is common practice in the food industry. “I think we can say any product that is cooked per the guidelines established by the USDA and recommended by the Colorado Department of Health is perfectly safe for human consumption and to indicate otherwise is irresponsible,” ConAgra spokesman Jim Herlihy said.26 Even though the USDA seems to find this procedure safe when done by meat companies, on the USDA’s own website, they take time to warn consumers, not meatpackers, that “if raw products are left out at warmer temperatures, pathogens can produce a heat-stable toxin that might not be destroyed by cooking.”27 Given what to most will seem like a reckless procedure in terms of meat safety—all to save a few bucks—by selling meat that is known to be contaminated, you can now see why I have little confidence in the meat industry. After mulling over these latest findings, I have even less. Would you knowingly eat meat, or any food for that matter, that was recalled for containing E.coli or other harmful bacteria? Of course not. But big food companies have decided that it’s okay for you, and they’ve got the FDA’s blessing. More than the dangers that face us through ingestion of these animal products is an even greater danger—our inaction toward a healthier vegetarian lifestyle that does not include a diet of animal products. How is it that we can stand by—when we know the suffering of these innocent, sentient creatures—and allow this insanity to continue? Have we lost all connection to our humanity and our sensibilities? It appears so, as many can still seemingly justify this means to an end. Yes, there are very practical health reasons for putting an end to factory farming as we know it today, but there are even more compelling reasons for putting an end to the human behavior that is causing suffering—not just in these animals—but to ourselves. In truth, we cannot be truly healthy when we are actively engaged and participating in the suffering of others—be it animals or humans. Dairy Additives At this point in history, however, the presence of natural hormones in cow’s milk and their effect on us seems almost minor compared to the dangers now associated with the product due to the industrialization of animal-raising today. I’ve already highlighted the main issues in speaking about meat production—the over-crowding, disease-causing conditions of factory farms, and the onslaught of drugs, especially antibiotics, to which these animals are subject—all to forestall diseases that are created by the system itself. Now we must turn quickly to another pollutant of milk and dairy products that accompanies the raising of livestock industrially: the additives given to animals to kill disease that also hasten their growth, and add “value,” say these business persons. I want to get right to this because, so far, I have not handled the most controversial of all the drugs given to cattle, recombinant bovine growth hormone (rBGH), which is routinely injected in dairy cattle to increase milk production. For years, Monsanto—perhaps the world’s wealthiest and largest agro-developer and food industry lobbyist—had been marketing rBGH under the trade name Posilac, and it created a global monopoly on the manufacture and sale of this dairy additive. The company was earning $270 million every year on this single product.28 With such a “cash cow” on its hands, Monsanto lobbied aggressively with the FDA and the National Dairy Council to sustain its freedom to sell Posilac to dairy farmers. Why it had to make this argument will be explained more fully in a moment, but suffice it to say that many were voicing health concerns about the use of the hormone. There became such an outcry that, in 1999, the United Nations Food Safety Agency, representing 101 nations, ruled unanimously on a moratorium against Monsanto’s genetically engineered hormonal milk.29 Nevertheless, the United States, which of late has been frequently standing alone in international discussions—for example, in refusing to sign the Kyoto Protocols, an agreement to address global warming through reduced greenhouse gas emissions, signed by 187 nations—didn’t adopt the ban, and rBGH remains a standard fare in the raising of dairy cows. If the shortsighted politicians in our country ignored health concerns, Monsanto itself seemed to get the message and ducked the controversy that was building by selling its rights to the product. In August 2008, the company divested its stakes in the controversial growth hormone, which was later purchased by Eli Lilly’s agriculture division, Elanco. That, though, has not stopped the hormone from flowing into cows and then their milk. The only difference now is it comes through a new spigot. As of today, you can only drink milk certified as organic with any degree of confidence that it’s free from rBGH. Why is there such alarm over rBGH’s use? For one, before we get to the possible health effects, it is possible that the hormone is addictive. Some evidence of this appears in the stockyards where “in some cases [there is seen] an inability to successfully wean treated cows off the drug BGH.”30 While so far there is no research into whether humans can become “hooked” on this milk additive, it is certainly not encouraging that certain hormones, such as estrogen, have addictive properties for humans. One more thoroughly investigated health concern is that a comparison between milk of cows with or without the hormone has shown that rBGH leaves more bacteria in final milk products. It also aides in preserving traces of antibiotics if any were used to treat infections that appeared following injection of the hormone. But that’s not the main fear over the hormone’s health threats. The primary reason for the United Nation’s decision against Posilac use is that it has been linked to colon, breast, and prostate cancers. One agent that may well take part in the development of cancer and other diseases is IGF-1, a biomolecule associated with severe inflammatory illnesses, which is found in milk from rBGH treated cows. IGF-1 levels can be as much as ten times higher in this milk than in untreated milk. Also, it appears that the IGF-1 in treated milk is more potent, because it binds more strenuously to human proteins than that in milk of cows who didn’t receive the hormone.”31 There is evidence that this IGF-1 molecule, and hence the rBGH that carries it, plays a major role in diabetic complications and during the early stages of diabetic nephropathy—kidney damage resulting from high protein in the urine.32

