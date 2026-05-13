Gary Null’s HEALTH EMPOWERMENT Newsletter

Gary Null’s HEALTH EMPOWERMENT Newsletter

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Martha Watson's avatar
Martha Watson
9m

Hi, Gary—it’s been awhile since I have connected with your work, but I have been a listener and reader since the 80’s when my parents used to listen to your show every day on the radio. I thought that this piece had a lot

to offer everyone, no matter where one is in life and I am going to share it. My question is about the fears that people have to do something new, different or that they have trouble envisioning themselves doing. That, and what about the shame that can accompany on the heels

of those that have tried and failed, or tried and not achieved the outcome

from their daring action (daring in their eyes), that they had hoped for? Perhaps it is not failure, but contextualized as such. What is the process to get from there back into the grounded space of love and hope that you refer to in this essay? I’m curious to hear your thoughts.

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Reese Long's avatar
Reese Long
5h

Everyone should have a copy of this list of insights! Consider putting these ideas in a pamphlet or small booklet and handing them out to people everywhere. I was a young person in the 90s and I recall a lot of discussion about the power of positive thinking. Today I don't think young people are exposed to this philosophy as much. It seems to be muted by topics regarding prosperity, ambition and physical manifestation. The spiritual is lacking and I'm wondering how do we get that back?

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