Samuel Epstein, M.D., author of What’s in Your Milk, has done extensive research on how the health threats of rBGH occur. He writes that traces of rBGH “are absorbed through the gut… supercharged with high levels of… IGF-1, which is [also] readily absorbed through the gut,” where “excess levels of IGF-I have been incriminated as a cause of… colon cancer.” The molecule weakens the body’s defenses since “IGF-1 blocks natural defense mechanisms against early submicroscopic cancers.” And not only does IGF-1 appear to allow for the emergence of colon cancer from its stronghold in the gut, Epstein warns that IGF-1 can also cause breast and prostate cancers.33 When a cow is administered rBGH, it is followed by administration of a sulfur-based drug to prevent infection due to injection of the growth hormone. I mentioned above that traces of these antibiotics are found in the milk, and these sulfur drugs may be cancer causing. On top of that, as mentioned previously in relation to antibiotic administration to animals in general, it tends to make bacteria drug resistant, and these bacteria often make their way into the milk. Moreover, in fighting the bacteria, which either came into the cow in connection with the hormone injection or in relation to the unhealthy conditions of the animal’s living quarters, pus forms in the cow as its body fights against the pathogenic intruders. This is par for the course and accepted by the FDA, which labels pus in milk as an accepted “additive.” After all, the FDA reasons, it is a natural by-product. With this in mind, the FDA permits 750 million pus cells to be present in every liter of milk.34 And if you think that’s overly generous, consider this: Since the ratio of milk to cheese is 10:1, a pound of cheese can (while meeting FDA “health” stipulations) contain 7.5 billion pus cells! I mentioned how many antibiotics go into cattle but haven’t noted in particular how this affects our milk. As the Toronto Vegetarian Association notes, “Antibiotics, mostly penicillin, are given to cows for treatment of mastitis [an inflammation of the mammary gland]. Cows are not supposed to be milked for 48 hours after receiving penicillin. When this precaution is not followed [which is not an uncommon occurrence], the penicillin appears in the milk.”35 We know by now that antibiotics, which in other writings I have noted are overprescribed for humans, also seem to be given too freely to animals. “Fifteen million pounds of antibiotics are used in animal production every year which end up in dairy products and meat.”36 What I’m stressing here is that these drugs end up in the dairy products you may be consuming. “Consumers Union and the Wall Street Journal tested milk samples in the New York metropolitan area and found the presence of 52 different antibiotics. Eat ice cream, yogurt, and cheese toppings, and you’re also consuming antibiotics.”37 Fish Additives It may seem that while there may be negative health consequences to eating fish, at least a portion of these animals are not suffering the intolerable living conditions that land beasts raised for meat are forced to endure. But consider this: fish live in oceans and lakes that are so polluted that no person in their right mind would dare drink from them. Because fish are floating in seas of pollutants, every time we eat them, we are ingesting, along with their meat, noxious chemicals, heavy metals, and disease-bearing organisms.38 That’s a fact that has been noted by leading physicians, such as Neal Barnard, M.D., Director of the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM), who has explained, “As a result of human pollution of aquatic environments, eating fish flesh has become a major health hazard.”39 In more striking terms, as Richard Schwartz points out in his article, “Troubled Waters,” the fish we eat today are little more than “a mixture of fat and protein, seasoned with toxic chemicals.”40 And, they are “seasoned” with other unwanted additives as well. During the course of a six-month investigation, the Consumers Union brought this out when it found that nearly half of all fish tested from markets in New York City, Chicago, and Santa Cruz were contaminated by bacteria from human or nonhuman feces, pathogenic worms, and parasites.41 I’ve said that fish oils contain the valuable omega-3 fatty acids and other important nutrients, but looking at the way fish pick up so many toxins from our polluted waters causes me to ask: what if the widespread, deep contamination of fish neutralizes the positive effects that eating them might otherwise have? A number of health watch groups are coming to the conclusion that now the risks of fish consumption outweigh the practice’s upsides. For one, The National Academy of Science’s Institute of Medicine presented a report on October 17, 2006, which reviewed “the scientific evidence on seafood’s benefits and risks, [being led to this step] because seafood is the major source of human exposure to methylmercury,”42 a potent neurotoxin known to cause cognitive impairment, memory loss, and coordination difficulties. The report’s conclusions were not ones the seafood industry is likely to boast about. An examination of the study noted, “Evidence suggesting that people who have suffered heart attacks can reduce their risk of future heart attacks by eating seafood is weaker than previously thought, the committee concluded. It is also not clear whether consuming seafood might reduce people’s risks for diabetes, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, or other ailments.”43 Such hesitant words from a respected scientific group, which argue that the evidence for the health claims of fish eating is inconclusive at best, do not go over well with the often outlandish claims of fish-eating promoters. Dr. Hope Ferdowsian and PCRM nutritionist Susan Levin have written about these inflated ideas in scathing terms, saying, “It’s a whopper of a fish story. And, unfortunately, some consumers are swallowing it—hook, line, and sinker.” This is to say, to continue with a metaphorical way of expressing things, the fishing industry has caught the public in what amounts to a net of propaganda. “For years,” Ferdowsian and Levin say, “The fishing industry has worked overtime to persuade Americans to ignore well-founded concerns about mercury and other pollutants in fish.”44 In many tuna fish, for example, which is a favorite American food, there are traces of methylmercury. Vas Aposhian, a toxicologist and professor of molecular and cell biology and pharmacology at the University of Arizona, who served as a key “scientific” advisor on mercury issues to the FDA and EPA, reported (as noted in Lanou and Sullivan) that mercury levels in albacore tuna are so high [all] consumers should avoid the fish completely. “[Even] eating small amounts of some fish may be unsafe.”45 And unlike the agribusiness-sponsored scientists whose research always seems to discover good things about meat and dairy consumption, which says little about these scientists’ integrity, Aposhian stands by his guns. He resigned his advisory position in protest when the FDA and the EPA issued “a national health advisory warning that children and women of childbearing age should limit mercury intake by eating no more than six ounces [one can] of albacore tuna a week,”46 a warning that Dr. Aposhian criticized as “dangerously lax.” As he saw it, the food industry had exerted influence to weaken the agencies’ mercury warnings.

Having just mentioned tuna, let me turn to another of America’s favorite (and riskiest) fish, salmon. Salmon’s popularity has grown rapidly in recent years, mainly for being high in omega fatty acids. Currently, though, it should also be gaining not fame, but notoriety for being one of the most polluted fish in the sea. This is due to the high burden of PCB contamination, which is infiltrating the animals via the PCB-containing agricultural runoff, human and livestock sewage, and industrial wastes.47 PCBs, known carcinogens, are used as coolants, in waterproofing compounds, in paints, and for many other industrial purposes. They are now all-pervasive in factory and factory farm environments. I talked of fish ingesting the poisons from polluted seas and other free waters, but those are not the only place from which we draw fish. Many are raised in fish farms, living their lives in tanks or other enclosed areas, which poses the same issues of feedlots, which I will discuss in a few minutes. In fact the majority of fish sold in restaurants today come from unhealthy fish farms. This is not only done for the industry’s convenience and financial gain, but because wild fish stocks are being greatly depleted, down as much as 50% in some species. At the current rate of wild-catch exploitation, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) estimates that the world’s fish supply will be completely depleted by 2048.48 Fish in the depleted category are so few it is no longer feasible to try and catch them. Adding to the problem of depletion is that much of the fresh fish caught in the world today are fed as fishmeal to pigs, chickens, and farm-raised animals—some 37%,49 actually. The fishmeal fed to livestock is usually produced from small forage fish, including anchovies and sardines, which are near the bottom of the ocean food chain and are a food source for larger fish, ocean mammals, and seabirds. Thus, the excessive removal of these small fish from the ocean are hurting the species that feed on them. There are other concerns, of course: I spoke earlier about food inefficiency; these small fish could easily be consumed directly by humans as a source of nutrition, rather than shipped to manufacturing facilities and then to farms to feed livestock. This is especially true for areas of the world where people rely on fish for survival. Further, when you are consuming land animals, you are also now consuming the accumulated toxins from the fish stores. Indeed, this is another example of the insanity of raising animals for food. A full 90% of the forage fish caught each year—some 31.5 million tons50—are dried

and ground into fishmeal. To put this amount into perspective, pigs and poultry worldwide consume more than six times the amount of seafood consumed by the (human) US market. There are obvious concerns about fish stocks collapsing, and alternative livestock feed would be an enormous help for struggling fish populations. “Plus,” states Daniel Pauly, co-author of the study Forage Fish: From Ecosystems to Markets, “it is not what pigs or chickens naturally eat. When is the last time you saw a chicken fishing?” The problem is worse than we suspect. The Scientific Journal Nature reported that only 10% of all large fish—both open ocean species including tuna, swordfish, marlin a s well a s the l arge groundfish such as cod, ha libut, sk ates and flounder—were left in the sea.51 You’ve got to wonder about the implications o f such a large depletion. One thing is for sure, fewer of today’s children will have the opportunity to experience fish as we boomers have—in their natural environments, abundant, lively, and healthy. Because the future of ocean fish is so bleak, there has been a swelling of funding and industrial development in aquaculture fish farming with participation from just about every developed and many developing nations with borders on a seacoast. According to a report in Time, 40% of seafood eaten today derives from aquaculture, which is the “fastest growing food group” earning $78 billion for the fishing industry.52 These commercial fish “farms” not only alter the natural conditions by which fish spawn and thrive; they are hauntingly similar to the agricultural factory farms we have been discussing. The fish raised in aquaculture’s tanks are facing the same situations, such as being overdosed with antibiotics, which we saw were affecting factory-farmed livestock. Due to the environmental conditions created for aquaculture, farmed fish are far more susceptible to a variety of diseases, such as bacterial infection and attacks by a host of different parasites. To protect and preserve the financially lucrative aquaculture, fish raisers use vast amounts of antibiotics. As in the case of raising land animals, the use of antibiotics in aquaculture is largely unregulated. According to one study, these antibiotics are not biodegradable and remain in the fishery waters for long periods of time, thereby generating the perfect conditions for new forms of pathogenic, drug-resistant organisms to emerge.53

The antibiotics, along with any infectious organisms and bacteria that remain in the fish, are ultimately ingested by consumers. To take one additional example of these drugs’ presence, let me mention the fungicide known as malachite green. It was banned in the 1990s because of its association with varied cancers, genetic mutations, and endocrinal disorders. Nevertheless, it has been documented that this fungicide is still used illegally in fish factories.54 To make matters worse, the preparers of farmed fish use a variety of artificial dyes to make fish more appealing to buyers. The use of these dyes has increased three-fold and one in particular, canthaxanthin, is linked to ocular and retinal damage and defects.55 The fact that these farmed fish have to be treated with antibiotics and other drugs to keep down disease is not unexpected given that, like livestock, these fish are kept in ridiculously cramped quarters. You can expect to find about 50,000 fish in two acres of water. They are packed in so close that they bump into each other, suffering damage from the collisions and becoming sickened with various diseases and infections. Given this situation, farmed fish’s toxicity is at much higher levels than that of wild varieties. This is why, according to Dr. J.G. Dorea, the infusion of the fish with drugs as well as the toxicity of the water in which they are swimming is giving rise to high levels of toxic chemicals in the fish flesh we buy and eat.56 In three separate independent studies, conducted between 1999 and 2002 of 37 fish pellet samples (animal feed made from fish) used in six countries, each sample was found to have PCB contamination.57 While this may seem a trifle less threatening than other studies since the fish pellets were given to animals, don’t forget that the animals were usually being raised for meat. More than likely, these fish will store the PCBs in their fat to ultimately be passed to humans. Closer to home, a study of fish filets sold to humans found that many had unwanted chemical additives and noted the two fish with the highest level of health-threatening chemicals, including PCBs, are bluefish and rockfish.58 Besides PCB contamination, dangerous pesticides such as DDT and dieltrin as well as flame retardants have also been found at risk levels in studies of salmon samples, especially in farmed fish. The resemblance of fish farming to livestock raising has already been noted in terms of the need the growers have to maintain their yields by dosing the animals with drugs. Another similarity is in how these businesses sap so many vital resources.

In order to raise cattle, as we saw, huge amounts of land and feed crops are required. The same, as I noted previously, is true for aquaculture. What has evolved, then, is an absurdly paradoxical cycle. Fish purveyors turn to aquaculture because they realize the ocean fish stocks are running out, but in doing so, they rely on fish taken from the seas to feed their in-house creatures—a practice that not only ads to further depletion of free stocks, but that is putting the American public at greater health risk. Animal Foods: You Get Far More than You Bargained For Let’s turn back to something I said in passing in the last section, namely, the costs that are passed on to the unwary American who is consuming these products. As mentioned previously, millions are spent by food companies to convince us of the need to eat in abundance meat, dairy, fish, and the processed foods that contain them. Besides advertising, there is the cost of lobbying and contributions to politicians. According to the Center for Responsive Politics, annual lobbying on agriculture for 2019 was nearly $141 million,59 while total campaign contributions amounted to almost $150 million60—all to ensure that their products continue to be seen in a positive light. This, of course, means that any health risks are underplayed and out of the way of hostile legislation that might better protect citizens from the dangers of such health destroyers as mad cow disease. You probably remember the headlines about this illness, which first emerged during Christmas in 1994. In Great Britain, 180,000 animals were infected with the illness that can be transmitted to humans who eat meat from sickened animals and resulted in 165 deaths in the United Kingdom. When this outbreak occurred overseas, the beef lobby here rushed to assure Americans that its beef was fine. Mad cow was attributed in part to “rendering,” where parts of animals sent to the slaughter were added back into animal feed; a disgusting practice that turns peaceful grass eating cows into unsuspecting cannibals as well as turning herbivore animals into carnivores. The same feeding method was going great guns in the US. Thankfully, after the panic and deaths in England, the process was banned in the US in 1997. But this didn’t mean that if a cow looked sick, it couldn’t be led to the slaughterhouse and sold. As long as it was checked and didn’t have mad cow, it was good to go. And some state politicians were so much in the pockets (literally and figuratively) of the meat industry that they passed laws to stop activists from publicly talking about their fears of eating tainted meat when it hadn’t been “proved” to be unsafe. Is it a surprise that reports indicate politicians with ties to the meat lobby defended cattle owners’ rights to sell meat from sick cattle? Eventually, because of continual threats of mad cow disease (whose outbreaks didn’t end in 1994) and the rousing efforts of activists, a December 2004 ban became reality. Even though these sick or “downer” cattle are federally banned from our food supply, there are two major problems currently: some companies do not heed the ban, and a loophole exists that still allows young downer veal calves to be sent to slaughter. On the first issue, in 2013, the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) exposed the Westland Meat Co., in Riverside, California, one of the nation’s leading suppliers of the school lunch program, for the illegal slaughter and sale of sick and downer cattle. This was in spite of the fact of a reported eight on-site USDA inspectors.61 The regulations forwarded by the USDA in the Spring of 2014 “permit such calves to proceed to slaughter if they are able to rise and walk after being warmed or rested.”62 Sadly, this has led to food manufacturers using cruel and inhumane methods including beating, kicking, and the use of electric prods to get these sick animals to the kill room.63 The L.A. Weekly cynically stated that the meat lobby may have caved in on this issue because its members felt that they could still get around the industry-friendly regulatory boards that were set up to enforce the laws dealing with these sales. The propaganda from the meat industry doesn’t stop at downplaying the possible health hazards that are associated with its products, but extends to making rather unmerited claims. For instance, The National Pork Producers’ Council recently has been running ads to reassure us that “pork has been on a diet,” and that “America is leaning on pork.”64 Lean, according to meat industry definitions, means less than 10% fat. And, of course, as the industry will go on to tell you, many cuts of pork are lean, once you trim off all the fa . However, as you’ve learned already, the question of whether meat has a lot or a little fat, while important, is hardly the only or even the primary consideration that should occupy someone thinking about eating pork or any meat for this matter.

Illnesses from Improper Meat Handling Animal Flesh The contribution of animal products to domestically-acquired Illnesses and deaths between 1998 and 2008 is estimated at 48.1% to illness and 50.4% to deaths.65 Poultry, in particular, accounted for the most deaths (19%); many of those were caused by Listeria and Salmonella infections. While the CDC did not say why meat accounts for a greater number of deaths, I speculate that it is linked to immune function. The bacteria linked to meat and dairy products are extremely dangerous to those with weakened immune systems—which is just about anyone consuming the Standard American Diet. Some of the bacteria linked to meat contamination are quite virulent. Listeria bacteria, for example, can survive refrigeration and even freezing. One additional note: this report indicates that 5% of illnesses and 2% of deaths were attributed to other commodities, and additional 1% of illness and a full 25% of deaths were not attributed to commodities but rather pathogens, such as the toxoplasma parasite, not in the outbreak database. I was about to say, “Remember that the health effects of food poisoning can be long lasting.” But that wouldn’t be quite correct since readers can’t remember what they have never been told. Even when the media mentions the latest cases of toxicity, they, at best, name the number killed or sickened, usually reporting the story as if those who are ill will soon recover and be back on their feet. Trouble is, once someone has experienced food poisoning, there are recurrent physical experiences after the initial bout. The University of Maryland Medical Center made a partial list of them:

After shigellosis, white blood cell problems and kidney problems

After E. coli infection, renal and bleeding problems

After botulism, long hospital stays (1 to 10 months) with fatigue and

difficulty breathing for 1 to 2 years or, if worse, respiratory failure

After salmonellosis, Reiter syndrome (an arthritis-like disease) and

inflammation of the heart lining

After campylobacteriosis, Guillain-Barré syndrome (a nerve disease).66



An Associated Press article takes up the same theme, noting another seldom presented danger of food poisoning—that physical effects often don’t manifest till years down the road: It’s a dirty little secret of food poisoning: E. coli and certain other food-borne illnesses can sometimes trigger serious health problems months or years after patients survived that initial bout. Scientists only now are unraveling a legacy that has largely gone unnoticed. What they’ve spotted so far is troubling. In interviews with The Associated Press, they described high blood pressure, kidney damage, even full kidney failure striking 10 to 20 years later in people who survived severe E. coli infection as children, arthritis [coming] after a bout of salmonella or shigella, and a mysterious paralysis that can attack people who just had mild symptoms of campylobacter… For now, some of the best evidence comes from the University of Utah, which has long tracked children with E. coli. About 10% of E. coli sufferers develop a life-threatening complication called hemolytic uremic syndrome, or HUS, where their kidneys and other organs fail.67 Because knowledge of these lingering effects is so little known, people have not yet faced some of the most troubling consequences of contaminated food. Further, they may not even be aware that legal rights are suspended upon initial settlement. This means that should diseases present themselves down the road, the patient could have no additional legal recourse. As Marler says, “Most people who get a food-borne illness never figure out what it is that made them sick. Others who have their suspicions often fail to act. The only way to change bad food-service behavior is to catch it. It’s the only way to loop back to the company and say, ‘You did a bad thing.’” Dairy To take this one step further, we know that, as with all animal products, milk—raw and pasteurized—is a potential breeding ground for harmful bacteria. The list of bacteria contaminating milk and dairy products is similar to those associated with meat: Salmonella, E. coli, Listeria (frequently in cheese), Campylobacter, and Staphylcoccus.68

Faulty Inspection Regimes But why is all this bad meat, as testified by the recalls racked up in the last few years, showing up? Are our livestock now more contaminated than they used to be? It certainly seems so. Several theories have been suggested as to why so much bacteria-infected meat has been appearing of late. One is that rising oil prices have encouraged greater production of ethanol, which creates a corn byproduct that increasingly is being used as cattle feed. This feed appears to make the animals’ digestive tracts even more hospitable breeding grounds for the toxic strain of E. coli bacteria. This opinion comes from Kenneth Petersen, an assistant administrator in the Office of Field Operations at the US Department of Agriculture. Droughts in some regions might also have contributed to the survival of more virulent forms of the bacteria, and better investigation methods can now link far-flung cases of beef contamination to a single cause. But, putting all that aside, it seems the main obstacle to preventing the spread, in particular, of toxic E. coli are inadequate government inspection and meat-handling practices, particularly in slaughterhouses, where contamination is most likely to occur. “Slaughter plants are the primary source of E. coli contamination, so the USDA should be putting more resources toward recording and tracing back the original source of contaminated meat detected in test samplings at smaller down-line processing facilities,” stated John Munsell, former owner of a Montana-based meat packing and slaughter company who has testified about beef contamination at congressional hearings. Once you know his story, you’ll see where he is coming from with this charge. Munsell owned a company, Montana Quality Foods, which got in trouble when the USDA discovered his firm’s hamburger was contaminated with E coli. But, he protested, the meat was contaminated when it came to his plant, and he even identified the source, none other than ConAgra where it had passed inspection by the same USDA before it came to his facility. This experience soured him onmeatpacking and turned him into an activist.

Other shortfalls in the safety system identified by experts include:

Carcasses can move through slaughterhouses at a rate of up to 390 per

hour, making inspection difficult.

If meat tests positive for the bacteria, companies are allowed to cook it

for sale (as we’ve seen) in other products such as pizza or tacos. While thorough cooking should kill E.coli, diverting tainted meat creates an opening for cross-contamination; that is, the transfer of the germs to other meats before it has been cooked.

It should be underlined that consumer illnesses, not government or

industry testing, triggered recalls for the majority of the 61.8 million pounds of beef subject to E.coli-related recalls over the past five years, according to the US Food Safety and Inspection Service.69 Of course, and with good reason, fears of meat contamination peaked with the appearance of Mad Cow Disease. As we saw earlier, in reaction to its outbreak in England, the US meat industry spent a lot of money combating the danger of… bad publicity. It’s such a terrifying disease because there is no known treatment for this neurodegenerative affliction that can and usually does result in death. Moreover, it may be decades after contraction of the germs for the disease’s symptoms to appear. America has hardly been untouched by this startling disease. In February 2008, the Hallmark meat packing company slaughtered large numbers of cattle that were suspected of having Mad Cow disease. What was the telltale sign that alerted the overworked inspectors? One reason to suspect an animal might be infected is its inability to stand or walk. Apparently, Hallmark’s plant workers manually held up unstable cattle for USDA inspectors before being given the green light to slaughter the animals. Then the cattle were carried to the killing floor on forklifts. In the largest call back in US history, 143 million pounds of meat were recalled. The vexing problem was not that the weak cattle had Mad Cow disease, which was never learned, but that the USDA had not detected the likelihood that these animals were carriers, even in their enfeebled condition.70 It was an animal rights group that made known the conditions, not the USDA inspectors. The Hallmark plant was subsequently shut down, but that is not much comfort to those who know they ate possibly tainted meat from this plant before it was recalled or those who have put faith in the government’s workers to detect such diseased meats. For the year 2019, the US Department of Agriculture reported that a total of 19.7 million pounds of beef, pork and poultry were recalled for pathogen contamination. The report noted a total of 124 recalls, and 32 were because of undeclared allergens, while 16 were due to E. coli, Listeria, or Salmonella contamination.71 In one instance, a Petaluma, California slaughterhouse had voluntarily halted operations, as it attempted to track down beef shipments from Jan. 1, 2013 through Jan. 7, 2014 to distribution centers and retail stores in California, Florida, Illinois, and Texas. The US Department of Agriculture announced that the company was recalling more than 8.7 million pounds of beef products.72 We mentioned that another element that hampers inspection of livestock is the speed of the “disassembly line,” which keeps being boosted by companies seeking any means to increase productivity. As Farmed Animal Watch recently reported regarding the poultry being processed at one plant: “The US Department of Agriculture (USDA)’s Streamline Inspection System for slaughter was designed for 70 birds per minute. The New Line Speed inspection system is designed for 90 birds per minute… [The company] Meyn has since received approval from the USDA to process chickens at unbelievable speeds of 140 birds per minute.”73 Even at the lower rate of 90 birds a minute, 6,300 birds an hour pass through this slaughterhouse, an amount which would seem to severely challenge the inspectors, that is, if we had enough inspectors. Yet, at an average of only 1.25 inspectors per slaughterhouse, the sheer volume of animals being slaughtered daily threatens to overwhelm the inspection regime. The USDA work force hardly seems adequate, and as the Los Angeles Times reported, “The [USDA] has 7,800 pairs of eyes scrutinizing 6,200 slaughterhouses and food processors across the nation.”74 And the problem is not just a recent one and it’s not just poultry. In 1990, the USDA reported that “large meat plants slaughter from 200 to 400 cattle per hour or 3,000-5,000 cattle per plant per day.”75 Even more mind-boggling is that some firms find the US meat inspection system, lax as it is, to be too rigorous, and they look for ways to get around it. This was addressed in 1993 by meat inspector William Lehman, who said this in testimony before congress:

I came here today to tell you that food poisoning deaths, like the Jack-in-the-Box tragedy [over 700 became ill and four died], are certain to multiply under USDA’s import inspection procedures. The US-Canada Free Trade Agreement has taken the “meat” out of the meat inspection program. Australian beef is being shipped into the United States through Canada to escape both strict inspection and the payment of duties owed to the taxpayers. Add to this the fact that USDA has recently decided to allow the importation of ground meat. Together, you have the recipe for more public health disasters.76 Lehman went on to give vivid details about the incredulous way Canadian importers skirted the rules, which were already very relaxed to begin with. As the Free Trade Agreement was put in place, our northern neighbor adopted the Canadian Streamlined Inspection System. As Lehman outlined: Streamlined inspection reduced inspection rates over 90%. Instead of inspecting all of the meat imported to the US from Canada, only approximately one in 10 trucks was stopped for Inspection. Streamlined inspection also notified the Canadian packers which of their trucks would be inspected before those trucks ever left the Canadian packing plant. To make matters worse, the Canadians were allowed to select the very cartons or carcasses to be inspected by USDA. Furthermore, the General Accounting Office discovered that many times trucks designated for inspection failed to even stop at the border.77 In other words, it would seem one way this streamlined system saves time is simply by making sure it doesn’t find anything amiss with the cattle coming into the US. And, while the USDA’s Streamlined Inspection System for Cattle (SIS-C) is less flagrant, one might question how much better it is than the negligent Canadian system. A Committee on Evaluation was established within the Food and Nutrition Board of the Institute of Medicine of the National Academy of Sciences to evaluate SIS-C. Their report blandly notes that the inspection system cannot be expected to weed out diseased meat, although it’s good for maintaining quality control. This is to be expected since it relies on the Cumulative Sum method for its inspection. Using this method, random samples are taken from the mass of animals being slaughtered and judgment is made based solely on those samples. The reader might think this may offer some hope that contaminated livestock will be excluded from the food chain since, maybe, if one is sick, then most are sick, and this will show up in the random assessment. The report, however, shoots down this thought. I have italicized the most striking parts of this passage. The Cumulative Sum (CUSUM) [method] … is a good choice to help control the process and ensure uniformity of processing. However, many people erroneously believe CUSUM as used in SIS-C is intended to ensure that no contaminated or otherwise defective meat reaches the consumer. That is not its purpose, and it is inadequate to provide that assurance in cattle slaughtering operations. Therefore, CUSUM in SIS-C will not directly ensure a pleasing, clean, wholesome, and toxin- or pathogen-free product.78 Let’s look at a number of pathogens in the meat supply in order to give more specificity to our understanding of how well the inspection system works. In this quote from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), again I have italicized the most damning parts. “Although commercial ‘ready to eat’ pork products are required by law to be cooked, frozen, or otherwise treated to kill T. Spiralis larvae [which cause trichinosis], federal or state inspection procedures do not actually include examination of pork for the presence of larvae at the time of slaughter. Theburden of responsibility lies with the consumer.”79 Admittedly, there are fewer cases of trichinosis today than we saw in the past due to widespread use of freezers and the discontinued practice of feeding garbage to hogs, yet given the low inspection standards here, whose notoriety means many other countries are reluctant to import our pork, the disease will continue to occur. It is brought on by undercooked pork products that carry the larvae of the nematode worm. This is where the comment about the “responsibility” of the consumer comes in. If the consumer had cooked the pork properly, he or she wouldn’t have gotten the dread disease, we are told. That’s overlooking the fact that if the inspectors had been warier and the pork seller in less of a hurry to get the meat sold, pork with the larvae would never have been in the marketplace. I called trichinosis a dread disease with good reason. The larvae are first ingested in the intestinal tract, then later in active muscles—the calves, diaphragm, and tongue—which are weakened until the victim can barely move. Even non-pork eaters can pick up the illness, as this organism can get into other meats by the intentional or inadvertent mixing of pork with chopped beef in supermarkets, butcher shops, and restaurants. While the effects on humans of trichinosis are well known and much feared, another disease found in animals, foot-and-mouth disease, which stems from the aphthovirus, has been ignored because it is believed it cannot pass over to humans even if they do ingest its causative virus. It’s not that hard for this disease-causer to be found in meat that gets to the stores, given that, depending on the stage of infection at the time of slaughter, the virus may go undetected. Initial signs of infection may not appear until after a two-to-eight day incubation period, and it’s possible they may never become apparent. This highly infectious virus is biochemically active during the decaying process. However, when the action of enzymes and acids are halted by quick freezing of meat, the virus can remain intact and dormant to become active again when the meat is thawed. There are studies investigating whether the presence of this pathogen in meat raises health issues for humans with at least hints that those suffering from chronic degenerative diseases or individuals using immuno-suppressant drugs for cancer and other illnesses that affect the immune system may be affected by this agent. A couple of other deadly bacteria that have been detected in meats that made their way to the supermarket shelves or restaurant tables are listeria and salmonella. Listeria contamination was responsible for five of the eight large recalls listed at the beginning of this chapter. It only rarely infects humans, but when it does, it is quite lethal, with a 25% fatality rate. It acts by getting into the cell and then propagating by moving cell to cell, avoiding reentering the bloodstream where it might be detected by antibodies. Those most at risk are newborns, the elderly, pregnant mothers, and AIDS patients.80 Given its lethality, special biochemical detection assays have been developed to determine its presence in commercial food products. Salmonella is an enterobacteria that is often associated with food-poisoning and food-borne illnesses. It is responsible for causing typhoid and paratyphoid fevers. There is no realistic hope of wiping out the possibility of Salmonella infection as long as we continue to eat animal foods. As the National Academy of Sciences says, “Reluctantly, we are forced to recognize the unfeasibility of eradicating salmonellosis at this time.” Dr. Scott Holmberg of the Centers for Disease Control says that Salmonella poisoning affects “two to four million humans each year, and one of every thousand [30,000 every decade] will die,”81 many of them elderly or infants. The symptoms of Salmonella poisoning might appear less than life-threatening: nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea, but this infection is much more hazardous than the common flu or other soon-passing infections. It should also be stressed that the presence of one bacteria in a meat product does not preclude in the same cut of beef, a second, third, or even more pathogenic intruders. Laboratory studies have indicated that contaminated meat likely contains more than one disease-causing microbe. E. coli in cultures taken from animals, for example, is often backed up by brother germs, such as Enterbacteriaceae, and Salmonella. And remember, even if meat leaves the factory farms pure, it will not necessarily reach your plate that way. Let’s say for a moment that meat did come untainted from the slaughterhouses and meat-packing plants. There is still a second line of hazards for someone eating in a restaurant or institution (such as a hospital or school cafeteria). According to the CDC, mishandling of food in such places is the major factor in outbreaks of botulism, a serious nerve toxin and form of food poisoning. The agency identifies, among other factors that lead to food-borne illnesses, improper storage temperatures, inadequate cooking time, and poor personal hygiene of food handlers.82 What has been discussed in the last few pages—from the overworked and (seemingly) often negligent inspectors, to the way one recall after another has rocked the meat industry, to the long-term, health-undermining effects of seemingly mild bouts of food poisoning—should have made you aware that you take your life in your hands or, rather, on your fork, every time you dine on prime rib, chicken, or any other meat. Meat-related illness costs Americans billions of dollars a year, to echo a point I’ve been making throughout this book. The Senate Select Committee on Nutrition and Human Needs found that an increase in the rate of malnutrition and obesity had a direct correlation to a decrease in the quality, not quantity, of food consumed.83 At the same time, meat consumption results in a direct increase in the rate of heart disease, cancer, hypertension, arthritis, and other degenerative diseases. I believe much of this illness results from incorrect eating.

Unhealthy Meat-Based Diets The Paleo Diet One of the more recent popular diets to sweep the nation is the Paleo Diet. The Paleo Diet operates on the principle that before the agricultural revolution, people didn’t eat grains, rice, or legumes. Rather, as the argument goes, they hunted and foraged, living—and evolving—on animal and plant protein, and the nutrients derived from the range of fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds at their disposal. So, if they didn’t eat it, neither can you. Robb Wolf, author of best-selling book The Paleo Solution, claims to be a research biochemist (though his credentials aren’t easy to come by), and argues for the health benefits of the Paleo Diet. On his website, Wolf claims, “The “Paleo diet” is the healthiest way you can eat because it is the ONLY nutritional approach that works with your genetics to help you stay lean, strong, and energetic!” Well, there are a lot of people who would disagree with that bold statement, including for example, all vegetarians through time and a whole lot of nutrition and genetics experts. Wolf goes on to argue that our modern US diet is leading to a plethora of disease, which is not disputed—but that still doesn’t mean that the Paleo Diet is a good idea. A second website promoting the Paleo Diet argues, “Paleo” is based on the idea that this mismatch between our bodies and our diet might be the reason for modern health problems like diabetes, obesity, and heart disease. Just like any other animal, humans suffer when we stray from our natural diet, but when we return to it, everything changes. Food stops making us sick, and starts making us strong, energetic, and vibrant with health.”84 Here is the diet plan for the Paleo Diet, according to Wolf: Fruits Dairy Vegetables Grains Lean Meats Processed Food and Sugars Seafood Legumes Nuts and Seeds Starches Healthy Fats Alcohol Paleo Leap goes on to label those foods Wolf has placed in the “avoid” column as toxic! In actuality, the only way grains, legumes, and starches such as potatoes are toxic to the human body is when they’re loaded with chemicals. As you see, fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds, and healthy fats are in the “okay to eat” column—and that is a good place for those items in order for the human being to achieve optimal health. Similarly, dairy, processed foods, sugars, and alcohol are in the “avoid” column—which is another excellent idea. So, I agree that some of the recommendations of the Paleo Diet are healthy. But, that doesn’t mean that the Paleo Diet is a good idea in general. There are two essential problems with the Paleo Diet. The fir st is, obv iously, that animal proteins are in the “Okay to Eat” column, and the second are the grains, legumes, and starches in the “avoid” column. Animal proteins are not okay to eat, in fact. A 2014 study published in the International Journal of Exercise Science noted that the “Paleo” diet worsens cholesterol levels. Forty-four adults were placed on the diet as well as on a circuit training program. After ten weeks, LDL (“bad”) cholesterol increased by 12.5 mg/dL and total cholesterol by 10.1 mg/dL; triglycerides also increased slightly. The authors also stated that any improvements from an exercise program may be negated by the “Paleo” diet.85 Michael Pollan, author of a number of best-selling books on food and agriculture, including Cooked: A Natural History of Transformation explained, in a podcast, that the trouble with the Paleo message is that it asserts that the diet is akin to what our ancient ancestors ate when it is probably nothing like the diet of hunter-gatherers. “I don’t think we really understand… well the proportions in the ancient diet,” argues Pollan. “Most people who tell you with great confidence that this is what our ancestors ate—I think they’re kind of blowing smoke.”86 Meanwhile, in an article appearing in Scientific American, Rob Dunn, a science writer and biologist in the Department of Biology at North Carolina State University, states “If you want a justification for eating a meaty ‘paleodiet,’… the search should be for evidence that some aspect of our bodies evolved in such a way as to be better able to deal with extra meat or other elements of our stone age diets that differed from the primate norm. It could be there, as of yet undetected.”87 In other words, our guts have evolved from and are most like that of our nearest cousins the great Apes, who eat a predominantly vegetarian diet. This also happens to be Dunn’s conclusion about humans and our ancestors.

Further, an article titled Neanderthal medics? Evidence for food, cooking, and medicinal plants entrapped in dental calculus published in the journal The Science of Nature reports “Our results provide the first molecular evidence for… ingestion of a range of cooked plant foods. We also offer the first evidence for the use of medicinal plants by a Neanderthal individual. The varied use of plants that we have identified suggests that the Neanderthal occupants of El Sidrón had a sophisticated knowledge of their natural surroundings which included the ability to select and use certain plants.”88 The second problem with the Paleo Diet is its prohibition of grains, legumes, and starches. Now, I’m not saying you should overdo these in the diet, but I’m also not going to suggest that these things aren’t good for you or that they don’t have vital nutritional value, when in fact they do. Further, legumes are the primary source of protein that I am recommending, but grains and starchy vegetables also contain essential amino acids and plenty of nutrients. As you will read in Chapter 5, I am suggesting 9-11 servings of vegetables a day, including starches, tubers, and root and stalk vegetables; there, you will see studies noted about their nutritional value. I am also recommending fruits, as well as nuts and seeds, which is covered thoroughly in Chapter 5. The last point that I wish to make about the Paleo Diet, which is often ignored by proponents, is that the diet is environmentally destructive and unsustainable. Much of this is covered in this text, so I will leave you with a few points raised in Earth Island Journal’s article Can Seven Billion Humans Go Paleo? 89:

The United Nations Environmental Program cites meat production as one

of the top three causes of ecological problems and one of the main drivers of climate change.

According to the United Nations Food & Agriculture Organization, 53% of